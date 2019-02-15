NCHSAA Individual state wrestling state championship results 02.15.19

Here are NCHSAA championship quarterfinal and consolation results from the individual state championships
2019 NCHSAA 1A Individual Wrestling Tournament
Championship Quarterfinals Results
106 Pound Division
Stephen Mainz (Lejeune, 41-6) won by fall over Norton Jacob (Cherokee, 17-9) (Fall 1:45)
Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 40-8) won by decision over Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter, 50-6) (Dec 11-5)
David Javier (Elkin, 47-1) won by decision over Cody Lawson (South Stokes, 34-13) (Dec 6-4)
Joe Jordan (Avery County, 46-3) won by fall over Logan Tortual (Rosewood, 39-12) (Fall 0:53)
113 Pound Division
Christian Decatur (Rosewood, 53-0) won by fall over Averil Lafferty (Alleghany, 40-14) (Fall 3:18)
Andrew Ocampo (Pender, 30-6) won by fall over Matt Lovin (Robbinsville, 27-15) (Fall 5:30)
Chandler Steele (Chatham Charter, 30-10) won by tech fall over Keith Cook (Hayesville, 21-6) (TF-1.5 4:40 (17-1))
Ethan Shell (Avery County, 51-3) won by fall over Josh Poteat (Uwharrie Charter, 28-5) (Fall 2:21)
120 Pound Division
Hayden Waddell (Uwharrie Charter, 57-0) won by fall over Trevin Robinson (Mount Airy, 20-14) (Fall 1:59)
Daniel Ferguson (East Wilkes, 26-7) won by decision over Jaquavius Caraway (South Stanly, 31-15) (Dec 11-9)
Timothy Freeze (South Davidson, 23-15) won by fall over McClay Phillips (Cherokee, 36-12) (Fall 0:09)
Dylan Lowery (Mitchell, 39-3) won by fall over David Garcia (Granville Central, 17-8) (Fall 0:45)
126 Pound Division
Chris Hill (Rosewood, 42-4) won by fall over Dylan Vandeventer (East Wilkes, 12-11) (Fall 3:19)
Evan Wagoner (Alleghany, 47-11) won by tech fall over Brice Browning (Tarboro, 35-9) (TF-1.5 4:22 (20-3))
Cole Armstrong (Chatham Central, 33-11) won by fall over Preston Burnett (Polk County, 34-16) (Fall 5:23)
River Griffith (Avery County, 48-3) won by fall over Timmy Blake (Uwharrie Charter, 43-17) (Fall 1:29)
132 Pound Division
Timothy Decatur (Rosewood, 55-1) won by tech fall over Sebastian Perna (Mountain Island Charter, 31-12) (TF-1.5 3:08 (19-4))
Lowell Shotton (South Stokes, 28-9) won by fall over Jonah Hayes (Avery County, 38-14) (Fall 3:30)
Nathan Brock (Swain County, 31-7) won by fall over Shane Cuda (Uwharrie Charter, 38-12) (Fall 5:28)
Nathan Fisher (Robbinsville, 27-8) won by fall over Hunter Barrier (South Stanly, 37-17) (Fall 2:40)
138 Pound Division
Franko Cuccurello (Neuse Charter, 19-9) won by fall over Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount, 25-8) (Fall 1:16)
Jonas Trejo (Swain County, 34-4) won by decision over Ricky Gonzalez (South Stokes, 20-5) (Dec 9-3)
Brian Njenga (Voyager Academy, 28-9) won by decision over Johnathan Cable (Avery County, 32-12) (Dec 5-2)
Kade Millsaps (Robbinsville, 45-4) won by fall over Tyler Sawyer (Pender, 25-16) (Fall 2:56)
145 Pound Division
Jordan Todd (Rosewood, 37-1) won by fall over Dalton Towe (Avery County, 29-21) (Fall 1:10)
Keegan McDonough (Lejeune, 34-15) won by fall over Lucas Brown (Swain County, 32-12) (Fall 5:54)
Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes, 34-3) won by decision over Johnny Dotson (South Stokes, 27-18) (Dec 8-3)
