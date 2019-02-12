NC Independent, SC High School basketball playoff pairings 02.12.19

NCISAA Playoff Pairings
BOYS
Class 4A
Tuesday’s first round
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (14-15) at High Point Wesleyan (11-11)
North Raleigh Christian (3-20) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (20-10)
Wake Christian (11-14) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (16-12)
Cary Academy (2-23) at Covenant Day (5-16)
Thursday’s second round
Rabun Gap-High Point Wesleyan winner at Arden Christ School (13-13)
North Raleigh Christian-Metrolina Christian winner at Concord Cannon School (17-12)
Wake Christian-Raleigh Ravenscroft winner at Providence Day (13-15)
Cary Academy-Covenant Day winner at Charlotte Country Day (17-11)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s first round
Cary Christian (11-11) at Winston-Salem Calvary Day (10-18)
Asheville School (13-10) at Hickory Grove Christian (13-14)
Kinston Arendell Parrott (6-19) at Wilmington Coastal Christian (15-11)
Raleigh St. David’s (11-15) at Fayetteville Christian (15-13)
Greensboro Caldwell Academy (2-19) at Raleigh Grace Christian (21-11)
Southlake Christian (6-16) at High Point Christian (19-8)
Asheville Carolina Day (12-13) at Gaston Christian (10-10)
Forsyth Country Day (6-23) at Asheville Christian (17-12)
Thursday’s second round
Cary Christian-Calvary Day winner vs. Asheville School-Hickory Grove Christian winner
Arendell Parrott-Coastal Christian winner vs. St. David’s-Fayetteville Christian winner
Caldwell Academy-Grace Christian winner vs. Southlake Christian-High Point Christian winner
Carolina Day-Gaston Christian winner vs. Forsyth Country Day-Asheville Christian winner
Class 2A
Tuesday’s first round
Rocky Mount Academy (11-9) at Goldsboro Wayne Christian (11-11)
Raleigh St. Thomas More (6-14) at Greensboro American Hebrew Academy (8-7)
Southern Pines O’Neal School (5-16) at High Point Westchester (9-15)
Hickory University Christian (3-14) at Hickory Christian (14-7)
New Bern Epiphany Global (15-9) at Harrells Christian (12-12)
Rocky Mount Faith Christian (21-5) at Raleigh Friendship Christian (12-9)
Durham Carolina Friends (1-20) at Winston-Salem Salem Baptist (13-17)
Greenville Oakwood School (6-8) at Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (16-11)
Thursday’s second round
Rocky Mount Academy-Wayne Christian winner vs. St. Thomas More-American Hebrew winner
O’Neal School-Westchester Country Day winner vs. University Christian-Hickory Christian winner
Epiphany Global-Harrells Christian winner vs. Faith Christian-Friendship Christian winner
Carolina Friends-Salem Baptist winner vs. Oakwood School-Wayne Country Day winner
Class 1A
Tuesday’s first round
Sanford Lee Christian (2-23) at Hobgood Academy (21-5)
Belhaven Pungo Christian (6-15) at Henderson Crossroads Christian (14-10)
Lasker Northeast Academy (9-12) at Durham Cresset Christian (8-8)
Mooresville Woodlawn School, bye
Pantego Terra Ceia Christian (14-8) at Wilson Community Christian (14-11)
Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (0-17) at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (12-10)
Ahoskie Ridgecroft School (12-10) at Raleigh Neuse Christian (8-16)
Elizabeth City Albemarle School (13-9) at Greenville John Paul II Catholic (7-14)
Thursday’s second round
