Charlotte Observer #BIG5 prep basketball players of the week

Observer-area high school basketball players of the week:
Amber Bass, Lewisville: Had 34 points, 20 rebounds, three blocks, two steals against North Central Tuesday.
Janiya Downs, South Rowan: Had 43 points, seven rebounds, three steals against Ledford; 36 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals, four assists against Thomasville; and 29 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four assists against Lexington.
Jada McMillan, Concord First Assembly: Had 30 points, seven rebounds in a 55-50 victory over Gaston Day in the Metrolina Athletic Conference championship.
Tyrese McNeal, North Gaston: Had his first triple-double (17 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) in a 75-61 victory over Boiling Springs Crest Friday. He was 8-for-8 from the free throw line. He had 16 points, six rebounds, four assists in a 63-56 win Belmont Stuart Cramer on Feb. 5. McNeal also became the sixth 1,000-point scorer in school history and the first since Octvaious Robinson since 2009.
Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: Sparked a 102-67 win over rival Mallard Creek Friday. Maxwell made 14-of-23 field goal attempts, 4-of-7 3-point attempts and had four assists and three rebounds. He finished with career-high 39 points, including 21 in one quarter.
