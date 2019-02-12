Charlotte Latin produces multiple champions at NCISAA swimming state finals

Charlotte Latin’s swim team won four relays and set two new state records at the N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championships Monday night. The Hawks tied a third state record.
Cary Academy swept the boys and girls team titles. Latin’s boys were second, just 7.5 points behind, and Providence Day was third. In the girls race, Raleigh’s Saint Mary’s School was second and Charlotte Latin was third.
Latin’s 200 medley relay team of Jackson Davis, Stephen Kim, Evan Dorsel and Kwame Thornhill tied the NCISAA record set in 2017 by a Charlotte Latin, touching in 1:37.04.
The Hawks’ first-place girls 200 freestyle relay team of Lindsay Flynn, Jessica Flynn, Evelyn Peters and Amy Dragelin broke the 2005 record of 1:37.14 set by Cardinal Gibbons with a time of 1:36.76.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
The same four girls won the 400 freestyle relay and broke their own record set in 2018. The Hawks lowered the mark by 0.10 seconds to 3:29.75.
In addition, Latin had six individual event champions: Andy Dorsel, 200 IM; Jackson Davis, 50 free; Jackson Davis, 100 free; Lindsay Flynn, 100 free; Evan Dorsel, 100 butterfly; Stephen Kim, 100 breastroke.
▪ The O’Neal School won the Division III girls state championship. Hickory Christian placed third. The Epiphany School won the boys title. Gaston Day was fifth and Davidson Day ninth.
Davidson Day freshman Logan Zucker won the 200 IM. Zucker’s time of 1.53.91 broke the Davidson Day School record and his time of 4.37.33 time in the 500 Yard Freestyle was another school record. Zucker finished second in the 500 free.
▪ In Division II, Asheville School won the girls title. SouthLake Christian was seventh and Carmel Christian ninth. Asheville School also won the boys title. Carmel Christian finished seventh.
NCISAA swim results
Comments