NC Independent, SC High School basketball playoff pairings 02.12.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 12, 2019 04:53 PM

NCISAA Playoff Pairings

BOYS

Class 4A

Tuesday’s first round

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (14-15) at High Point Wesleyan (11-11)

North Raleigh Christian (3-20) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (20-10)

Wake Christian (11-14) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (16-12)

Cary Academy (2-23) at Covenant Day (5-16)

Thursday’s second round

Rabun Gap-High Point Wesleyan winner at Arden Christ School (13-13)

North Raleigh Christian-Metrolina Christian winner at Concord Cannon School (17-12)

Wake Christian-Raleigh Ravenscroft winner at Providence Day (13-15)

Cary Academy-Covenant Day winner at Charlotte Country Day (17-11)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s first round

Cary Christian (11-11) at Winston-Salem Calvary Day (10-18)

Asheville School (13-10) at Hickory Grove Christian (13-14)

Kinston Arendell Parrott (6-19) at Wilmington Coastal Christian (15-11)

Raleigh St. David’s (11-15) at Fayetteville Christian (15-13)

Greensboro Caldwell Academy (2-19) at Raleigh Grace Christian (21-11)

Southlake Christian (6-16) at High Point Christian (19-8)

Asheville Carolina Day (12-13) at Gaston Christian (10-10)

Forsyth Country Day (6-23) at Asheville Christian (17-12)

Thursday’s second round

Cary Christian-Calvary Day winner vs. Asheville School-Hickory Grove Christian winner

Arendell Parrott-Coastal Christian winner vs. St. David’s-Fayetteville Christian winner

Caldwell Academy-Grace Christian winner vs. Southlake Christian-High Point Christian winner

Carolina Day-Gaston Christian winner vs. Forsyth Country Day-Asheville Christian winner

Class 2A

Tuesday’s first round

Rocky Mount Academy (11-9) at Goldsboro Wayne Christian (11-11)

Raleigh St. Thomas More (6-14) at Greensboro American Hebrew Academy (8-7)

Southern Pines O’Neal School (5-16) at High Point Westchester (9-15)

Hickory University Christian (3-14) at Hickory Christian (14-7)

New Bern Epiphany Global (15-9) at Harrells Christian (12-12)

Rocky Mount Faith Christian (21-5) at Raleigh Friendship Christian (12-9)

Durham Carolina Friends (1-20) at Winston-Salem Salem Baptist (13-17)

Greenville Oakwood School (6-8) at Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (16-11)

Thursday’s second round

Rocky Mount Academy-Wayne Christian winner vs. St. Thomas More-American Hebrew winner

O’Neal School-Westchester Country Day winner vs. University Christian-Hickory Christian winner

Epiphany Global-Harrells Christian winner vs. Faith Christian-Friendship Christian winner

Carolina Friends-Salem Baptist winner vs. Oakwood School-Wayne Country Day winner

Class 1A

Tuesday’s first round

Sanford Lee Christian (2-23) at Hobgood Academy (21-5)

Belhaven Pungo Christian (6-15) at Henderson Crossroads Christian (14-10)

Lasker Northeast Academy (9-12) at Durham Cresset Christian (8-8)

Mooresville Woodlawn School, bye

Pantego Terra Ceia Christian (14-8) at Wilson Community Christian (14-11)

Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (0-17) at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (12-10)

Ahoskie Ridgecroft School (12-10) at Raleigh Neuse Christian (8-16)

Elizabeth City Albemarle School (13-9) at Greenville John Paul II Catholic (7-14)

Thursday’s second round

Lee Christian-Hobgood Academy winner vs. Pungo Christian-Crossroads Christian winner

Northeast Academy-Cresset Christian winner vs. Woodlawn School (5-13)

Terra Ceia Christian-Community Christian winner vs. Lawrence Academy-Kerr Vance Academy winner

Ridgecroft School-Neuse Christian winner vs. Albemarle School-John Paul II Catholic winner