Lee Christian-Hobgood Academy winner vs. Pungo Christian-Crossroads Christian winner
Northeast Academy-Cresset Christian winner vs. Woodlawn School (5-13)
Terra Ceia Christian-Community Christian winner vs. Lawrence Academy-Kerr Vance Academy winner
Ridgecroft School-Neuse Christian winner vs. Albemarle School-John Paul II Catholic winner
GIRLS
Class 4A
Tuesday’s first round
Wake Christian (9-19) at Raleigh St. Mary’s (12-10)
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (13-15) at Covenant Day (7-16)
Cary Academy (7-17) at Durham Academy (12-12)
Charlotte Christian (10-16) at Charlotte Country Day (9-16)
Thursday’s second round
Wake Christian-St. Mary’s winner at Greensboro Day (19-7)
Metrolina Christian-Covenant Day winner at Providence Day (17-11)
Cary Academy-Durham Academy winner at Charlotte Latin (16-6)
Charlotte Christian-Charlotte Country Day winner at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (11-12)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s first round
Asheville School (4-16) at Gaston Christian (9-9)
Greensboro Caldwell Academy (3-13) at Cary Christian (14-8)
Asheville Christian, bye
Raleigh Grace Christian (3-21) at Forsyth Country Day (16-8)
Wilmington Coastal Christian (8-16) at Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy (10-11)
Wilmington Cape Fear Academy, bye
High Point Christian (5-16) at Carmel Christian (5-14)
Raleigh St. David’s, bye
Thursday’s second round
Asheville School-Gaston Christian winner vs. Caldwell Academy-Cary Christian winner
Asheville Christian (11-11) vs. Grace Christian-Forsyth Country Day winner
Coastal Christian-Arendell Parrott Academy winner vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (19-7)
High Point Christian-Carmel Christian winner vs. Raleigh St. David’s (14-8)
Class 2A
Tuesday’s first round
Fayetteville Academy (3-18) at High Point Westchester (3-16)
Rocky Mount Academy (12-11) at Durham Carolina Friends School (13-12)
Hickory University Christian, bye
Goldsboro Wayne Christian (10-3) at Roanoke Rapids Halifax Academy (23-2)
Greenville Oakwood School (2-13) at Raleigh St. Thomas More (15-6)
Hickory Christian, bye
New Bern Epiphany Global (7-13) at Raleigh Friendship Christian (9-13)
Rocky Mount Faith Christian (12-12) at Burlington Christian (3-17)
Thursday’s second round
Fayetteville Academy-Westchester winner vs. Rocky Mount Academy-Friends School winner
Hickory University Christian (4-10) at Wayne Christian-Halifax Academy winner
Oakwood School-St. Thomas More winner at Hickory Christian (7-15)
Epiphany Global-Friendship Christian winner vs. Faith Christian-Burlington Christian winner
Class 1A
Tuesday’s first round
Hobgood Academy (7-14) at Belhaven Pungo Academy (21-4)
Pantego Terra Ceia Christian (5-14) at Ahoskie Ridgecroft (18-4)
Greenville John Paul II Catholic (0-15) at Fayetteville Northwood Temple (7-9)
Salisbury North Hills Christian (7-9) at Sanford Grace Christian (20-9)
Henderson Crossroads Christian (1-16) at Lasker Northeast Academy (10-12)
Erwin Cape Fear Christian (8-12) at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (14-7)
Wilson Community Christian (7-16) at Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (14-10)
Sanford Lee Christian (6-16) at Wilson Greenfield School (14-7)
Thursday’s second round
Hobgood Academy-Pungo Academy winner vs. Terra Ceia-Ridgecroft winner
John Paul II-Northwood Temple winner vs. North Hills Christian-Grace Christian winner
