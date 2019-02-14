Prep Insider Blog

SC High School League playoff scores, pairings 02.14.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 14, 2019 10:59 AM

Westwood’s Unique Drake, seen earlier this season, scored 17 points Tuesday night against Airport.
SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL

BOYS

Class 5A

Upper State

Wednesday’s first round

Spartanburg (13-10) at Anderson Westside (19-5)

Boiling Springs (15-8) at Rock Hill Northwestern (20-5)

Greenwood (11-15) at Roebuck Dorman (23-3)

Fort Mill (20-5) at Irmo (16-9)

Greenville Mann (13-12) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (22-4)

Greer Riverside (17-8) at Greenville Wade Hampton (15-7)

Duncan Byrnes (11-14) at Columbia Spring Valley (15-8)

Greenville Hanna (19-7) at Mauldin (19-6)

Saturday’s second round

Spartanburg-Westside winner vs. Boiling Springs-Northwestern winner

Greenwood-Dorman winner vs. Fort Mill-Irmo winner

J.L. Mann-Nation Ford winner vs. Riverside-Wade Hampton winner

Byrnes-Spring Valley winner vs. T.L. Hanna-Mauldin winner

Class 4A

Upper State

Wednesday’s first round

Richland Northeast (8-11) at Piedmont Wren (19-6)

Taylors Eastside (8-16) at Rock Hill South Pointe (9-16)

Central Daniel (11-8) at Greenville (23-3)

Sumter Lakewood (10-12) at Blythewood Westwood (24-1)

Belton-Honea Path (9-16) at Columbia Ridge View (19-7)

Greer Blue Ridge (10-15) at Walhalla (14-8)

Lancaster (7-12) at Columbia Flora (18-7)

Williamston Palmetto (12-13) at Travelers Rest (18-5)

Saturday’s second round

Richland Northeast-Wren winner vs. Eastside-South Pointe winner

Daniel-Greenville winner vs. Lakewood-Westwood winner

Belton Honea Path-Ridge View winner vs. Blue Ridge-Walhalla winner

Lancaster-A.C. Flora winner vs. Palmetto-Travelers Rest winner

Class 3A

Upper State

Tuesday’s first round

Clinton 67, Chapman 61

Seneca 62, Camden 56

Newberry 86, Chesnee 62

Chester 57, Greenville Powdersville 56

Winnsboro Fairfield Central 54, Pendleton 37

Greenville Southside 74, Union County 53

Columbia Keenan 70, Liberty 46

Prosperity Mid-Carolina 68, Spartanburg Broome 48

Friday’s second round

Clinton (9-13) at Seneca (12-13)

Chester (10-10) at Newberry (17-8)

Winnsboro Fairfield Central (5-17) at Greenville Southside (13-5)

Prosperity Mid-Carolina (17-10) at Columbia Keenan (26-1)

Class 2A

Upper State

Tuesday’s first round

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 56, Ninety Six 52

Wednesday’s first round

Blacksburg (17-10) at Aiken Silver Bluff (14-5)

Kershaw North Central (11-9) at Greenville Tech (13-10)

Columbia (6-15) at Bishopville Lee Central (18-4)

Saluda (14-9) at Simpsonville Southside Christian (15-8)

Lancaster Buford (7-13) at Greenville Christ Church (15-9)

Greenville St. Joseph’s (14-12) at Columbia Eau Claire (11-13)

Richburg Lewisville (16-10) at Abbeville (12-3)

Saturday’s second round

Blacksburg-Silver Bluff winner vs. North Central-Greenville Tech winner

Columbia-Lee Central winner vs. Saluda-Southside Christian winner

Buford-Christ Church winner vs. Kershaw Andrew Jackson (14-4)