GIRLS

Class 4A

Tuesday’s first round

Wake Christian (9-19) at Raleigh St. Mary’s (12-10)

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (13-15) at Covenant Day (7-16)

Cary Academy (7-17) at Durham Academy (12-12)

Charlotte Christian (10-16) at Charlotte Country Day (9-16)

Thursday’s second round

Wake Christian-St. Mary’s winner at Greensboro Day (19-7)

Metrolina Christian-Covenant Day winner at Providence Day (17-11)

Cary Academy-Durham Academy winner at Charlotte Latin (16-6)

Charlotte Christian-Charlotte Country Day winner at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (11-12)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s first round

Asheville School (4-16) at Gaston Christian (9-9)

Greensboro Caldwell Academy (3-13) at Cary Christian (14-8)

Asheville Christian, bye

Raleigh Grace Christian (3-21) at Forsyth Country Day (16-8)

Wilmington Coastal Christian (8-16) at Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy (10-11)

Wilmington Cape Fear Academy, bye

High Point Christian (5-16) at Carmel Christian (5-14)

Raleigh St. David’s, bye

Thursday’s second round

Asheville School-Gaston Christian winner vs. Caldwell Academy-Cary Christian winner

Asheville Christian (11-11) vs. Grace Christian-Forsyth Country Day winner

Coastal Christian-Arendell Parrott Academy winner vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (19-7)

High Point Christian-Carmel Christian winner vs. Raleigh St. David’s (14-8)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s first round

Fayetteville Academy (3-18) at High Point Westchester (3-16)

Rocky Mount Academy (12-11) at Durham Carolina Friends School (13-12)

Hickory University Christian, bye

Goldsboro Wayne Christian (10-3) at Roanoke Rapids Halifax Academy (23-2)

Greenville Oakwood School (2-13) at Raleigh St. Thomas More (15-6)

Hickory Christian, bye

New Bern Epiphany Global (7-13) at Raleigh Friendship Christian (9-13)

Rocky Mount Faith Christian (12-12) at Burlington Christian (3-17)

Thursday’s second round

Fayetteville Academy-Westchester winner vs. Rocky Mount Academy-Friends School winner

Hickory University Christian (4-10) at Wayne Christian-Halifax Academy winner

Oakwood School-St. Thomas More winner at Hickory Christian (7-15)

Epiphany Global-Friendship Christian winner vs. Faith Christian-Burlington Christian winner

Class 1A

Tuesday’s first round

Hobgood Academy (7-14) at Belhaven Pungo Academy (21-4)

Pantego Terra Ceia Christian (5-14) at Ahoskie Ridgecroft (18-4)

Greenville John Paul II Catholic (0-15) at Fayetteville Northwood Temple (7-9)

Salisbury North Hills Christian (7-9) at Sanford Grace Christian (20-9)

Henderson Crossroads Christian (1-16) at Lasker Northeast Academy (10-12)

Erwin Cape Fear Christian (8-12) at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (14-7)

Wilson Community Christian (7-16) at Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (14-10)

Sanford Lee Christian (6-16) at Wilson Greenfield School (14-7)

Thursday’s second round

Hobgood Academy-Pungo Academy winner vs. Terra Ceia-Ridgecroft winner

John Paul II-Northwood Temple winner vs. North Hills Christian-Grace Christian winner

Crossroads Christian-Northeast Academy winner vs. Cape Fear Christian-Kerr Vance Academy winner

Community Christian-Lawrence Academy winner vs. Lee Christian-Greenfield School winner

SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL

BOYS

Class 5A

Upper State

Wednesday’s first round

Spartanburg (13-10) at Anderson Westside (19-5)

Boiling Springs (15-8) at Rock Hill Northwestern (20-5)

Greenwood (11-15) at Roebuck Dorman (23-3)

Fort Mill (20-5) at Irmo (16-9)

Greenville Mann (13-12) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (22-4)

