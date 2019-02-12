Tuesday’s boys basketball capsules 02.12.19

Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Results
NO. 1 CONCORD COX MILL 89, CENTRAL CABARRUS 58
CM-19-17-23-30 - - 89
CC-11-20-15-12- -58
COX MILL 89 - Moore 23, Poindexter 8, Sedergren 4, Morgan 6, Cline 4, Khalid Davis 14, Propst 10, Baker 4, Carrawell 16
NO. 3 WEST CHARLOTTE 76, MOORESVILLE 63
WC 17 21 27 11
MH 20 18 9 16
WC Patrick Williams 24 Cartier Jernigan 21 Quinton Thomas 14 Magness 7 Dow 4 Morgan 2 Ware 2
MH Griffin White 20 Shay Smith 14 Conner Matt 10 Robinson 5 Kelley 5 Thornton 4 Stewart 3 Hill 2
NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 76, BOONE WATAUGA 53
Freedom 14 19 17 26 = 76
Watauga 11 09 10 23 = 53
Freedom: Fletcher Abee 33, Jakari Dula 14, James Freeman 12, Birchfield 5, Logan 3, Moore 2, Rice 1, Davis 4, Johnson 2
Watauga: Blaine St Clair 13, West 4, Freeman 2, Sears 3, Castle 2, Bond 7, Green 4, Ricker 7, Robbins 6, Martin 4,Rothrock
NO. 7 NORTH MECKLENBURG 65, VANCE 53
Vance 3 16 13 21 Final 53
North Meck 18 16 15 16 65
VANCE 53 -- Black 12, Vinson 2, Hill 1, Beidleman 21, Ransom 4, Sanford 11, Saunds 2
ROCKY RIVER 54, NO. 8 INDEPENDENCE 53
Independence 17 19 7 10 -- 53
Rocky River 3 14 19 18 -- 54
INDEPENDENCE 53 -- Smith 2, Allen 12, Milton 3, McKee 5, Pauldin 8, Harris 15, Boderick 8
ROCKY RIVER 54 -- Narique Smith 20, Tobias Forte 3, Perry 7, Duke-Thomas 7, Burns 6, Tim Smith 11
Note: Rocky River was down 19 at halftime and rallied to pull upset. The Ravens had the ball with 27 seconds left and ran the clock down and called time out with eight seconds left. After the timeout, Narique Smith inbounded the ball and ran behind screens and made a 3-point shot over an Independence defender for the win.
NO. 10 OLYMPIC 76, NO. 11 ARDREY KELL 56
Olympic 18 20 18 20 76
NO. 13 BUTLER 92, GARINGER 51
Butler 22 23 21 26 92
Garinger 10 14 8 19 51
Butler: Raquan Brown 17, Jordan McPhatter 12, Patrick Wessler 10, Christian Peters 10, Rajuan Connor 10, Evans 8, Dixon 7, Rudisell 6, Stinson 4, Aguilar 3, Hinton 3, Payne 2
Garinger: Monroe 14, Kamara 12, Williams 10, Rivers 8, Richardson 5, Browning 2
Records: Butler moves to 18-5 (11-2). Garinger moves to 1-20 (0-13).
NO. 14 MYERS PARK 58, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 55
Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Boxscores
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 75, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 38
CCHS 21 16 20 18-- 75
CHARLOTTE SECONDARY 83, CHRIST THE KING 81
CTK. 10 23 19 29 81
CTK-Clapp 3, Zuhosky 10, Stanley 15, Kuhn 2, Schroeder 4, Steele 17, Hendershott 18, Todd 6
Notable: Christ the King finishes the season 12-12; Andrew Hendershott led Christ the King with 18 points and 4 rebounds. Jaylen Steele (17 points, 6 assists, 5 steals), Andrew Stanley (15 points and 5 rebounds) and Jack Zuhosky (10 points and 4 steals) had strong games
Hough 10 14 11 16 8 10 -- 69
Mallard Creek 14 8 11 18 8 8 -- 67
Hough -- Jibril McCormick 20, Jackson Bissette 17, Nathan Chambers 16, Worland 6, Crawford 5, Shryock 2
Mallard Creek -- Taylor 15, Washington 14, Ross 12, Dixon 10, Baker 8, Neely 4
Records: H 9-14 (3-10); MC 10-13 (4-9)
Notes - Jibril McCormick has a Senior Night performance of 20 pts 7 rebs and Nathan Chambers (Junior) finishes with 16 pts 18 rebs in an double overtime win. This is the 3rd overtime game played between these teams during conference play.
Tuesday’s Regional Boxscores
EAST LINCOLN 78, WEST LINCOLN 27
East Lincoln 27 18 14 19 78
West Lincoln 7 4 7 9 27
East Lincoln (12-1, 21-2): Sidney Dollar 15, Myles Adams 9, John Bean 3, Justin Kuthan 9, Allden Horne 14, Ben Zirkle 3, Ethan Staples 5, Petey Nichols 12, Jeremiah Jones 8
West Lincoln (0-13, 0-22): Chad Propst 9, Gabe Brown 2, Brandon Lail 9, Seth Willis 0, Samuel Duncan 1, Chris Marly 2, Holiday Hopper 2, Chevy Short 1, Bobby Beam 0, Nathan Beam 1
HICKORY 61, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 43
Alexander central 3 10 10 20
Hickory 21 15 15 10
Alexander central Lawrence 20 Kelley 9 strackland 8 renfield 3 Wooten 2 Walker 1
Hickory Amos 15 Harper 12 Joyner 10 Clark 9 Abernathy 6 delvalle 5 young 3 Hewitt 1
LINCOLN CHARTER 106, CHERRYVILLE 64
Maiden (21-2) 13-15-8-15 -- 51
Maiden - Ly 4 McDaniel 11 High 7 Boyles 2, Stinson 16, Diciuccio, Farley Wicker 6, Howell 5 Harris, Abernethy, Morris, Copeland Gabriel, McClough
NC - Covington 7 Danner 2 Kennedy 11 Guerry 9 Martinez 10 Mccathern 4
PINE LAKE PREP 88, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 53
Carolina Int 16 17 10 10 53
Comments