Caleb Bryant (Uwharrie Charter, 50-10) won by decision over Israel Maltba (Mitchell, 36-10) (Dec 4-2)
152 Pound Division
George Vrachnos (Lejeune, 43-7) won by major decision over James Russ (Avery County, 33-24) (MD 14-1)
Jerry Jimenez (Uwharrie Charter, 47-15) won by decision over Sam Everhardt (Swain County, 18-4) (Dec 11-9)
Kaleb Mitchell (South Stokes, 34-10) won by fall over Marcus Loving (Bradford Prep, 38-8) (Fall 2:56)
Austin Tumbarello (Mount Airy, 23-5) won by decision over William Pendelton (Manteo, 23-11) (Dec 8-4)
160 Pound Division
Jackson Boles (South Stokes, 41-2) won by decision over Dustin Rector (Alleghany, 41-15) (Dec 7-3)
Rodney Hammonds (South Stanly, 31-8) won by decision over Austin Lovin (Robbinsville, 21-11) (Dec 10-7)
Jacobi Deal (Voyager Academy, 35-5) won by decision over Zane Ramey (Rosman, 32-10) (Dec 8-2)
Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes, 40-2) won by decision over Malikai Briggs (Louisburg, 27-6) (Dec 6-3)
170 Pound Division
Jacari Deal (Voyager Academy, 37-3) won by fall over Trey Thompson (Polk County, 24-15) (Fall 1:34)
Isaiah Deck (Neuse Charter, 48-2) won by decision over Joseph Becker (East Surry, 14-7) (Dec 9-3)
Steven Fatz (South Stokes, 42-2) won by fall over Luke Rayfield (Cherryville, 22-5) (Fall 1:48)
Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 18-11) won by fall over Damian Lossiah (Swain County, 27-11) (Fall 2:25)
182 Pound Division
Isaiah Martin (Uwharrie Charter, 55-0) won by fall over Nathan Cox (East Surry, 17-13) (Fall 0:19)
Cody Long (Swain County, 31-9) won by fall over Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes, 30-19) (Fall 2:32)
Wesley Sharpe (Voyager Academy, 34-9) won by decision over Joseph Hampton (Alleghany, 41-17) (Dec 4-1)
Payne Anderson (Robbinsville, 34-6) won by major decision over Daniel Cancro (Bishop McGuinness, 19-15) (MD 11-0)
195 Pound Division
Cyle Ponchot (Swain County, 37-8) won by fall over Payton Coble (West Montgomery, 17-2) (Fall 3:34)
Adrian Little (Albemarle, 32-2) won by decision over Isaac Wilkinson (Robbinsville, 22-9) (Dec 6-5)
John Bennett (Mount Airy, 27-6) won by decision over Cooper Ross (South Stokes, 28-15) (Dec 8-2)
Lucas Andrews (Avery County, 46-4) won by decision over Jaime Bernal (Uwharrie Charter, 32-10) (Dec 6-0)
220 Pound Division
Nicholas King (West Montgomery, 22-0) won by decision over Eric Olvera (Mount Airy, 19-7) (Dec 12-7)
Kyle Fink (Robbinsville, 25-6) won in tie breaker - 1 over Sergio Saldana (Uwharrie Charter, 45-11) (TB-1 4-2)
Mitchell Edwards (East Surry, 19-1) won by fall over Khris Mayo (South Stanly, 25-9) (Fall 5:59)
Levi Andrews (Avery County, 49-5) won by fall over Brandon Tubby (Bishop McGuinness, 10-16) (Fall 1:50)
285 Pound Division
Javon Armstrong (Pamlico County, 22-1) won by fall over Zachary Vance (Avery County, 26-28) (Fall 0:51)
Hudson Boone (Mitchell, 18-2) won by fall over Ezekiel Jayne (East Carteret, 29-11) (Fall 1:51)
Nyterrius Williams (Rosewood, 29-5) won by fall over CJ Henderson (Elkin, 28-3) (Fall 3:34)
Noland Brown (Swain County, 32-4) won by decision over Cade Whitley (South Stanly, 41-6) (Dec 3-0)
2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament
Consolation Quarterfinals Results
106 Pound Division
Victor Lamberth (West Iredell, 36-10) won by decision over Mariano Mendez (Patton, 33-5) (Dec 7-1)
David Makupson II (Trinity, 42-12) won by fall over Isaac Campbell (Washington, 39-25) (Fall 4:04)
Eddie Leon (South Lenoir, 34-11) won by decision over Camden Spencer (Newton-Conover, 55-10) (Dec 9-5)
Logan Pugh (Dixon, 17-8) won by decision over Uriel Federico (West Wilkes, 39-14) (Dec 4-3)
113 Pound Division
Mitch Glover (Newton-Conover, 54-8) won by fall over Elvis Lopez Salazar (Heidi Trask, 19-8) (Fall 2:30)
Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 40-9) won by decision over Dilan Patton (Patton, 45-13) (Dec 9-5)
Samuel Hodge (Currituck County, 36-7) won by decision over Scottie Spencer (Bunn, 34-8) (Dec 9-2)
Brodie Moore (Washington, 49-13) won by major decision over Seth Miller (Wheatmore, 31-8) (MD 11-0)
120 Pound Division
Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 46-5) won by decision over Noah Roseberry (Central Davidson, 37-16) (Dec 3-1)
Keagan Bolman (Dixon, 40-12) won by decision over Arturo Pizon-Castillejos (East Burke, 39-6) (Dec 3-0)
Carson Goins (West Stokes, 41-5) won by fall over Luis Garcia (Randleman, 29-12) (Fall 1:19)
Braden Wharton (Foard, 39-8) won by decision over Conner Nelson (Wheatmore, 34-12) (Dec 4-2)
126 Pound Division
Andrew Holden (North Lincoln, 40-9) won by decision over Sam Kagarise (Bunn, 32-4) (Dec 7-2)
Connor Medvar (Surry Central, 38-5) won by decision over Adrian Moctezuma (Ledford, 28-17) (Dec 7-1)
Preston Scarborough (Central Academy, 39-6) won by major decision over Luke Stewart (West Lincoln, 41-12) (MD 14-1)
Hunter Dover (Chase, 29-7) won by decision over Scott Marazoff (Northeastern, 38-14) (Dec 10-3)
132 Pound Division
De`Rishio Reid (N.C. School of Science & Math, 24-6) won by fall over Chance Norman (West Lincoln, 29-17) (Fall 4:55)
Jake Santolli (Foard, 35-8) won by fall over Lucas Whitted (Pisgah, 18-7) (Fall 0:54)
Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 46-9) won by fall over Dylan Modlin (Washington, 45-18) (Fall 3:00)
Korbin McNeill (West Stanly, 49-7) won by tech fall over Drew Pinion (R-S Central, 46-13) (TF-1.5 3:43 (15-0))
138 Pound Division
Cody Williams (Reidsville, 18-3) won by decision over Evan Wall (West Stokes, 34-17) (Dec 12-6)
Xander Pendergrass (West Lincoln, 40-8) won by fall over Dylan Ball (West Wilkes, 39-11) (Fall 2:17)
Hunter McLemore (West Davidson, 30-7) won by fall over Logan Merril (Trinity, 40-8) (Fall 1:21)
Jake Dodson (Central Academy, 33-6) won by major decision over Dalton English (North Pitt, 47-11) (MD 11-1)
145 Pound Division
Dalton Miller (Mount Pleasant, 43-5) won by decision over Keyon Ellis (East Montgomery, 36-5) (Dec 15-11)
Kalin Mabe (Ledford, 39-8) won by decision over Justin Whalen (Foard, 37-13) (Dec 7-0)
Tyler Vinson (Franklin, 36-3) won by fall over Jermell Brockington (Trinity, 47-9) (Fall 4:21)
Jack Hawbaker (First Flight, 40-7) won by fall over Henry Jennings (Washington, 50-8) (Fall 2:00)
152 Pound Division
Mason Ross (Ayden – Grifton, 42-4) won by decision over Ethan Emrich (Anson, 39-8) (Dec 5-1)
Jared Watson (West Stanly, 49-8) won by fall over Thong Tran (Pasquotank County, 32-10) (Fall 2:34)