Greer Riverside (17-8) at Greenville Wade Hampton (15-7)

Duncan Byrnes (11-14) at Columbia Spring Valley (15-8)

Greenville Hanna (19-7) at Mauldin (19-6)

Saturday’s second round

Spartanburg-Westside winner vs. Boiling Springs-Northwestern winner

Greenwood-Dorman winner vs. Fort Mill-Irmo winner

J.L. Mann-Nation Ford winner vs. Riverside-Wade Hampton winner

Byrnes-Spring Valley winner vs. T.L. Hanna-Mauldin winner

Class 4A

Upper State

Wednesday’s first round

Richland Northeast (8-11) at Piedmont Wren (19-6)

Taylors Eastside (8-16) at Rock Hill South Pointe (9-16)

Central Daniel (11-8) at Greenville (23-3)

Sumter Lakewood (10-12) at Blythewood Westwood (24-1)

Belton-Honea Path (9-16) at Columbia Ridge View (19-7)

Greer Blue Ridge (10-15) at Walhalla (14-8)

Lancaster (7-12) at Columbia Flora (18-7)

Williamston Palmetto (12-13) at Travelers Rest (18-5)

Saturday’s second round

Richland Northeast-Wren winner vs. Eastside-South Pointe winner

Daniel-Greenville winner vs. Lakewood-Westwood winner

Belton Honea Path-Ridge View winner vs. Blue Ridge-Walhalla winner

Lancaster-A.C. Flora winner vs. Palmetto-Travelers Rest winner

Class 3A

Upper State

Tuesday’s first round

Clinton (8-13) at Chapman (15-10)

Camden (13-10) at Seneca (11-13)

Chesnee (7-19) at Newberry (16-8)

Greenville Powdersville (11-12) at Chester (9-10)

Winnsboro Fairfield Central (4-17) at Pendleton (16-6)

Union County (14-11) at Greenville Southside (12-5)

Liberty (8-11) at Columbia Keenan (25-1)

Spartanburg Broome (11-13) at Prosperity Mid-Carolina (16-10)

Friday’s second round

Clinton-Chapman winner vs. Camden-Seneca winner

Chesnee-Newberry winner vs. Powdersville-Chester winner

Fairfield Central-Pendleton winner vs. Union County-Southside winner

Liberty-Keenan winner vs. Broome-Mid Carolina winner

Class 2A

Upper State

Wednesday’s first round

Blacksburg (17-10) at Aiken Silver Bluff (14-5)

Kershaw North Central (11-9) at Greenville Tech (13-10)

Columbia (6-15) at Bishopville Lee Central (18-4)

Saluda (14-9) at Simpsonville Southside Christian (15-8)

Lancaster Buford (7-13) at Greenville Christ Church (15-9)

Ninety Six (12-8) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (13-4)

Greenville St. Joseph’s (14-12) at Columbia Eau Claire (11-13)

Richburg Lewisville (16-10) at Abbeville (12-3)

Saturday’s second round

Blacksburg-Silver Bluff winner vs. North Central-Greenville Tech winner

Columbia-Lee Central winner vs. Saluda-Southside Christian winner

Buford-Christ Church winner vs. Ninety Six-Andrew Jackson winner

St. Joseph’s-Eau Claire winner vs. Lewisville-Abbeville winner

Class 1A

Upper State

Tuesday’s first round

McBee (9-12) at North (16-10)

Whitmire (12-9) at Timmonsville (13-12)

Ridge Spring-Monetta (9-11) at Due West Dixie (14-9)

Wagener-Salley (13-9) at McCormick (11-12)

Friday’s second round

McBee-North winner at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (20-6)

Whitmire-Timmonsville winner at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (12-9)

Ridge Spring Monetta-Dixie winner at Great Falls (18-3)

Wagener Salley-McCormick winner at Denmark-Olar (16-10)

GIRLS

Class 5A

Upper State

Tuesday’s first round

Spartanburg (13-11) at Piedmont Woodmont (24-1)