St. Joseph’s-Eau Claire winner vs. Lewisville-Abbeville winner

Class 1A

Upper State

Tuesday’s first round

McBee (9-12) at North (16-10), score NA

Timmonsville 65, Whitmire 31

Due West Dixie 51, Ridge Spring-Monetta 50

McCormick 63, Wagener-Salley 54

Friday’s second round

McBee-North winner at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (20-6)

Timmonsville (14-12) at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (12-9)

Due West Dixie (15-9) at Great Falls (18-3)

McCormick (12-12) at Denmark-Olar (16-10)

GIRLS

Class 5A

Upper State

Tuesday’s first round

Piedmont Woodmont 72, Spartanburg 29

Clover 58, Boiling Springs 39

Anderson Westside 74, Roebuck Dorman 72

Sumter 54, Rock Hill 13

Fort Mill Nation Ford 63, Greenwood 21

Greenville Hanna 53, Simpsonville Hillcrest 42

Columbia Spring Valley 86, Gaffney 38

Duncan Byrnes 54, Greenville Mann 49

Friday’s second round

Clover (20-7) at Piedmont Woodmont (25-1)

Anderson Westside (18-6) at Sumter (21-3)

Greenville Hanna (19-6) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (22-5)

Duncan Byrnes (18-7) at Columbia Spring Valley (23-3)

Class 4A

Upper State

Tuesday’s first round

Piedmont Wren 57, Richland Northeast 37

Columbia Ridge View 77, Greer 47

Greer Blue ridge 67, Walhalla 42

Rock Hill South Pointe 82, Sumter Crestwood 39

Blythewood Westwood 91, Belton-Honea Path 13

Central Daniel 36, Travelers Rest 30

Lower Richland 55, Lancaster 24

Greenville 64, Williamston Palmetto 30

Friday’s second round

Columbia Ridge View (16-11) at Piedmont Wren (15-11)

Rock Hill South Pointe (23-4) at Greer Blue Ridge (20-5)

Central Daniel (15-10) at Blythewood Westwood (22-5)

Greenville (20-6) at Lower Richland (18-6)

Class 3A

Upper State

Monday’s first round

Greenville Southside 40, Clinton 33

Pendleton 44, Camden 42

Greenwood Emerald 65, Spartanburg Broome 25

Winnsboro Fairfield Central 38, Greenville Powdersville 31

Seneca 59, Indian Land 21

Inman Chapman 52, Union County 50

Columbia Keenan 69, Westminster West-Oak 26

Woodruff 62, Chesnee 32

Thursday’s second round

Pendleton (14-9) at Greenville Southside (12-10)

Winnsboro Fairfield Central (14-7) at Greenwood Emerald (20-4)

Inman Chapman (10-11) at Seneca (21-4)

Woodruff (20-4) at Columbia Keenan (16-7)

Class 2A

Upper State

Tuesday’s first round

Saluda 44, Greenville St. Joseph’s 37

Landrum 72, Kershaw North Central 58

Bishopville Lee Central 54, Columbia Eau Claire 31

Aiken Silver Bluff 50, Simpsonville Brashier Middle College 36

Greenville Christ Church 59, Chesterfield 32

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 46, Ninety Six 32

Blacksburg 60, Columbia 57

Lancaster Buford 50, Batesburg-Leesville 48

Friday’s second round

Landrum (19-7) at Saluda (15-5)

Aiken Silver Bluff (8-12) at Bishopville Lee Central (18-7)

Kershaw Andrew Jackson (16-4) at Greenville Christ Church (22-4)

Blacksburg (12-13) at Lancaster Buford (17-3)

Class 1A

Upper State

Monday’s first round

Blackville-Hilda 52, McBee 37

Lamar 63, Whitmire 19

Wagener-Salley 60, Ware Shoals 49

McCormick 54, Ridge Spring-Monetta 19

Thursday’s second round

Blackville-Hilda (7-9) at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (17-3)

Lamar (8-13) at North (12-10)

Wagener-Salley (14-8) at Timmonsville (15-5)

McCormick (13-4) at Estill (15-9)







Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

