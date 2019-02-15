West Charlotte’s NBA All-Star Game Present: a renovated locker room

West Charlotte High got a big present for NBA All-Star Weekend.
The Lions got their boys and girls locker rooms refurbished by NBA Cares, the league’s global social responsibility program. West Charlotte’s teachers were also given a year-long subscription to Headspace, a mediation app designed to help reduce stress.
West Charlotte coach Jacoby Davis said the renovations were done as a joint partnership between the NBA and Kaiser Permanente, a national health care company.
On Thursday, Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton and former Hornets star Glen Rice were among current and former NBA and WNBA stars on campus for the unveiling and they participated with Lions students in a series of health and wellness activities.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Davis said it was all something his team and his school would remember for a long time.
“It’s been amazing,” he said. “We got new lockers, TVs, refrigerators, cabinet space. They’ve been working on it for weeks. And they are definitely needed. You’ve got to think, this is one of the older schools around. We did some renovations of our own, to bring some things to upgrade, but nothing like this. We did it five years ago and our couches and carpet had worn down. So this has been unbelievable. It’s just a blessing.”
Comments