Tuesday’s boys basketball capsules 02.12.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 12, 2019 11:25 PM

The Call with Rocky River coach Jason Moseley and Narique Smith

Rocky River rallied from 19 points down to upset Independence, tear up the Southwestern 4A conference standings and avenge a 41-point loss earlier this season. After the game Jason Moseley and Narique Smith took The Call to discuss.
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Results

NO. 1 CONCORD COX MILL 89, CENTRAL CABARRUS 58

CM-19-17-23-30 - - 89

CC-11-20-15-12- -58



COX MILL 89 - Moore 23, Poindexter 8, Sedergren 4, Morgan 6, Cline 4, Khalid Davis 14, Propst 10, Baker 4, Carrawell 16

NO. 3 WEST CHARLOTTE 76, MOORESVILLE 63

WC 17 21 27 11

MH 20 18 9 16

WC Patrick Williams 24 Cartier Jernigan 21 Quinton Thomas 14 Magness 7 Dow 4 Morgan 2 Ware 2



MH Griffin White 20 Shay Smith 14 Conner Matt 10 Robinson 5 Kelley 5 Thornton 4 Stewart 3 Hill 2

NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 76, BOONE WATAUGA 53

Freedom 14 19 17 26 = 76

Watauga 11 09 10 23 = 53



Freedom: Fletcher Abee 33, Jakari Dula 14, James Freeman 12, Birchfield 5, Logan 3, Moore 2, Rice 1, Davis 4, Johnson 2

Watauga: Blaine St Clair 13, West 4, Freeman 2, Sears 3, Castle 2, Bond 7, Green 4, Ricker 7, Robbins 6, Martin 4,Rothrock

NO. 7 NORTH MECKLENBURG 65, VANCE 53

Vance 3 16 13 21 Final 53

North Meck 18 16 15 16 65



VANCE 53 -- Black 12, Vinson 2, Hill 1, Beidleman 21, Ransom 4, Sanford 11, Saunds 2

ROCKY RIVER 54, NO. 8 INDEPENDENCE 53

Independence 17 19 7 10 -- 53

Rocky River 3 14 19 18 -- 54

INDEPENDENCE 53 -- Smith 2, Allen 12, Milton 3, McKee 5, Pauldin 8, Harris 15, Boderick 8

ROCKY RIVER 54 -- Narique Smith 20, Tobias Forte 3, Perry 7, Duke-Thomas 7, Burns 6, Tim Smith 11

Note: Rocky River was down 19 at halftime and rallied to pull upset. The Ravens had the ball with 27 seconds left and ran the clock down and called time out with eight seconds left. After the timeout, Narique Smith inbounded the ball and ran behind screens and made a 3-point shot over an Independence defender for the win.

NO. 10 OLYMPIC 76, NO. 11 ARDREY KELL 56

Olympic 18 20 18 20 76

Ardrey Kell 10 15 13 18 56


Olympic: Josh Banks 32, Charles Bryson 15 pts & 5 ast, Randolph 11, Gilmore 5, Jenkins 2, Williams 2, Rogers 2, Ragin 7.


Ardrey Kell: Luke Stankavach 21, Carver 5, Testa 2, Sherrill 10, Hubbard 4, Jarrett 7, Flynn 3, Pickens 4.

NO. 13 BUTLER 92, GARINGER 51

Butler 22 23 21 26 92

Garinger 10 14 8 19 51

Butler: Raquan Brown 17, Jordan McPhatter 12, Patrick Wessler 10, Christian Peters 10, Rajuan Connor 10, Evans 8, Dixon 7, Rudisell 6, Stinson 4, Aguilar 3, Hinton 3, Payne 2

Garinger: Monroe 14, Kamara 12, Williams 10, Rivers 8, Richardson 5, Browning 2

Records: Butler moves to 18-5 (11-2). Garinger moves to 1-20 (0-13).

NO. 14 MYERS PARK 58, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 55

Porter Ridge - 11 11 17 16 = 55
Myers Park - 9 18 13 18 = 58


Porter Ridge - Marcus Willis 20, Cameron Stitt 12
Myers Park - Drake Maye 17, Caleb McReed 12, Terrence Johnson 8


Records: Porter Ridge 12-9, 5-8; Myers Park 17-6, 11-2

Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Boxscores

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 75, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 38

CCHS 21 16 20 18-- 75

CHS 8 11 12 7-- 38


CCHS- Jack Dortch 16, Colin Thomas 15, David Pino 13, Robbe 7, Cherok 2, McArdle 3, Dooley 8, Hanchard 2, Walton 9
CHS- Martin Flay 11, Weston Hatfield 10, Heyward 4, Haggarty 7, Goode 3, Franks 3,

