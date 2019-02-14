Thursday’s high school basketball capsules 02.14.19

Thursday’s Boys Sweet 16 Capsules
THE PATRICK SCHOOL 79, NO. 1 CONCORD COX MILL 74
The Patrick School 21 12 24 22 -- 79
Cox Mill 21 17 15 21 -- 74
PATRICK SCHOOL 79 -- Diallo 2, Al-Amir Dawes 24, Vazques 7, Alexander Rice 22, Johnson 6, Pierre 9, Johnson 5, Olamuyima 4
COX MILL 74 -- Wendell Moore 29, Morgan 4, Cline 3, Davis 6, Caleb Stone Carrawell 29, Propst 3
OAK HILL (VA) 76, NO. 3 WEST CHARLOTTE 66
Oak Hill 14 26 18 18 -- 76
West Charlotte 15 13 20 18 -- 66
OAK HILL 76 -- Christian Brown 14, Cole Anthony 12, Johnson 8, Kofi Cockburn 12, Cameron Thomas 19, Cardwell 9, Mack 2
WEST CHARLOTTE 66 -- Magness 2, Cartier Jernigan 19, Patrick Williams 19, Dow 7, Quinton Thomas 14, Taylor 2, Harris 3
NO. 16 DAVIDSON DAY 81, WINSTON-SALEM BAPTIST 31
DDS - 26 27 21 7= 81
SB- 13 4 6 8= 31
DDS: Bryce Alfino 14, Brazil 9, Breunig 2, Huntley 6, Robinson 7, Baucom 5, Coble 9, Jackson Threadgill 19, Clancy 3, Wolter 7
SB: Danny Leal 10, Locklear 7, Arnold 5, Beaty 4, Thompson 3, Pine 2
Records: Davidson Day Patriots: 20-4
Game Stats: The Patriots made 13 threes; Jr. Jackson Threadgill scored 19 points; Junior Adam Brazil had 9 points and 6 assists; Jr. Mark Breunig 7 rebounds and 3 assists.
Notes: The Patriots will host Wayne Country Day in Saturday’s NCISAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at 7:00p.
Thursday’s Boys Mecklenburg/Regional Capsules
Country Day (73) 13 14 29 17
Covenant Day (40) 16 6 10 8
Country Day - 73 Rylan McLaurin 18, Alex Tabor 10, Richard Gillespie 10, Williams 9, McKay 7, Krisko 6, Gardner 5, Mitchell 5, Feldstein 3
Covenant Day - 40 Hamidou Sidibe 17, King 7, Lee 6, Kelada 5, Dahlberg 2, Ward 2, Manges 1
Notable: Rylan McLaurin 18pts., 6ast., 4stl; Country Day 18-11
EAST BURKE 70, WEST IREDELL 34
Notes: Sr. Tate Johnson 23pts (10-12FT), 9rbs, 4asts, 2stls; Sr. Stephen Clark 22pts, 10rbs, 4asts, 1stl, 1block; Metrolina Christian plays in the Quarterfinals of the 4A NCISAA tournament at Charlotte Latin on February 16th at time TBD.
Ravenscroft 12 8 18 16 54
Providence Day 5 9 11 16 41
RS: E. Vanderheijden 8, Rileey 2, O’Connell 2, Rameau 13, Jake Vanderhiejden 25 (Seven made 3 pointers)
PDS: Drew Patterson 13, Byrne 6, Michael Zanoni 11, Cowan 4, Olin 1, Miralia 3, Reeves 3
RS: (18-12) PDS (13-16)
Notes: The Chargers played without leading scorer, Cyncier Harrison, who was injured in final regular season game. Two other starters tried to play through the flu.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 68, GASTON DAY 63
Gaston Day 16 15 7 25 63
Thursday’s Girls Capsules
DDS 33 12 19 9 -- 73
WCDS 3 10 8 5 -- 26
DDS Mallorie Haines 8 3 25 Nevaeh Brown 9 3 21 Graham 2 1 8 Roberts 2 1 7 Jo. Wiles 3 0 6 Otto 3 0 6
WCDS Hannah Klein 1 3 15 Keever 2 1 7 Tanuzi 0 2 2 Mattox 1 0 2
Notables Jr. Nevaeh Brown finished the night with a double-double adding 10 rebounds and 7 steals; DDS advances to the quarterfinal round of the NCISAA 2A state tournament and improves to 18-4 on the year.
EAST BURKE 75, WEST IREDELL 26
PDS 10-15-15-14-54
Metrolina Christian 8-5-8-5—26
PDS-Andi Levitz 13 Morgan Kelson 12 Smith 8 Naod 6 Godwin 9 Ferguson 6
Metrolina Christian Phibbs 9 Walters 3 McGee 4 Dooley 6 Strange 2 Forrentino 2
PDS Record 18-11
Wednesday’s Boys Capsules
Fort Mill 5 16 14 9 44
Irmo 9 26 8 19 62
Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 19, Will Ross 12, Carson Morton 4, Keyan Mims 4, Cam Saunders 3, Tearance Darby 2
Irmo- Boston Rivers 21, Dylan Williams 18, Trevez Caldwell 16, Washington 2, Forest 2, Readus 2, Bing 1
North Stanly - 13 14 8 6 = 41
North Rowan - 16 14 20 29 = 79
NS - Bryson Childress 14; Lowder 9; Veasley 8; Clark 4; Poole 4; Smith 2
NR - Brevin Goodlett 26; Smith 5; Davis 4; Broaddus 7; Page 9; Goodes 7; Robinson 4; Dayjuwon Cooke 10; Wilson 2; Bacon 2; Stoner 3
Records: NS 14-9 (10-5 YVC); NR 21-2 (16-0 YVC Champs)
Wednesday’s Girls Capsules
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 72, WEST MECKLENBURG 30
SM 15 20 18 15 72
WM 9 4 11 6 30
SM Taylor Diggs 13, Senali Moss 12, Lowe 9, Alexander 8, Houpt 7, Gaddy 7, Allen 5, Feit 5, Durant 3, Brown 3
WM Brooks 14, Harris 5, McMillan 4, Law 4, Neal 2, Jackson 1
SM 15-7 (8-3)
