Charlotte Catholic, Marvin Ridge win NCHSAA 3A state swim titles

The Charlotte Catholic girls and Marvin Ridge boys repeated Friday as 3A state swimming and diving champions.
The Catholic girls took their second straight state championship, narrowly beating runner-up Weddington 267-263 at the meet in Cary. The Southern Carolinas 3A Conference swept the top four team positions, with Marvin Ridge and Waxhaw Cuthbertson taking third and fourth places.
Either Catholic or Marvin Ridge has won the 3A girls’ state crown for the past 14 years.
In the boys’ meet, also at Cary, Marvin Ridge won its third straight 3A title, by a 285-201 margin over second-place Chapel Hill. Charlotte Catholic was third.
Marvin Ridge’s Ellie VanNote was named Women’s Most Outstanding Swimmer, after she won the 200-meter freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
She was among three Charlotte-area swimmers winning two events.
Weddington’s Maddy Flickinger captured the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, and Charlotte Catholic’s Jack Meehan won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
▪ Other Charlotte-area female state champions were Weddington’s Katie Corbi in the 50 freestyle, Monroe Parkwood’s Kaylee Hamblin in the 100 breaststroke, and Weddington in both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. The 200 freestyle relay team set a 3A state record.
Other Charlotte-area male state champs were Charlotte Catholic’s John Gehrig in the 200 freestyle, Concord Cox Mill’s Patrick O’Brien in diving, and Marvin Ridge in both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays – each in 3A state-record time.
O’Brien won the 3A diving title for the fourth straight year.
Girls’ meet results
Team totals: 1. Charlotte Catholic 267; 2. Weddington 263; 3. Marvin Ridge 215; 4. Waxhaw Cuthbertson 177; 5. Northern Guilford 135; 6. Skyland Roberson 125; 7. Central Cabarrus 109; 8. Chapel Hill 103; 9. Concord Cox Mill 100; 10. East Chapel Hill 88.
14. South Iredell 48; 17. Unionville Piedmont 32; 18. Monroe Parkwood 31; 21. Boone Watauga 25; 25. Hickory St. Stephens 21; 30. Concord Jay M. Robinson 17; 31. North Gaston 14; 33. Statesville 12; 34. Concord 10; 35. Indian Trail Sun Valley 9; 36. Hickory 6.
(winners, and area’s top-eight finishers)
200 medley relay: 1. Charlotte Catholic (Madeline Menkhaus, Mattie McFee, Victoria Dichak, Olivia Rhodes); 2. Weddington (Kelsey Tolchin, Caroline Kudela, Amelia Kudela, Kylie Yoder); 3. Waxhaw Cuthbertson (Jordan Browning, Allison Thome, Avery Murray, Leah Sandock); 5. Central Cabarrus (Alexa Federico, Isabella Gaskey, Amanda Losey, Erica Losey); 8. Concord Cox Mill (Alivia Price, Addie Rogers, Kathryn Cummings, Caitlin Horn).
200 freestyle: 1. Ellie VanNote (Marvin Ridge); 4. Yoder (Weddington); 7. Erica Losey (Central Cabarrus); 8. Sophia Garnett (Charlotte Catholic).
200 individual medley: 1. Maddy Flickinger (Weddington); 2. Menkhaus (Charlotte Catholic); 4. Susan Mumford (Marvin Ridge); 5. Dichak (Charlotte Catholic); 6. Thome (Cuthbertson); 7. Gaskey (Central Cabarrus).
50 freestyle: 1. Katie Corbi (Weddington); 2. Alina Stout (Charlotte Catholic); 3. Rhodes (Charlotte Catholic); 4. Horn (Cox Mill); 5. Alicia Hutchins (North Gaston); 6. Grace Wagner (Marvin Ridge); 7. Abigail Parks (Charlotte Catholic).
Diving: 1. Clara Tate (Chapel Hill); 5. Megan Cresci (South Iredell); 6. Abby Bernard (Weddington); 7. Megan Rose (Statesville); 8. Chloe Brown (Jay M. Robinson).
100 butterfly: 1. Ellie VanNote (Marvin Ridge); 2. Menkhaus (Charlotte Catholic); 3. Browning (Cuthbertson); 4. Ava Yandle (Piedmont); 8. Emilee Hamblin (Parkwood).
100 freestyle: 1. Madeline Smith (Greenville Rose); 2. Corbi (Weddington); 3. Stout (Charlotte Catholic); 5. Parks (Charlotte Catholic); 6. Horn (Cox Mill); 8. Sandock (Cuthbertson).
500 freestyle: 1. Sophia Lange (Eastern Alamance); 2. Nina Turcanu (Statesville); 3. Sophia Gornet (Charlotte Catholic); 6. Kudela (Weddington); 7. Taylor Simmons (Cuthbertson).
