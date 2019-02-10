Community School star Emme Nelson named most outstanding at NCHSAA 1A/2A state swim finals

Community School of Davidson star Emme Nelson was named most outstanding performer at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A/2A state championships Saturday.
Nelson set a new 1A/2A Classification meet record in the 200 Individual Medley, winning in a time 2:00.70. That broke the mark she set last year (2:02.01). Nelson also won the state championship in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:02.58.
Durham’s North Carolina School of Science & Math (NCSSM) won the program’s third boys team title, holding off Pine Lake Prep. It was the first title for an NCSSM team since 2014.
The Carrboro girls swept all three relays as they ran away from second place Lake Norman Charter. The Jaguars won their first girls team state championship.
Observer-area individual champions included:
▪ Ross Dant, Newton-Conover: Dant slashed the state meet record in the 500 Freestyle, winning in a time of 4:18.70. That was a new all-class state record, topping the mark set of 4:20.67 set in the 4A finals by Myers Park’s Jack Walker on Thursday.
▪ Baylor Nelson, Community School of Davidson: Nelson broke a 1A/2A Classification meet record in the 200 Individual Medley. Nelson brought home the win in 1:50.59 and out-touching the previous mark of 1:52.27 set by Mount Pleasant’s Danny Dilks in 2016.
▪ Tim Connery, Christ The King: won the 50 free in 20.49.
▪ Austin Campbell, Nathan Adams, Pine Lake Prep: Campbell won 1-meter diving; Adams took the 100 free.
▪ Jenna Bridges, Forest City Chase: won the 100 butterfly.
▪ Pine Lake Prep’s Allyson Accordino: Accordino won the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Freestyle, touching in 23.66 seconds in the 50 and 51.09 in the 100.
▪ Emily Knorr, Salisbury: won the 500 free.
NCHSAA 1A/2A Swim Results