Isaac Shelley (Ledford, 24-7) won by decision over Justin Wilson (Maiden, 18-12) (Dec 4-3)
Lane Mease (Pisgah, 37-9) won by decision over Carlos Mize (North Davidson, 34-3) (Dec 8-2)
160 Pound Division
Quinn Walker (North Surry, 37-4) won by decision over Logan MacFarland (Ledford, 35-17) (Dec 5-0)
Jonathan Mehaffey (Pisgah, 48-7) won by decision over Wesley Melton (Owen, 23-7) (Dec 7-5)
Nkosi Barnes (Lexington, 37-8) won by major decision over Trent Walker (Currituck County, 43-6) (MD 13-4)
Tyler Wargo (Richlands, 43-7) won by decision over Colton Sullivan (Croatan, 41-18) (Dec 7-3)
170 Pound Division
Andrew Warren (South Point, 48-6) won by fall over Tyler Proffitt (Southwest Onslow, 30-4) (Fall 2:40)
Mark Presson (Anson, 36-16) won by decision over Zack Ricchini (Bartlett Yancey, 32-6) (Dec 7-4)
Hunter Lloyd (Foard, 25-7) won by decision over Garrett Shumate (West Wilkes, 35-12) (Dec 6-4)
Mason Venable (Ledford, 19-7) won by decision over Walt Gerard (Washington, 37-12) (Dec 5-1)
182 Pound Division
Garrett Icard (Bunker Hill, 36-4) won by disqualification over Cole Clark (Newton-Conover, 51-12) (DQ)
John Pickford (Brevard, 22-3) won by decision over Andrew Edens (Dixon, 46-4) (Dec 2-0)
Michael Sloop (South Rowan, 26-5) won by fall over Jesse Sutphin (East Rutherford, 33-7) (Fall 0:33)
Steven Cambell (Surry Central, 34-8) won by decision over Kevin Cruz (Randleman, 21-10) (Dec 4-3)
195 Pound Division
Walker Gladwell (Croatan, 38-11) won by decision over Christen Koonce (West Craven, 33-11) (Dec 10-4)
Jacob Jenkins (Chase, 19-5) won by fall over Alex Espinosa-Johnson (North Pitt, 31-9) (Fall 2:10)
Alex Martinez (Wilkes Central, 25-6) won by fall over Joey Ferguson (Wheatmore, 30-11) (Fall 0:35)
James Gaither (Newton-Conover, 47-16) won by decision over Kyunta Burns (Anson, 34-9) (Dec 6-2)
220 Pound Division
Noah Berryman (Mount Pleasant, 18-3) won by fall over David Green (North Davidson, 39-10) (Fall 1:38)
Casey Bolick (Bunker Hill, 46-3) won by fall over Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln, 33-9) (Fall 3:58)
Elijah Swinson (North Lenoir, 45-7) won by fall over Logan Nichols (Washington, 39-13) (Fall 4:36)
Khalil Everett (North Pitt, 39-12) won by decision over Harley Scronce (West Lincoln, 34-9) (Dec 7-5)
285 Pound Division
Steven Trim (Randleman, 30-9) won by fall over Trent Smith (East Lincoln, 25-12) (Fall 0:52)
Jessie Furr (West Stanly, 33-7) won by decision over Keith Haith (Cummings, 27-5) (Dec 3-2)
Kevion Chunn (Salisbury, 44-8) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Nathan Waltrip (Croatan, 44-6) (UTB 3-2)
Nick Swayze (Central Academy, 40-9) won by fall over Antonio Lawrence (Roanoke Rapids, 37-5) (Fall 4:05)
2019 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament
Consolation Quarterfinals Results
106 Pound Division
Dylan Muir (Southeast Guilford, 43-8) won by fall over Jabrial Crudup (Douglas Byrd, 27-12) (Fall 1:42)
Jahmez Settles (Fike, 23-4) won by decision over Jalen Mills (Northern Durham, 28-14) (Dec 13-7)
Lazaro Vasquez (North Henderson, 30-6) won by tech fall over Zac Brim (Southwestern Randolph, 38-4) (TF-1.5 4:38 (15-0))
William Cottingham (North Gaston, 38-8) won by decision over Ethan Lopez (Southwest Guilford, 30-18) (Dec 6-0)
113 Pound Division
