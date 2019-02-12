Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Tuesday’s girls roundup: No. 1 Vance locks up share of I-MECK title

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 12, 2019 10:55 PM

The Call With Vance’s Kyanna Morgan

After wrapping up the I-MECK 4A regular-season title, Vance High's Kyanna Morgan took The Call to talk about state championship hopes and where this young team can go in the future.
By
Up Next
After wrapping up the I-MECK 4A regular-season title, Vance High's Kyanna Morgan took The Call to talk about state championship hopes and where this young team can go in the future.
By



Elevator

Butler: Four double figure scorers in a 76-10 win over Garinger: Michaela Lane (21 points), Micahla Funderburk (17) and Hailey Nance (10) and Ashlynn Dotson (10).

Waxhaw Cuthbertson: won 44-39 at Charlotte Catholic (17-6, 11-2) to clinch a share of the Southern Carolinas conference title. Ruby Williams had 14 points for Cuthbertson (21-2, 12-1). Cuthbertson, which has won five straight games, can clinch the league title with a win Friday at Weddington. Cuthbertson has back-to-back 20-win seasons under coach Joel Allen.

Vance: Kyanna Morgan had 19 points to spark a 61-41 win over North Meck and clinch a share of the I-MECK 4A title. Vance is No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Michaela Lane, Butler: 21 points, 12 rebounds, six steals in a 76-10 win over Garinger. Butler (20-2, 11-1 Southwestern 4A) won its fifth straight game and a share of the conference title. The Bulldogs can win it outright Friday at East Meck. This is Butler’s third 20-win season in four years under coach Mark Sanders.

Nyla McGill, Providence: 15 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists in a 65-63 overtime win over Berry that gave the Panthers (20-3, 10-1) a share of the SoMeck championship. Teammate Jaylynn Askew (13 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double.

Evan Miller, Ardrey Kell: 24 points, five rebounds, five assists in a 62-59 win over Olympic.

Lauren Ruggiero, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: 20 points, four rebounds, three steals on Senior Night in a 69-13 win over East Meck. She made 9-of-10 field goal attempts.

Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln: 21 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, four assists in a 43-21 win over West Lincoln. She scored her 1,000th career point.

Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 1 VANCE 61, NORTH MECKLENBURG 41

Vance- 6 18 16 21-61

North Mecklenburg - 9 11 5 16-41

Vance (61)- Leah Barringer 13, Excellanxt Greer 8, Tori Reid 12, Kyanna Morgan 21, Tanajah Hayes 2, Magan Jackson 5,

North Mecklenburg (41)- N. Smith 1, T. Dunn 6, G. Jones 2, R. Hogg 2, J. Jenkins 1, S. Vance 4, A. Harris 4, J. Timmons 20, E. Depass 1


Records: Vance 21-2, (12-1) | North Mecklenburg 15-8 (8-5)

NO. 3 BUTLER 76, GARINGER 10

Butler 35 24 7 10

Garinger 2 5 3 0

Butler-- Michaela Lane 21, Micahla Funderburk 17, Ashlynn Dotson 10, Hailey Nance 10, Sutton 4, Dixon 1, Aboutaleb 2, Williams 4, Kennedy 4, Tate 3,

Garinger- Watson 6, Rivera 2, Portlock 2

Notable: Butler had 4 girls score in Double figures, Michaela Lanes had 21 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals, Hailey Nance had 10 points, 12 rebounds, Micahla Funderburk ended with 17 points and Ashlynn Dotson also finished with 10 points. Butler is now 21-2, 12-1 in the conference.

NO. 4 MORGANTON FREEDOM 51, BOONE WATAUGA 40



Freedom 14 16 5 16 - 51
Watauga 13 5 12 10 - 40


Freedom 51 - Blaikley Crooks 20, Adair Garrison 10, Short 3, McGee 2, Rhone 7, Bailey 5, Davenport 4, Cisneros, Moore.


Watauga 40 - Rebbekah Farthing 10, Byrd 9, Haas 6, Sturgill 2, Ward 2, Lipford 3, Hodges 8, Bolick.


