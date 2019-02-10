Five Observer-area athletes win NCHSAA 4A indoor track titles

Charlotte-area athletes earned four event championships, but Southeast Raleigh swept the boys’ and girls’ titles Saturday in the 4A state indoor track and field championships.
It was the second consecutive girls’ championship for Southeast Raleigh, which edged Cary Panther Creek for the title. Providence finished fourth and Myers Park in the team standings.
The Southeast Raleigh boys edged Cary for the team title. Harding tied Raleigh Garner for sixth place.
Providence had two of the area championships, with Ella Mainwaring Foster winning the 500-meter dash, and the team of Nimeesha Coleman, Foster, Amanda Watson and Ariana Rivera capturing the 4-by-400 meter relay.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Myers Park’s Cora Cooke claimed the other Charlotte-area girls’ title, winning the 1,000 meters.
The only area boys’ champ was Lake Norman’s Spencer Evans in the pole vault.
The meet’s standout athlete was triple-winner Morgan Smalls of Cary Panther Creek. She won the high jump, triple jump and long jump, setting state records in each event. Her 6-foot-1 effort in the high jump marked the first time a female athletes has cleared 6 feet in the state indoor meet.
NCHSAA 4A Indoor Track Results
Comments