Crossroads Christian-Northeast Academy winner vs. Cape Fear Christian-Kerr Vance Academy winner
Community Christian-Lawrence Academy winner vs. Lee Christian-Greenfield School winner
SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL
BOYS
Class 5A
Upper State
Wednesday’s first round
Spartanburg (13-10) at Anderson Westside (19-5)
Boiling Springs (15-8) at Rock Hill Northwestern (20-5)
Greenwood (11-15) at Roebuck Dorman (23-3)
Fort Mill (20-5) at Irmo (16-9)
Greenville Mann (13-12) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (22-4)
Greer Riverside (17-8) at Greenville Wade Hampton (15-7)
Duncan Byrnes (11-14) at Columbia Spring Valley (15-8)
Greenville Hanna (19-7) at Mauldin (19-6)
Saturday’s second round
Spartanburg-Westside winner vs. Boiling Springs-Northwestern winner
Greenwood-Dorman winner vs. Fort Mill-Irmo winner
J.L. Mann-Nation Ford winner vs. Riverside-Wade Hampton winner
Byrnes-Spring Valley winner vs. T.L. Hanna-Mauldin winner
Class 4A
Upper State
Wednesday’s first round
Richland Northeast (8-11) at Piedmont Wren (19-6)
Taylors Eastside (8-16) at Rock Hill South Pointe (9-16)
Central Daniel (11-8) at Greenville (23-3)
Sumter Lakewood (10-12) at Blythewood Westwood (24-1)
Belton-Honea Path (9-16) at Columbia Ridge View (19-7)
Greer Blue Ridge (10-15) at Walhalla (14-8)
Lancaster (7-12) at Columbia Flora (18-7)
Williamston Palmetto (12-13) at Travelers Rest (18-5)
Saturday’s second round
Richland Northeast-Wren winner vs. Eastside-South Pointe winner
Daniel-Greenville winner vs. Lakewood-Westwood winner
Belton Honea Path-Ridge View winner vs. Blue Ridge-Walhalla winner
Lancaster-A.C. Flora winner vs. Palmetto-Travelers Rest winner
Class 3A
Upper State
Tuesday’s first round
Clinton (8-13) at Chapman (15-10)
Camden (13-10) at Seneca (11-13)
Chesnee (7-19) at Newberry (16-8)
Greenville Powdersville (11-12) at Chester (9-10)
Winnsboro Fairfield Central (4-17) at Pendleton (16-6)
Union County (14-11) at Greenville Southside (12-5)
Liberty (8-11) at Columbia Keenan (25-1)
Spartanburg Broome (11-13) at Prosperity Mid-Carolina (16-10)
Friday’s second round
Clinton-Chapman winner vs. Camden-Seneca winner
Chesnee-Newberry winner vs. Powdersville-Chester winner
Fairfield Central-Pendleton winner vs. Union County-Southside winner
Liberty-Keenan winner vs. Broome-Mid Carolina winner
Class 2A
Upper State
Wednesday’s first round
Blacksburg (17-10) at Aiken Silver Bluff (14-5)
Kershaw North Central (11-9) at Greenville Tech (13-10)
Columbia (6-15) at Bishopville Lee Central (18-4)
Saluda (14-9) at Simpsonville Southside Christian (15-8)
Lancaster Buford (7-13) at Greenville Christ Church (15-9)
Ninety Six (12-8) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (13-4)
Greenville St. Joseph’s (14-12) at Columbia Eau Claire (11-13)
Richburg Lewisville (16-10) at Abbeville (12-3)
Saturday’s second round
Blacksburg-Silver Bluff winner vs. North Central-Greenville Tech winner
Columbia-Lee Central winner vs. Saluda-Southside Christian winner
Buford-Christ Church winner vs. Ninety Six-Andrew Jackson winner
St. Joseph’s-Eau Claire winner vs. Lewisville-Abbeville winner
Class 1A
Upper State
Tuesday’s first round
McBee (9-12) at North (16-10)
Whitmire (12-9) at Timmonsville (13-12)
Ridge Spring-Monetta (9-11) at Due West Dixie (14-9)
Wagener-Salley (13-9) at McCormick (11-12)
Friday’s second round
