Thursday’s high school basketball capsules 02.14.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 14, 2019 11:59 PM

North Carolina native (West Forsyth High School) and current Houston Rocket Chris Paul speaks to the crowd at the Own The Game Invitational at JC Smith Thursday.
Thursday’s Boys Sweet 16 Capsules

THE PATRICK SCHOOL 79, NO. 1 CONCORD COX MILL 74

The Patrick School 21 12 24 22 -- 79

Cox Mill 21 17 15 21 -- 74

PATRICK SCHOOL 79 -- Diallo 2, Al-Amir Dawes 24, Vazques 7, Alexander Rice 22, Johnson 6, Pierre 9, Johnson 5, Olamuyima 4

COX MILL 74 -- Wendell Moore 29, Morgan 4, Cline 3, Davis 6, Caleb Stone Carrawell 29, Propst 3

OAK HILL (VA) 76, NO. 3 WEST CHARLOTTE 66

Oak Hill 14 26 18 18 -- 76

West Charlotte 15 13 20 18 -- 66

OAK HILL 76 -- Christian Brown 14, Cole Anthony 12, Johnson 8, Kofi Cockburn 12, Cameron Thomas 19, Cardwell 9, Mack 2

WEST CHARLOTTE 66 -- Magness 2, Cartier Jernigan 19, Patrick Williams 19, Dow 7, Quinton Thomas 14, Taylor 2, Harris 3

NO. 16 DAVIDSON DAY 81, WINSTON-SALEM BAPTIST 31

DDS - 26 27 21 7= 81

SB- 13 4 6 8= 31

DDS: Bryce Alfino 14, Brazil 9, Breunig 2, Huntley 6, Robinson 7, Baucom 5, Coble 9, Jackson Threadgill 19, Clancy 3, Wolter 7

SB: Danny Leal 10, Locklear 7, Arnold 5, Beaty 4, Thompson 3, Pine 2

Records: Davidson Day Patriots: 20-4

Game Stats: The Patriots made 13 threes; Jr. Jackson Threadgill scored 19 points; Junior Adam Brazil had 9 points and 6 assists; Jr. Mark Breunig 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Notes: The Patriots will host Wayne Country Day in Saturday’s NCISAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at 7:00p.

Thursday’s Boys Mecklenburg/Regional Capsules

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 73, COVENANT DAY 40


Country Day (73) 13 14 29 17

Covenant Day (40) 16 6 10 8



Country Day - 73 Rylan McLaurin 18, Alex Tabor 10, Richard Gillespie 10, Williams 9, McKay 7, Krisko 6, Gardner 5, Mitchell 5, Feldstein 3



Covenant Day - 40 Hamidou Sidibe 17, King 7, Lee 6, Kelada 5, Dahlberg 2, Ward 2, Manges 1



Notable: Rylan McLaurin 18pts., 6ast., 4stl; Country Day 18-11

EAST BURKE 70, WEST IREDELL 34

East Burke . 18 . 21 . 16 . 15 -- 70
West Iredell . 8 . 6 . 6 . 14 -- 34


East Burke 70 -- Logan Shuford 17, Aaron Morrison 15, Trey Ward 11, Brittain 6, Teague 5, Alexander 5, Coble 3, Chrisco 3, Propst 3, Childers 2
West Iredell 34 -- Sean Gillespie 10, G. Kitchens 6, E. Kitchens 5, Tenor 3, Huss 3, Williams 3, Blohm 2, Lippard 2


Records: East Burke 6-18 (4-8 NFAC), West Iredell 3-21 (0-12 NFAC)
HICKORY GROVE 59, CALVARY DAY 50


CD 12 12 12 14 -- 50
HG 12 19 13 15 -- 59


Calvary Day -- Jackson Gammons 18, James Wilkins 13, CJ Smith 13, Lanning 2, Harris 2, Floyd 2
Hickory Grove -- AJ Smith 24, Jacori Owens 11, Henderson 2, Whitley 7, Larson 7, Jackson 8,


METROLINA CHRISTIAN 74, CONCORD CANNON 63


MCA: 14 17 22 21 = 74



CCS: 14 23 10 16 = 63



MCA: Tate Johnson 23, Stephen Clark 22, Owens 9, Mason 7, Daigle 5, C. Johnson 5, Griffin 3



CCS:



Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 22-10, Conference (7-4)



Notes: Sr. Tate Johnson 23pts (10-12FT), 9rbs, 4asts, 2stls; Sr. Stephen Clark 22pts, 10rbs, 4asts, 1stl, 1block; Metrolina Christian plays in the Quarterfinals of the 4A NCISAA tournament at Charlotte Latin on February 16th at time TBD.


RALEIGH RAVENSCROFT 54, PROVIDENCE DAY 41


Ravenscroft 12 8 18 16 54

Providence Day 5 9 11 16 41

RS: E. Vanderheijden 8, Rileey 2, O’Connell 2, Rameau 13, Jake Vanderhiejden 25 (Seven made 3 pointers)

PDS: Drew Patterson 13, Byrne 6, Michael Zanoni 11, Cowan 4, Olin 1, Miralia 3, Reeves 3

RS: (18-12) PDS (13-16)



Notes: The Chargers played without leading scorer, Cyncier Harrison, who was injured in final regular season game. Two other starters tried to play through the flu.

WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 68, GASTON DAY 63

Gaston Day 16 15 7 25 63

Westchester Country Day 8 11 27 22 68


Gaston Day Scoring: Michael Collins 22, Demilade Adelekun 20, Ja’Kai Belton 8, John Crump 7, Dean Hunter 5, Darian Anderson 1


Westchester Country Day Scoring: Brown 23, Johnson 21, Patterson 10, Matthews 6, Powell 5, Weil 3


Gaston Day Final Record: 16-8


Thursday’s Girls Capsules

DAVIDSON DAY 73, WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 26


DDS 33 12 19 9 -- 73

WCDS 3 10 8 5 -- 26



DDS Mallorie Haines 8 3 25 Nevaeh Brown 9 3 21 Graham 2 1 8 Roberts 2 1 7 Jo. Wiles 3 0 6 Otto 3 0 6

WCDS Hannah Klein 1 3 15 Keever 2 1 7 Tanuzi 0 2 2 Mattox 1 0 2



Notables Jr. Nevaeh Brown finished the night with a double-double adding 10 rebounds and 7 steals; DDS advances to the quarterfinal round of the NCISAA 2A state tournament and improves to 18-4 on the year.

EAST BURKE 75, WEST IREDELL 26

East Burke 22 10 28 15. 75
West Iredell 9 10 2. 5. 26


East Burke Scoring
Ariana Hawkins 21, Brooke Arney 17, Riley Haas 13, Josie Hise 11, Graleigh Hildebran 7, Zoie Smith 4, Maya Chrisco 2


West Iredell
Nakyla Heaggans 10, Abby Goins 6, Lariyah Clark 6, Vanessa Kersey 3, Kendall Pendergrass 1


East Burke 19-5 (12-0)


GASTON DAY 52, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 17


GDS 30 13 9 0 = 52
HCA 0 4 3 10 = 17


GASTON DAY: Zaria Clark 19, Olivia King 15, Portia Shouse 10, Cameron Harris 6, Lauren Letts 2


GDS Notes: Z Clark 19p/5A/10S, O King 15p/10R/4S, P Shouse 10p/3R/3S, C Harris 6p/4R, L Letts 2p/5R/2S


Notes: GDS advances to the quarterfinals of the NCISSA 2A state playoffs. GDS will play AWAY Saturday 2/16 at 11:00 am against Trinity Academy (Raleigh NC).


PROVIDENCE DAY 54, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 26


PDS 10-15-15-14-54

Metrolina Christian 8-5-8-5—26



PDS-Andi Levitz 13 Morgan Kelson 12 Smith 8 Naod 6 Godwin 9 Ferguson 6



Metrolina Christian Phibbs 9 Walters 3 McGee 4 Dooley 6 Strange 2 Forrentino 2



PDS Record 18-11



Wednesday’s Boys Capsules

FORT MILL NATION FORD 55, GREENVILLE MANN 40


Nation Ford 9 16 15 15 -- 55
Mann 6 11 12 11 -- 40


NATION FORD 55 -- McCabe 2, Smith 6, Zeb Graham 15, Shaman Alston 10, Malik Bryant 10, Ben Burnham 6, Tuipulotu 6



MANN 40 -- Berry 9, Harris 8, Brooks 3, Austin 4, Cooper Fowler 12, Miller 2, Pizarro 2,


IRMO 62, FORT MILL 44


Fort Mill 5 16 14 9 44

Irmo 9 26 8 19 62

Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 19, Will Ross 12, Carson Morton 4, Keyan Mims 4, Cam Saunders 3, Tearance Darby 2

Irmo- Boston Rivers 21, Dylan Williams 18, Trevez Caldwell 16, Washington 2, Forest 2, Readus 2, Bing 1



NORTH ROWAN 79, NORTH STANLY 41


North Stanly - 13 14 8 6 = 41

North Rowan - 16 14 20 29 = 79

NS - Bryson Childress 14; Lowder 9; Veasley 8; Clark 4; Poole 4; Smith 2

NR - Brevin Goodlett 26; Smith 5; Davis 4; Broaddus 7; Page 9; Goodes 7; Robinson 4; Dayjuwon Cooke 10; Wilson 2; Bacon 2; Stoner 3

Records: NS 14-9 (10-5 YVC); NR 21-2 (16-0 YVC Champs)

Wednesday’s Girls Capsules

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 72, WEST MECKLENBURG 30

SM 15 20 18 15 72

WM 9 4 11 6 30



SM Taylor Diggs 13, Senali Moss 12, Lowe 9, Alexander 8, Houpt 7, Gaddy 7, Allen 5, Feit 5, Durant 3, Brown 3

WM Brooks 14, Harris 5, McMillan 4, Law 4, Neal 2, Jackson 1



SM 15-7 (8-3)