Diego Jimenez (Person, 30-6) won by major decision over Tanner Glock (Sun Valley, 27-9) (MD 13-2)
Elan Mitchell (Southeast Guilford, 39-13) won by fall over David Jacob (Rocky Mount, 36-8) (Fall 2:44)
Ethan Lenyszyn (D.H. Conley, 47-3) won by major decision over Shyheem Davis (Southern Durham, 15-8) (MD 15-6)
Jovanny Urzua (St. Stephens, 50-8) won by decision over Sam Johnson (West Carteret, 44-11) (Dec 10-9)
120 Pound Division
Tariq Shuford (St. Stephens, 30-15) won by decision over Stephon Goodwin (North Forsyth, 43-8) (Dec 16-9)
Jacob Yim (Marvin Ridge, 27-6) won by decision over Connor Goodman (Robinson, 38-13) (Dec 6-4)
Nathan Bray (Topsail, 27-6) won by decision over Gavin Wiggins (Orange, 24-9) (Dec 7-1)
Gavin McKendrick (West Johnston, 51-4) won by major decision over Pierre Young (Terry Sanford, 29-10) (MD 14-2)
126 Pound Division
Aden Smith (Forestview, 46-5) won by fall over Jackson Desaulniers (Cleveland, 41-12) (Fall 3:57)
Max Benfield (Northern Guilford, 33-14) won by fall over Naiyiem Kelly (Northside-Jacksonville, 20-8) (Fall 4:07)
Ethan Rivenbark (Topsail, 42-5) won by decision over Holden Cotzin (Erwin, 32-12) (Dec 7-2)
Graham Ormand (St. Stephens, 52-5) won by fall over Ryan Schroer (West Johnston, 53-9) (Fall 4:21)
132 Pound Division
Turner Garrison (Southeast Guilford, 48-8) won by decision over Tyler Kent (West Carteret, 45-8) (Dec 5-0)
Hugh Himan (T.C. Roberson, 45-11) won by fall over Phifer Ozimek (J.H. Rose, 36-6) (Fall 2:33)
Dayvion Downs (Kings Mountain, 42-3) won by decision over Darius McLeod (Cedar Ridge, 34-12) (Dec 1-0)
Ethan Stroud (Ashbrook, 39-7) won by decision over Grant Kahlenberg (Cuthbertson, 30-10) (Dec 3-2)
138 Pound Division
Kevin Arango (Southwest Guilford, 40-8) won by decision over Tyler Morgan (A.C. Reynolds, 34-11) (Dec 2-1)
Drew Sisk (J.H. Rose, 33-7) won by major decision over Jack Taylor (Western Harnett, 40-7) (MD 14-6)
Conner Davis (Cox Mill, 24-5) won by decision over Colby Funderburk (Piedmont, 39-5) (Dec 2-1)
Rocco Deangelo (Southern Alamance, 42-7) won by decision over Kyle Webb (Morehead, 36-10) (Dec 9-6)
145 Pound Division
Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick, 34-6) won by decision over Wyatt Hopkins (Sun Valley, 36-13) (Dec 13-6)
Patrick Mahaffey (North Iredell, 40-8) won by decision over Khamani Holmes (Western Harnett, 41-7) (Dec 8-3)
Oren Bost (East Rowan, 49-4) won by forfeit over Reuben Dunbar (Northern Durham, 32-11) (For.)
Stephen Baynard (West Henderson, 44-5) won by decision over Jeremiah Smith (Cape Fear, 40-11) (Dec 10-4)
152 Pound Division
Laye Conneh (Eastern Guilford, 31-9) won in sudden victory - 1 over Luis Mena (Asheboro, 45-6) (SV-1 8-6)
Jaquan Russell (A.L. Brown, 38-9) won by decision over Freddy Guardiola (West Caldwell, 42-10) (Dec 3-0)
Chandler Jordan (North Iredell, 48-7) won by decision over Colby Locklear (Piedmont, 47-17) (Dec 8-6)
River Carroll (Swansboro, 44-8) won by decision over Jose Rodriguez (North Henderson, 23-5) (Dec 4-0)
160 Pound Division
Stephan Deutsch (East Rowan, 40-7) won by decision over Auden Brennan (West Henderson, 36-7) (Dec 4-0)
Benjamin Hornyak (Franklinton, 36-4) won by decision over Desmond Hope (Huss, 31-7) (Dec 13-8)
Garrett Pugh (Enka, 37-11) won by forfeit over Steven Watson (Eastern Alamance, 37-9) (For.)