CHARLOTTE SECONDARY 83, CHRIST THE KING 81

SCCS 23 11 27 22 83

CTK. 10 23 19 29 81



CTK-Clapp 3, Zuhosky 10, Stanley 15, Kuhn 2, Schroeder 4, Steele 17, Hendershott 18, Todd 6



Notable: Christ the King finishes the season 12-12; Andrew Hendershott led Christ the King with 18 points and 4 rebounds. Jaylen Steele (17 points, 6 assists, 5 steals), Andrew Stanley (15 points and 5 rebounds) and Jack Zuhosky (10 points and 4 steals) had strong games


HOUGH 69, MALLARD CREEK 67 2 OT

Hough 10 14 11 16 8 10 -- 69

Mallard Creek 14 8 11 18 8 8 -- 67

Hough -- Jibril McCormick 20, Jackson Bissette 17, Nathan Chambers 16, Worland 6, Crawford 5, Shryock 2

Mallard Creek -- Taylor 15, Washington 14, Ross 12, Dixon 10, Baker 8, Neely 4

Records: H 9-14 (3-10); MC 10-13 (4-9)

Notes - Jibril McCormick has a Senior Night performance of 20 pts 7 rebs and Nathan Chambers (Junior) finishes with 16 pts 18 rebs in an double overtime win. This is the 3rd overtime game played between these teams during conference play.

Tuesday’s Regional Boxscores

EAST LINCOLN 78, WEST LINCOLN 27

East Lincoln 27 18 14 19 78

West Lincoln 7 4 7 9 27

East Lincoln (12-1, 21-2): Sidney Dollar 15, Myles Adams 9, John Bean 3, Justin Kuthan 9, Allden Horne 14, Ben Zirkle 3, Ethan Staples 5, Petey Nichols 12, Jeremiah Jones 8

West Lincoln (0-13, 0-22): Chad Propst 9, Gabe Brown 2, Brandon Lail 9, Seth Willis 0, Samuel Duncan 1, Chris Marly 2, Holiday Hopper 2, Chevy Short 1, Bobby Beam 0, Nathan Beam 1

HICKORY 61, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 43

Alexander central 3 10 10 20

Hickory 21 15 15 10



Alexander central Lawrence 20 Kelley 9 strackland 8 renfield 3 Wooten 2 Walker 1

Hickory Amos 15 Harper 12 Joyner 10 Clark 9 Abernathy 6 delvalle 5 young 3 Hewitt 1

LINCOLN CHARTER 106, CHERRYVILLE 64

Lincoln Charter 25 24 26 30 106
Cherryville 17 12 15 20 64


Lincoln Charter: Jackson Gabriel 42, Axel Holm 12, Tron Robinson 11, Dimitrie McCall 11, Cogan 9, Levontae Knox 11, Fricker 3, Fulton 3, Herrick 2, Reitler 3, Breland 2, Williamson 1,


Cherryville: Alexander 24, Harrill 21, Jeffers 7, Cain 5, Hughes 3, Harden 2, Shehan 2


Lincoln Charter notes: Jackson Gabriel 42 pts (11-26 3pt) 4 assist 2 3 FG away from All Time Record; Levontae Knox 11 pts 10 ass 10 rebounds
Tron Robinson 11 pts. 4 assist


Records: LCS 18-6 8-1


MAIDEN 51, NEWTON-CONOVER 43


Maiden (21-2) 13-15-8-15 -- 51

NC (14-9 )17-8-8-10--43


Maiden - Ly 4 McDaniel 11 High 7 Boyles 2, Stinson 16, Diciuccio, Farley Wicker 6, Howell 5 Harris, Abernethy, Morris, Copeland Gabriel, McClough

NC - Covington 7 Danner 2 Kennedy 11 Guerry 9 Martinez 10 Mccathern 4

PINE LAKE PREP 88, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 53

Carolina Int 16 17 10 10 53

Pine Lake 20 19 31 18 88


CI - Keion McMurren 16 Denzel Smith 16 Tamauri Smith 13 Featherston 5 Williams 3


PLP - Grant Wagner 24 DeMarcus Johnson 15 Derek Finizio 10 J. Workman 9 Forest 8 Morgan 7 Doroodchi 4 Drakeford 4 Shirley 2 Shope 2 D. Workman 2 Houchins 1

NCISAA Playoffs

Hickory Grove 60, Asheville School 52


AS 14 12 7 19 -- 52
HG 20 14 19 17 -- 70


Asheville School -- Titus Morrison 21, Castro 9, Drendel 4, Eason 9, Diallo 2, Hemphill 2, Henderson 1, Anderson 4
Hickory Grove -- AJ Smith 24, Regin Larson 15, Henderson 4, Valentine 7, Jackson 4, Nelson 3, Owens 9, Goodwin 2


Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