McBee-North winner at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (20-6)
Whitmire-Timmonsville winner at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (12-9)
Ridge Spring Monetta-Dixie winner at Great Falls (18-3)
Wagener Salley-McCormick winner at Denmark-Olar (16-10)
GIRLS
Class 5A
Upper State
Tuesday’s first round
Spartanburg (13-11) at Piedmont Woodmont (24-1)
Boiling Springs (15-8) at Clover (19-7)
Anderson Westside (17-6) at Roebuck Dorman (21-4)
Rock Hill (13-12) at Sumter (20-3)
Greenwood (14-11) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (21-5)
Simpsonville Hillcrest (12-8) at Greenville Hanna (18-6)
Gaffney (10-11) at Columbia Spring Valley (22-3)
Greenville Mann (16-8) at Duncan Byrnes (17-7)
Friday’s second round
Spartanburg-Woodmont winner vs. Boiling Springs-Clover winner
Westside-Dorman winner vs. Rock Hill-Sumter winner
Greenwood-Nation Ford winner vs. Hillcrest-T.L. Hanna winner
Gaffney-Spring Valley winner vs. J.L. Mann-Byrnes winner
Class 4A
Upper State
Tuesday’s first round
Richland Northeast (3-16) at Piedmont Wren (14-11)
Greer (14-10) at Columbia Ridge View (15-11)
Walhalla (9-13) at Greer Blue Ridge (19-5)
Sumter Crestwood (11-12) at Rock Hill South Pointe (22-4)
Belton-Honea Path (7-19) at Blythewood Westwood (21-5)
Travelers Rest (16-8) at Central Daniel (14-10)
Lancaster (6-12) at Lower Richland (17-6)
Williamston Palmetto (8-13) at Greenville (19-6)
Friday’s second round
Richland Northeast-Wren winner vs. Greer-Ridge View winner
Walhalla-Blue Ridge winner vs. Crestwood-South Pointe winner
Belton Honea Path-Westwood winner vs. Travelers Rest-Daniel winner
Lancaster-Lower Richland winner vs. Palmetto-Greenville winner
Class 3A
Upper State
Monday’s first round
Greenville Southside 40, Clinton 33
Pendleton 44, Camden 42
Greenwood Emerald 65, Spartanburg Broome 25
Winnsboro Fairfield Central 38, Greenville Powdersville 31
Seneca def. Indian Land, score NA
Inman Chapman 52, Union County 50
Columbia Keenan 69, Westminster West-Oak 26
Woodruff 62, Chesnee 32
Thursday’s second round
Pendleton (14-9) at Greenville Southside (12-10)
Winnsboro Fairfield Central (14-7) at Greenwood Emerald (20-4)
Inman Chapman (10-11) at Seneca (21-4)
Woodruff (20-4) at Columbia Keenan (16-7)
Class 2A
Upper State
Tuesday’s first round
Greenville St. Joseph’s (11-12) at Saluda (14-5)
Kershaw North Central (8-12) at Landrum (18-7)
Columbia Eau Claire (5-14) at Bishopville Lee Central (17-7)
Aiken Silver Bluff (7-12) at Simpsonville Brashier Middle College (13-7)
Chesterfield (8-12) at Greenville Christ Church (21-4)
Ninety Six (7-14) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (15-4)
Blacksburg (11-13) at Columbia (8-11)
Lancaster Buford (16-3) at Batesburg-Leesville (8-7)
Friday’s second round
St. Joseph’s-Saluda winner vs. North Central-Landrum winner
Eau Claire-Lee Central winner vs. Silver Bluff-Brashier MC winner
Chesterfield-Christ Church winner vs. Ninety Six-Andrew Jackson winner
Blacksburg-Columbia winner vs. Buford-Batesburg Leesville winner
Class 1A
Upper State
Monday’s first round
McBee (4-7) at Blackville-Hilda (6-9), score NA
Lamar 63, Whitmire 19
Wagener-Salley 60, Ware Shoals 49
McCormick 54, Ridge Spring-Monetta 19
Thursday’s second round
McBee-Blackville Hilda winner at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (17-3)
Lamar (8-13) at North (12-10)
Wagener-Salley (14-8) at Timmonsville (15-5)
McCormick (13-4) at Estill (15-9)