Boiling Springs (15-8) at Clover (19-7)

Anderson Westside (17-6) at Roebuck Dorman (21-4)

Rock Hill (13-12) at Sumter (20-3)

Greenwood (14-11) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (21-5)

Simpsonville Hillcrest (12-8) at Greenville Hanna (18-6)

Gaffney (10-11) at Columbia Spring Valley (22-3)

Greenville Mann (16-8) at Duncan Byrnes (17-7)

Friday’s second round

Spartanburg-Woodmont winner vs. Boiling Springs-Clover winner

Westside-Dorman winner vs. Rock Hill-Sumter winner

Greenwood-Nation Ford winner vs. Hillcrest-T.L. Hanna winner

Gaffney-Spring Valley winner vs. J.L. Mann-Byrnes winner

Class 4A

Upper State

Tuesday’s first round

Richland Northeast (3-16) at Piedmont Wren (14-11)

Greer (14-10) at Columbia Ridge View (15-11)

Walhalla (9-13) at Greer Blue Ridge (19-5)

Sumter Crestwood (11-12) at Rock Hill South Pointe (22-4)

Belton-Honea Path (7-19) at Blythewood Westwood (21-5)

Travelers Rest (16-8) at Central Daniel (14-10)

Lancaster (6-12) at Lower Richland (17-6)

Williamston Palmetto (8-13) at Greenville (19-6)

Friday’s second round

Richland Northeast-Wren winner vs. Greer-Ridge View winner

Walhalla-Blue Ridge winner vs. Crestwood-South Pointe winner

Belton Honea Path-Westwood winner vs. Travelers Rest-Daniel winner

Lancaster-Lower Richland winner vs. Palmetto-Greenville winner

Class 3A

Upper State

Monday’s first round

Greenville Southside 40, Clinton 33

Pendleton 44, Camden 42

Greenwood Emerald 65, Spartanburg Broome 25

Winnsboro Fairfield Central 38, Greenville Powdersville 31

Seneca def. Indian Land, score NA

Inman Chapman 52, Union County 50

Columbia Keenan 69, Westminster West-Oak 26

Woodruff 62, Chesnee 32

Thursday’s second round

Pendleton (14-9) at Greenville Southside (12-10)

Winnsboro Fairfield Central (14-7) at Greenwood Emerald (20-4)

Inman Chapman (10-11) at Seneca (21-4)

Woodruff (20-4) at Columbia Keenan (16-7)

Class 2A

Upper State

Tuesday’s first round

Greenville St. Joseph’s (11-12) at Saluda (14-5)

Kershaw North Central (8-12) at Landrum (18-7)

Columbia Eau Claire (5-14) at Bishopville Lee Central (17-7)

Aiken Silver Bluff (7-12) at Simpsonville Brashier Middle College (13-7)

Chesterfield (8-12) at Greenville Christ Church (21-4)

Ninety Six (7-14) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (15-4)

Blacksburg (11-13) at Columbia (8-11)

Lancaster Buford (16-3) at Batesburg-Leesville (8-7)

Friday’s second round

St. Joseph’s-Saluda winner vs. North Central-Landrum winner

Eau Claire-Lee Central winner vs. Silver Bluff-Brashier MC winner

Chesterfield-Christ Church winner vs. Ninety Six-Andrew Jackson winner

Blacksburg-Columbia winner vs. Buford-Batesburg Leesville winner

Class 1A

Upper State

Monday’s first round

McBee (4-7) at Blackville-Hilda (6-9), score NA

Lamar 63, Whitmire 19

Wagener-Salley 60, Ware Shoals 49

McCormick 54, Ridge Spring-Monetta 19

Thursday’s second round

McBee-Blackville Hilda winner at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (17-3)

Lamar (8-13) at North (12-10)

Wagener-Salley (14-8) at Timmonsville (15-5)

McCormick (13-4) at Estill (15-9)







Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

