Mooresville, Piedmont, St. Stephens among regional wrestling winners Saturday

Mooresville, Unionville Piedmont and Hickory St. Stephens were among Charlotte-area schools that won high school regional wrestling championships Saturday.
All three of those schools hosted regional events, with Mooresville topping the 4A West Regional field, Piedmont taking the 3A Midwest Regional title, and St. Stephens winning the 3A West event.
Also winning championships from the Charlotte area were Monroe Central Academy in the 2A Midwest, West Lincoln in 2A West, and Avery County in the 1A West.
St. Stephens last weekend won the state 3A dual meet title, and West Lincoln did the same thing in 2A.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state championship meet next weekend.
That group includes female wrestler Nikoly dos Santos of Providence High. Dos Santos, who won the 106-pound weight class in last weekend’s SoMeck 7 4A Conference meet, finished third at 106 pounds in the West Regional on Saturday.
Here is a quick look at leaders in each regional:
4A West: Mooresville finished with 215.5 points, leading second-place Lake Norman (182.5) and third-place Hough (176.5).
Mooresville qualified 10 wrestlers for the state meet, with Hough sending nine, Lake Norman seven, and Myers Park and Providence each qualifying five. Lake Norman’s Nathan Dugan was named most outstanding wrestler.
4A Midwest: Northwest Guilford (169.5) edged Davie County (166.5) for the team title. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (110.5) was fifth.
Northwest Guilford and Davie County each will send eight wrestlers to the state meet.
3A West: St. Stephens (199 points) topped runner-up North Henderson (160), although North Henderson qualified more wrestlers to the state meet (eight) than did St. Stephens (seven). Gastonia Ashbrook (72.5), Kings Mountain (68), North Gaston (59.5), West Caldwell (59.5) and Gastonia Huss (56.5) took the sixth through 10th spots.
3A Midwest: Piedmont’s 184.5 points easily outdistanced second-place Asheboro’s 119. Weddington (94.5) was fifth. Piedmont qualified seven wrestlers for the state meet.
2A West: West Lincoln (200.5 points) topped runner-up Newton-Conover (171) and third-place Newton Foard (170.5) for the team title. R-S Central (138.5) was fourth.
West Lincoln and Newton-Conover each qualified eight wrestlers for the state meet, and Fred T. Foard will send seven.
2A Midwest: Monroe Central Academy dominated this meet, with 218.5 points to 110 for second-place Claremont Bunker Hill. Mount Pleasant (100.5) was third and East Lincoln (98) fourth.
Central Academy will send nine wrestlers to the state meet. East Lincoln qualified five.
1A West: Avery County’s 208 points edged Robbinsville’s 200.5 for the team title. Avery County qualified 10 wrestlers for the state meet.
1A East: Asheboro Uwharrie Charter, the state 1A dual meet champ, took the team title in this event. South Stanly (104.5) was fourth.
