Five Observer-area stars win NCHSAA 1A/2A indoor track state titles

By Steve Lyttle and

Langston Wertz Jr.

February 09, 2019 09:21 PM

Five Charlotte-area athletes won state titles Saturday in the 1A-2A high school indoor track and field championships in Winston-Salem.

The team titles went to Burlington Cummings (girls) and Newport Croatan (boys). Cummings last won the girls’ indoor track title in 2013. For Croatan, it was the second straight state championship.

The highest finish for area schools was second place for North Lincoln’s boys. The Knights had state champions in Jason Thomson (1,600-meter run) and Brian Risse (1,000 meters).

Thomson’s time of four minutes 21.11 seconds broke the meet record, set a year ago by East Bend Forbush’s Dakota Mendenhall, by more than four seconds.

Ashe County had two champions, with Carter Wilson taking the shot put and Josh Hardin winning the 300 meters. And Catawba Bandys’ Alex Reavis won the high jump.

