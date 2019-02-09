Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Union County teams dominate NCHSAA 3A indoor track championships Friday

By Steve Lyttle and

Langston Wertz Jr.

February 09, 2019 12:45 AM

Weddington’s indoor track team repeated as N.C. HIgh School Athletic Association 3A state champions Friday
Weddington’s indoor track team repeated as N.C. HIgh School Athletic Association 3A state champions Friday NCHSAA Special to the Observer
Weddington’s indoor track team repeated as N.C. HIgh School Athletic Association 3A state champions Friday NCHSAA Special to the Observer

The Waxhaw Cuthbertson girls and Weddington boys successfully defended their 3A state indoor track and field championships Friday.

Cuthbertson won four events and piled up top-eight finishes in several other events, finishing with 102 points in the meet at the JDL Fast Track facility in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Parkland finished second, with 76 points.

Weddington (50) was third.

Kyle Durham won two events and helped win another for the Weddington boys, who piled up a 99-56 edge over second-place Cuthbertson.

Cuthbertson’s girls’ state champions were sophomore Leah Helms in the 1,600-meter run; junior Lainie Baumgardner in the pole vault; and senior Netanya Linares in the high jump. The Cavaliers also won the 4-by-800 relay.

The Cuthbertson boys took the 4-by-200 relay, and Weddington won three individual and two relay titles. Durham won the 1,000 and 1,600 meter runs, and Emerson Douds took the 300-meter run. Weddington also won the 4-by-800 and 4-by-400 relays.

Girls’ meet results

Team totals: 1. Waxhaw Cuthbertson 102; 2. Winston-Salem Parkland 76; 3. Weddington 50; 4. Durham Hillside 48; 5. Northern Guilford 45; 6. Western Guilford 24; 7. Marvin Ridge 19; 8. North Brunswick 18; 9. Chapel Hill 17; 10. North Iredell 16.

16. Concord Cox Mill 10; 27. Unionville Piedmont 4; 31. (tie) Boone Watauga, Kings Mountain 2; 36. Gastonia Huss 1.

(winners, and area’s top-eight finishers)

Shot put: 1. Makayla Watkins (Western Guilford), 38-7; 7. Niya Kelly (Kings Mountain).

Long jump: Iia Mumford (Parkland), 18-5.75; 6. Netanya Linares (Cuthbertson)8. Raven Rudisell (Gastonia Huss).

Triple jump: 1. Jayda Hunter (Jacksonville), 38-6.5; 6. Jade McLain (Cuthbertson).

High jump: 1. Linares (Cuthbertson), 5-4; 4. Alayna Rossi (Weddington); 6. Caroline Smith (Cuthbertson).

Pole vault: 1. Lainie Baumgardner (Cuthbertson), 11-0; 2. Linares (Cuthbertson); 3. Ava Studney (Cuthbertson); 4. Isabel Crandall (Marvin Ridge); 5. Sami Eberhard (Weddington); 6. Isabella Ochsner (Marvin Ridge); 7. Emma Stone (Marvin Ridge).

4-by-800 relay: 1. Cuthbertson (Gabriella Castro, Kaitlyn St. Hilaire, Madeline Hill, Leah Helms), 9:34.34; 2. Weddington (Elizabeth Starkie, Sydney Burke, Anna Brown, Sarah Bechtel); 4. Marvin Ridge (Riley Basinger, Kayla Basinger, Sarah Overby, Caroline Blanton).

55-meter hurdles: 1. Alexis Patterson (Parkland), 8.15; 5. Linares (Cuthbertson).

55 meters: 1. Patterson (Parkland); 5. Tracey Manigault (Cox Mill); 8. Jordyn Case (Weddington).

4-by-200 relay: 1. Parkland, 1:41.95; 4. Cuthbertson (Addison Benz, Mackenzie Townsend, Kailyn Hayes, Dahlia Cutler); 7. Weddington (Sarah Margaret Sandlin, Kelly Burns, Erika Newman, Case).

1,600 meters: 1. Leah Helms (Cuthbertson), 5:11.05; 2. Sarah Bechtel (Weddington); 3. Jonna Strange (North Iredell); 4. Hill (Cuthbertson); 6. Castro (Cuthbertson).

500 meters: 1. Alysia Johnson (Durham Hillside), 1:14.05.

1,000 meters: 1. Megan Marvin (Chapel Hill), 3:02.56; 2. Castro (Cuthbertson); 3. Bechtel (Weddington); 4. Helms (Cuthbertson); 5. Katie Verrill (Piedmont); 6. Basinger (Marvin Ridge); 7. Starkie (Weddington); 8. Blanton (Marvin Ridge).

