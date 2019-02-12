Tuesday’s girls roundup: No. 1 Vance locks up share of I-MECK title

Elevator
↑Butler: Four double figure scorers in a 76-10 win over Garinger: Michaela Lane (21 points), Micahla Funderburk (17) and Hailey Nance (10) and Ashlynn Dotson (10).
↑Waxhaw Cuthbertson: won 44-39 at Charlotte Catholic (17-6, 11-2) to clinch a share of the Southern Carolinas conference title. Ruby Williams had 14 points for Cuthbertson (21-2, 12-1). Cuthbertson, which has won five straight games, can clinch the league title with a win Friday at Weddington. Cuthbertson has back-to-back 20-win seasons under coach Joel Allen.
↑Vance: Kyanna Morgan had 19 points to spark a 61-41 win over North Meck and clinch a share of the I-MECK 4A title. Vance is No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Michaela Lane, Butler: 21 points, 12 rebounds, six steals in a 76-10 win over Garinger. Butler (20-2, 11-1 Southwestern 4A) won its fifth straight game and a share of the conference title. The Bulldogs can win it outright Friday at East Meck. This is Butler’s third 20-win season in four years under coach Mark Sanders.
Nyla McGill, Providence: 15 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists in a 65-63 overtime win over Berry that gave the Panthers (20-3, 10-1) a share of the SoMeck championship. Teammate Jaylynn Askew (13 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double.
Evan Miller, Ardrey Kell: 24 points, five rebounds, five assists in a 62-59 win over Olympic.
Lauren Ruggiero, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: 20 points, four rebounds, three steals on Senior Night in a 69-13 win over East Meck. She made 9-of-10 field goal attempts.
Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln: 21 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, four assists in a 43-21 win over West Lincoln. She scored her 1,000th career point.
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 1 VANCE 61, NORTH MECKLENBURG 41
Vance- 6 18 16 21-61
North Mecklenburg - 9 11 5 16-41
Vance (61)- Leah Barringer 13, Excellanxt Greer 8, Tori Reid 12, Kyanna Morgan 21, Tanajah Hayes 2, Magan Jackson 5,
NO. 3 BUTLER 76, GARINGER 10
Butler 35 24 7 10
Garinger 2 5 3 0
Butler-- Michaela Lane 21, Micahla Funderburk 17, Ashlynn Dotson 10, Hailey Nance 10, Sutton 4, Dixon 1, Aboutaleb 2, Williams 4, Kennedy 4, Tate 3,
Garinger- Watson 6, Rivera 2, Portlock 2
Notable: Butler had 4 girls score in Double figures, Michaela Lanes had 21 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals, Hailey Nance had 10 points, 12 rebounds, Micahla Funderburk ended with 17 points and Ashlynn Dotson also finished with 10 points. Butler is now 21-2, 12-1 in the conference.
NO. 4 MORGANTON FREEDOM 51, BOONE WATAUGA 40
NO. 5 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 69, EAST MECKLENBURG 13
Hickory Ridge 22 19 18 10 69
East Mecklenburg 2 5 0 6 13
Hickory Ridge Lauren Ruggiero 20, Nia Daniel 18, Jadah Shears 12, Calhoun 8, Lampe 2, Fearne 2, Widmar 1, Dickens 6
East Mecklenburg Browne 2, Halls 4, Green 2, Cummings 2, Morris 3
Record: Hickory Ridge 19 -3, 11-2; East Mecklenburg 5-15, 3-10
Notes: Hickory Ridge was led by senior Lauren Ruggiero with 20 points shooting 9 of 10 on the night. Lauren collected 3 steals and 4 rebounds. Fellow senior Nia Daniel poured in 18 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, snatched 4 steals and 2 assist. Jadah Shears poured in 12 points, shooting 6 of 7 from the field.
PROVIDENCE - 7 18 19 12 9= 65
BERRY - 16 11 13 16 7 = 63
PHS: Nyla McGill 19, Lili Bowen 15, Cameron Mulkey 4, Jaylynn Askew 13, Marlow Chapman 6, Eva Butler 4, Brynn Harrison 4
POBHS: Pace 6, Jackson 11, McLaughlin 27, Perkins 2, Joseph 3, Terry 4, Carlton 2, Brazemore 2, Hoskins 4
Records: Providence: 20-3 (10-1)
Notable: Nyla McGill with another double double (15 pts, 11 reb) as well as 7 assists, Jaylynn Askew also with a double double (13 pts, 10 reb).
Cuthbertson 10 8 13 13 -- 44
Catholic 11 6 10 12 -- 39
Cuthbertson 44 -- Ruby Williams 14, Dillinger 11, McKinney 6, Young 5, Hardiman 3, Thompson 3, Gallagher 2
Catholic 39 -- Dane Bertolina 16, Kaitlin Coleman 11, Flatau 9, Walton 3
Records: Catholic 17-6, 11-2; Cuthbertson 21-2, 12-1
NO. 12 ARDREY KELL 62, OLYMPIC 59
Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
MYERS PARK 57, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 32
Myers Park - 14 14 16 13 57
Porter Ridge - 07 05 09 11 32
Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 13, Andrea Shire 15, Harrell 4, A. Stuart 2, Holcomb 2, Nelson 2, L. Stuart, Griffen 5, Wimpel 4, Clamp 5, Muhammad 3,
Porter Ridge - McKinney 5, Cormier 6, Sadler 3, Goodman 10, Olaleye 8
Tuesday’s Regional Capsules
CCHS: 13, 18, 9, 13 (53)
Cox: 7, 11, 16, 12 (46)
CCHS: Jael Miller 19, Demi Case 17, Aniyah Tate 13, Webb 4
Cox Mill: Nya Tillery 11, Stragen 7, Smith 9, Sheffield 6, Hall 6, Holmes 3
Notable: Central Cabarrus was led by Jael Miller with 19 points with seven coming in the fourth quarter. Miller also had five assists. Aniyah Tate finished with a double double 13 points 10 rebounds. CCHS has won 10 games in a row and has secured first place in the SPC conference. Central will try for undefeated finish in conference play Friday night vs Robinson
CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 63, LENOIR HIBRITEN 34
HHS 11 7 7 9 34
EAST LINCOLN 43, WEST LINCOLN 21
WLHS: 4 4 6 7- 21
Tuesday’s NCISAA Playoff Results
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 67, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 32
Carmel Christian - 22 11 16 18 - 67
High Point - 6 6 6 14 - 32
Carmel Christian- Amaya Glenn 23, Olivia Boyce 19, Urso 8, DeJesse 7, Mendieta 6, Nichols 4
High Point - Sydney Bell 11, Holland 8, Hall 3, Barrett 3, Walls 3, Austin 2, Talbert 2
Notes: CCS will travel to Raleigh on Thursday to play Saint David’s for the 2nd round of the NCISAA 3A playoffs.
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 44, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 33
Charlotte Christian 8 6 13 6 --33
Charlotte Country Day 7 7 22 8 --44
CC (33) Rachel Noonan 16, Megan Igbinadolor 10, Reed 4, Walker 4
CCD (44) Mary Holland Waters 19, O’Neil 8, K. Batten 7, Rixham 5, Cory 3, Rucker 2
Records: CC 10-17 (1-9 CISAA) CCD 10-16 (2-8 CISAA
Notables: The Buccaneers advance to the second round of the NCISAA and will take on Rabun Gap School on Thursday at 5 PM.