Freedom 22-1, 13-0
Watauga 14-8, 9-4

NO. 5 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 69, EAST MECKLENBURG 13

Hickory Ridge 22 19 18 10 69



East Mecklenburg 2 5 0 6 13



 Hickory Ridge Lauren Ruggiero 20, Nia Daniel 18, Jadah Shears 12, Calhoun 8, Lampe 2, Fearne 2, Widmar 1, Dickens 6



East Mecklenburg Browne 2, Halls 4, Green 2, Cummings 2, Morris 3



 Record: Hickory Ridge 19 -3, 11-2; East Mecklenburg 5-15, 3-10



Notes: Hickory Ridge was led by senior Lauren Ruggiero with 20 points shooting 9 of 10 on the night. Lauren collected 3 steals and 4 rebounds. Fellow senior Nia Daniel poured in 18 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, snatched 4 steals and 2 assist. Jadah Shears poured in 12 points, shooting 6 of 7 from the field.



NO. 7 MALLARD CREEK 60, HOUGH 42

Hough (42) 14 11 7 10
Mallard Creek (60) 18 17 15 10


Hough - Mroz 11, Phocas 4, Swartz 8, Carpenter 3, Sell 5, Bell 4, Polito 7
Mallard Creek - Lawrence 20, Mitchell 4, Simpson 16, Alexander 2, Hunter 4, Doctor 4, Byrum 1, Lutz 1, Howard 8


NO. 9 PROVIDENCE 65, BERRY 63 OT



PROVIDENCE - 7 18 19 12 9= 65

BERRY - 16 11 13 16 7 = 63

PHS: Nyla McGill 19, Lili Bowen 15, Cameron Mulkey 4, Jaylynn Askew 13, Marlow Chapman 6, Eva Butler 4, Brynn Harrison 4

POBHS: Pace 6, Jackson 11, McLaughlin 27, Perkins 2, Joseph 3, Terry 4, Carlton 2, Brazemore 2, Hoskins 4

Records: Providence: 20-3 (10-1)

Notable: Nyla McGill with another double double (15 pts, 11 reb) as well as 7 assists, Jaylynn Askew also with a double double (13 pts, 10 reb).



NO. 10 WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 44, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 39


Cuthbertson 10 8 13 13 -- 44

Catholic 11 6 10 12 -- 39

Cuthbertson 44 -- Ruby Williams 14, Dillinger 11, McKinney 6, Young 5, Hardiman 3, Thompson 3, Gallagher 2

Catholic 39 -- Dane Bertolina 16, Kaitlin Coleman 11, Flatau 9, Walton 3

Records: Catholic 17-6, 11-2; Cuthbertson 21-2, 12-1

NO. 12 ARDREY KELL 62, OLYMPIC 59

Ardrey Kell 15 18 13 16 -- 62
Olympic 14 18 14 13 -- 59


Ardrey Kell: Evan Miller 24 points, 5 assists & 5 rebounds; Meghan Rogers 8; Lucy Vanderbeck 8; Riley Littlejohn 6; Michelle Ojo 6; Kennedy Cash 5; Stephanie Sherrill 2; Nia Griffin 2; Trinity Palmer 1


Olympic: McGill 21; Brigman 18; Barr 11; Hutchinson 4; Roldan 3; A. Terry 2


Records: AK 19-5 (10-2)

Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

MYERS PARK 57, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 32

Myers Park - 14 14 16 13 57

Porter Ridge - 07 05 09 11 32

Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 13, Andrea Shire 15, Harrell 4, A. Stuart 2, Holcomb 2, Nelson 2, L. Stuart, Griffen 5, Wimpel 4, Clamp 5, Muhammad 3,

Porter Ridge - McKinney 5, Cormier 6, Sadler 3, Goodman 10, Olaleye 8

Tuesday’s Regional Capsules



CENTRAL CABARRUS 53, CONCORD COX MILL 46


CCHS: 13, 18, 9, 13 (53)