300 meters: 1. Johnson (Hillside), 39.32; 3. Manigault (Cox Mill); 6. Case (Weddington).

3,200 meters: 1. Jonna Strange (North Iredell), 10:53.15; 4. Davis (Weddington); 5. Hill (Cuthbertson); 7. Sophia Ritter (Watauga).

4-by-400 relay: 1. Hillside, 4:00.08; 3. Cuthbertson (Cutler, Benz, Presley Word, Townsend); 4. Weddington (Starkie, Sandlin, Case, Erika Newman).

Boys’ meet results

Team totals: 1. Weddington 99; 2. Waxhaw Cuthbertson 56; 3. Southwest Guilford 40; 4. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 36; 5. Durham Hillside 26; 6. Asheville 24; 7. Southern Lee 23; 8. Kannapolis Brown 22; 9. (tie) Jacksonville, Wilson Hunt 20.

19. Marvin Ridge 9; 21. Alexander Central 7; 25. West Rowan 6; 32. (tie) Hickory St. Stephens, Boone Watauga 3; 36. (tie) China Grove Carson, Monroe 2; 41. Unionville Piedmont 1.

(winners, and area’s top-eight finishers)

Shot put: Milton Chandler (Jacksonville), 51-1; 3. Alec Mock (Weddington).

Long jump: 1. Dionte Alston (Wilson Hunt), 23-5.5; 6. Trevor Grant (Cuthbertson); 8. Christian Phelps (Cuthbertson).

Triple jump: 1. Ahmad Joyner (Southwest Guilford), 45-5; 3. Grant (Cuthbertson); 5. Phelps (Cuthbertson); 8. Luke Drummonds (Watauga).

High jump: 1. Julien Stephens (Jacksonville), 6-6; 4. Joshua Parks (Kannapolis Brown); 5. Quinn Cokley (Marvin Ridge); 7. Jese Schronce (Alexander Central).

Pole vault: Patrick Freeman (Mount Tabor), 15-0; 6. (tie) Sergiy Mourdakhanian (Cuthbertson), Tristan Borlase (Watauga), Nick Callis (Weddington).

4-by-800 relay: 1. Weddington (Krystopher Durham, Stephen Larson, Jake Toomey, Will Mazur), 8:09.68; 3. Cuthbertson (Walker Lezotte, William Walsh, Mickey Schichl, Kyle Stamper); 8. Piedmont (Josh Ciprich, Kidane Sieth, Lucas Paschal, Caleb Baucom).

55-meter hurdles: 1. Benjamin Buie (Southern Lee), 7.56; 2. Jalen Houston (West Rowan); 3. Parks (Kannapolis Brown); 4. Zach Barksdale (Parkwood); 7. Joshua Marsh (Monroe).

55 meters: 1. Jaylen Wright (Southern Durham), 6.35; 2. Emerson Douds (Weddington); 3. Will Shipley (Weddington).

4-by-200 relay: 1. Cuthbertson (Bradon Black, Christian Phelps, Ashton Spangler, Aidan McNally), 1:30.13; 4. Parkwood (Barksdale, Kyle Hern, Wyne McGriff, Chandler McCledon); 7. Weddington (Jackson McClain, Trey Alsbrooks, Landyn Backey, Shipley).

1,600 meters: 1. Kyle Durham (Weddington), 4:20.9; 2. Stamper (Cuthbertson); 6. Dalton McGlamery (St. Stephens); 7. Will Mazur (Weddington).

500 meters: 1. Kacey Pratt (Durham Hillside), 1:05.3; 2. Douds (Weddington).

1,000 meters: 1. Durham (Weddington), 2:28.85; 3. Toomey (Weddington); 6. Jackson O’Hara (Weddington); 7. Lezotte (Cuthbertson).

300 meters: 1. Douds (Weddington), 34.53; 4. McNally (Cuthbertson); 5. Jalen Neal (Kannapolis Brown); 7. Shipley (Weddington); 8. Ryan Kobziak (Cuthbertson).

3,200 meters: 1. Haven Honeycutt (Asheville), 9:23.56; 4. Cooper Castellaw (Alexander Central), 9:33.46; 5. Nate Jaster (Weddington), 9:35.6.

4-by-400 relay: 1. Weddington (Durham, Toomey, O’Hara, Douds), 3:25.53; 2. Cuthbertson (McNally, Aaron Zimmerman, Spangler, Black); 4. Kannapolis Brown (Neal, Adonnance Brown, Tanner Roth, Parks).

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

  Comments  

things to do