Prep games of week: titles on line, North Meck going for another ’20’

North Mecklenburg (18-3, 11-1 I-MECK) at Vance (17-4, 8-4), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: North Meck can clinch at least a share of the league title with a victory Since going 10-15 in the 2012-13 season, North Meck has run off five straight 20-win seasons (and is closing on a sixth). Its conference record during that run, in arguably the state’s toughest public school conference? 79-11.
Olympic (17-4, 10-0 SoMeck) at Ardrey Kell (18-4, 9-2), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The Trojans have won nine straight to lock up a share of the league title. A win on the road will deliver the outright title. Ardrey Kell needs to win Tuesday and Friday, while hoping for an Olympic loss to Harding Friday to share a league title.
Own The Game Classic: The Jordan Brand is hosting a high-level high school doubleheader Thursday at J.C. Smith. Two-time N.C. 3A champ Concord Cox Mill plays New Jersey’s The Patrick School (10-9) at 6:30. At 8:30, West Charlotte plays national power Oak Hill, Va.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (10-10, 6-6 Southern Carolinas 3A) at Charlotte Catholic (15-7, 9-1), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Catholic has already won a share of the league title and can win it outright at home. Since joining the conference at the start of the 2017-18 season, Catholic is 23-1 against league competition.
Myers Park (16-6, 10-2 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (17-5, 11-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: This regular-season finale could decide the Southwestern 4A title. But both teams have big games Tuesday — Myers Park at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (12-8, 5-7); Independence at Rocky River (11-10, 4-8).