Cox: 7, 11, 16, 12 (46)



CCHS: Jael Miller 19, Demi Case 17, Aniyah Tate 13, Webb 4



Cox Mill: Nya Tillery 11, Stragen 7, Smith 9, Sheffield 6, Hall 6, Holmes 3

Notable: Central Cabarrus was led by Jael Miller with 19 points with seven coming in the fourth quarter. Miller also had five assists. Aniyah Tate finished with a double double 13 points 10 rebounds. CCHS has won 10 games in a row and has secured first place in the SPC conference. Central will try for undefeated finish in conference play Friday night vs Robinson

CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 63, LENOIR HIBRITEN 34

HHS 11 7 7 9 34

BHHS 14 23 14 12 63


HHS


D. Walker 6
M Patterson 5
J Moore 5
M Lee 4
N Fox 4
K Warren 3
E Simmons 3
D Munz 2
S Shiflett 2


BHHS
Addie Wray 23
Crystany White 14
Maddie Stotts 14
Bailee Hamlett 6
Ashlynn Stoker 3
DaLesha Linberger 2
Marlee Miller 1
Camryn Bryant
KK Martins


Bunker Hill 8-3 17-6

EAST LINCOLN 43, WEST LINCOLN 21

WLHS: 4 4 6 7- 21

ELHS: 8 16 10 9- 43


WLHS: S. Baucom 4, K. Gilmore 4, B. Beddingfield 4, K. Willis 3, M. Chapman 2, A. Beiberich 2, C. Elmore 2


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 21, Taryn Robinette 10, M. Delgado 4, B. Jacques 2, R. Ross 2, E. Jacques 2, K. Cox 2


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock Scored her 1000 pt. She finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists


HICKORY 61, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 48


Hickory 14 20 17 10 -- 61
Alexander 9 7 18 14 -- 48


HICKORY 61 -- Paradine 2, Mikaya Hill 10, Shelby Darden 14, Kayla Soublet 12,, Knox 8, James 4, Byrd 2, Lafevers 9


ALEXANDER 48 -- Glenn 5, Hagy 6, Lanie Hammer 11, Harrington 7, Teagan Pennell 13, Fairchild 2, Fortner 4




LINCOLNTON 52, NORTH LINCOLN 38



North Lincoln 10 11 10 7 38
Lincolnton 12 13 10 17 52


NORTH LINCOLN 38 --Ashlyn White 12,Dylan Ambrose 7, Addie Reid 7, Aly Wadkovsky 4, Sylvia Burroughs 3, Rachel Seagle 3, Ameah Gaddy 1, Aniya McLean 1


LINCOLNTON 52 -- Emily Shain 23, Diamond Ross 12, Ashlyn Rhyne 7, Kaneisha Duncan 4, Joslyn Killian 2. Allie Blackburn 2, Leah Tweed 2

Tuesday’s NCISAA Playoff Results

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 67, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 32

Carmel Christian - 22 11 16 18 - 67

High Point - 6 6 6 14 - 32

Carmel Christian- Amaya Glenn 23, Olivia Boyce 19, Urso 8, DeJesse 7, Mendieta 6, Nichols 4

High Point - Sydney Bell 11, Holland 8, Hall 3, Barrett 3, Walls 3, Austin 2, Talbert 2

Notes: CCS will travel to Raleigh on Thursday to play Saint David’s for the 2nd round of the NCISAA 3A playoffs.

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 44, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 33

Charlotte Christian 8 6 13 6 --33

Charlotte Country Day 7 7 22 8 --44

CC (33) Rachel Noonan 16, Megan Igbinadolor 10, Reed 4, Walker 4

CCD (44) Mary Holland Waters 19, O’Neil 8, K. Batten 7, Rixham 5, Cory 3, Rucker 2

Records: CC 10-17 (1-9 CISAA) CCD 10-16 (2-8 CISAA

Notables: The Buccaneers advance to the second round of the NCISAA and will take on Rabun Gap School on Thursday at 5 PM.







































































































































































































































































































Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do