200 freestyle relay: 1. Weddington (Flickinger, Yoder, Tolchin, Corbi), 3A state record; 2. Charlotte Catholic (Rhodes, Parks, Borders, Stout); 3. Marvin Ridge (VanNote, Wagner, Mumford, Madeline Tessin); 4. Cuthbertson (Browning, Thome, Murray, Sandock); 8. Cox Mill (Price, Addie Rogers, Katie Creel, Horn).
100 backstroke: 1. Flickinger (Weddington); 2. Yandle (Piedmont); 3. Browning (Cuthbertson); 4. Mumford (Marvin Ridge); 6. Tolchin (Weddington); 8. Price (Cox Mill).
100 breaststroke: 1. Kaylee Hamblin (Parkwood); 2. Gaskey (Central Cabarrus); 3. Cresci (South Iredell); 4. Gianna Reinhart (Marvin Ridge); 6. Kudela (Weddington).
400 freestyle relay: 1. Weddington (Flickinger, Martinson, Yoder, Corbi); 2. Charlotte Catholic (Stout, Dichak, Menkhaus, Parks); 3. Marvin Ridge (VanNote, Wagner, Sydney Geada, Tessin); 5. Cuthbertson (Murray, Mary Grace Bitting, Simmons, Sandock); 8. Central Cabarrus (Erica Losey, Federico, Amanda Losey, Gaskey).
Boys’ meet results
Team totals: 1. Marvin Ridge 285; 2. Chapel Hill 201; 3. Charlotte Catholic 168; 4. (tie) Greenville Conley, Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 160; 6. Weddington 155; 7. East Chapel Hill 153; 8. Southwest Guilford 119; 9. Concord 105; 10. Erwin Cleveland 85
11. South Iredell 84; 12. Northwest Cabarrus 80; 14. Concord Cox Mill 60; 22. Unionville Piedmont 20; 26. Hickory St. Stephens 12; 27. (tie Waxhaw Cuthbertson, Indian Trail Sun Valley 11; 32. Central Cabarrus 6; 33. Concord Jay M. Robinson 5; 40. Morganton Freedom 2.
(winners, and area’s top-eight finishers)
200 medley relay: 1. Southwest Guilford; 2. Concord (Andrew Lucky, Matthew Lucky, Ben Vincent, Jackson Moon); 3. Charlotte Catholic (John Gehrig, Jack Meehan, Benjamin Druhan, Patrick Duffy); 4. Marvin Ridge (Brayden Brewer, Nicholas Piscitelli, Connor Charrette, Turner Cook); 8. Weddington (Kevin Wiltsey, Zack Snowdon, Alex Griffey, Alex Oprea).
200 freestyle: 1. John Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic); 5. Andrew Lucky (Concord).
200 individual medley: 1. Meehan (Charlotte Catholic); 3. Joseph Moore (South Iredell); 4. Matthew Lucky (Concord); 6. Edward Enriquez (Northwest Cabarrus); 7. Griffey (Weddington).
50 freestyle: 1. Noah Henderson (Western Alamance); 2. Boyd Poelke (Marvin Ridge); 3. Charles Rothenberger (Marvin Ridge); 6. Josh Stablein (Marvin Ridge); 8. Troy McPherson (Cuthbertson).
Diving: 1. Patrick O’Brien (Cox Mill), 3A state record; 2. Connor Watling (South Iredell); 4. Alec Hubbard (Charlotte Catholic); 6. Eli DeGuire (Weddington); 7. Ryan Banash (Marvin Ridge).
100 butterfly: 1. Noah Henderson (Western Alamance); 2. Poelke (Marvin Ridge); 6. Charrette (Marvin Ridge); 8. Brewer (Marvin Ridge).
100 freestyle: 1. Sam Hoover (Chapel Hill); 2. Rothenberger (Marvin Ridge); 4. Stablein (Marvin Ridge); 7. Nathan McCormick (Weddington).
500 freestyle: 1. Peter Bretzmann (Chapel Hill); 3. Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic); 4. Moore (South Iredell); 7. Henry Gribble (Northwest Cabarrus).
200 freestyle relay: 1. Marvin Ridge (Poelke, Stablein, Charrette, Rothenberger) 3A state record; 4. Weddington (Raines, Greyson Keisler, Oprea, Hoover); 8. South Iredell (Moore, Camden Smith, Nicholas Muller, Alexander Yeh).
100 backstroke: 1. Mitchell Langston (Erwin Cleveland); 2. Andrew Lucky (Concord); 3. Brewer (Marvin Ridge); 5. Gribble (Northwest Cabarrus).
100 breaststroke: 1. Meehan (Charlotte Catholic); 2. Matthew Lucky (Concord); 3. Enriquez (Northwest Cabarrus); 5. Piscitelli (Marvin Ridge); 8. Will Darrenkamp (Cox Mill).
400 freestyle relay: 1. Marvin Ridge (Poelke, Piscitelli, Stablein, Rothenberger), 3A state record; 3. Charlotte Catholic (Gehrig, Benjamin Druhan, Jude Denton, Meehan); 4. Weddington (Raines, Wiltsey, Snowdon, McCormick).