Tyler Horton (Morehead, 36-10) won by major decision over Trevon Hatch (Rocky Mount, 33-10) (MD 11-0)
170 Pound Division
Kurt Hayes (Charlotte Catholic, 32-5) won by fall over Tayron Frost (East Rowan, 27-10) (Fall 0:42)
Avery Jenkins (Orange, 40-10) won in sudden victory - 1 over Jake Reynolds (West Carteret, 45-5) (SV-1 4-2)
Sam Voncannon (Asheboro, 51-4) won by fall over Eli Vassey (Enka, 42-13) (Fall 2:53)
Caleb Kimpler (Union Pines, 46-6) won by decision over Devon Bell (Topsail, 43-6) (Dec 3-2)
182 Pound Division
Max Steele (Southeast Guilford, 21-4) won by fall over Jack Wilton (Sun Valley, 25-6) (Fall 2:47)
Triston Norris (North Henderson, 43-11) won by fall over Brad Moore (Crest, 40-9) (Fall 0:57)
Joseph Speight (Fike, 49-6) won by decision over Thomas Larison (Cuthbertson, 30-10) (Dec 5-2)
Bryan Aragao (North Brunswick, 40-5) won by forfeit over Dakota Metcalf (St. Stephens, 24-3) (For.)
195 Pound Division
Baiden Suddarth (West Rowan, 33-8) won by fall over Cody Hardy (Parkwood, 35-14) (Fall 2:26)
Max Wells (T.C. Roberson, 44-9) won by fall over Carlos Meza (North Brunswick, 45-10) (Fall 0:57)
Brandon Gillespie (Cox Mill, 18-3) won by decision over Michael Flowers (Union Pines, 39-15) (Dec 8-3)
Jeremiah Musser (West Henderson, 42-10) won by fall over Amari Williams (Clayton, 30-17) (Fall 4:37)
220 Pound Division
Nick Minacapelli (Cape Fear, 30-5) won by fall over Tony Tyndal (Gray`s Creek, 27-13) (Fall 2:44)
Jacob Barlow (Northern Guilford, 34-7) won by fall over Nick Harris (Ashbrook, 32-9) (Fall 4:11)
Michael Rogers (Franklinton, 33-2) won by fall over Reed Chandler (D.H. Conley, 25-11) (Fall 2:41)
Jake Wallace (Weddington, 27-8) won by fall over Jacob Allison (North Henderson, 32-11) (Fall 1:28)
285 Pound Division
Joshua Simmons (T.C. Roberson, 43-13) won by fall over Atila Dalmasi (New Hanover, 28-5) (Fall 4:54)
Jason Shuford (Statesville, 18-4) won by fall over Michael Carvin (Triton, 38-5) (Fall 1:35)
Jeffrey Duncan (McMichael, 27-9) won by decision over Garrett Crockett (Gray`s Creek, 31-11) (Dec 5-3)
Jacob Eaton (Mount Tabor, 21-3) won by fall over Rodney Harris (Hillside, 21-5) (Fall 4:25)
2019 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Tournament
Consolation Quarterfinals Results
106 Pound Division
Darius McKenzie (Middle Creek, 36-15) won by decision over Cole Furrie (Green Hope, 36-8) (Dec 2-0)
Samson Sokolski (Mooresville, 25-5) won by fall over Brody Neal (Lake Norman, 18-9) (Fall 3:55)
Matthew Rowland (Pinecrest, 45-6) won by tech fall over Luke Kunath (Cardinal Gibbons, 37-14) (TF-1.5 3:27 (15-0))
Maximus Buico (Leesville Road, 53-8) won by major decision over Nikoly Dos Santos (Providence, 37-8) (MD 8-0)
113 Pound Division
Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 43-3) won by decision over Aldo Noyola- Rico (R.J. Reynolds, 35-7) (Dec 4-1)
Thomas Fogleman (Cardinal Gibbons, 35-8) won by fall over Amin Bakhtiari (Providence, 33-17) (Fall 3:36)
Justin Kelly (Lumberton, 39-19) won by decision over Lal Nung (East Mecklenburg, 24-14) (Dec 4-3)
Evan Kite (Laney, 32-16) won by decision over Geovany Munoz (Hough, 33-16) (Dec 6-0)
120 Pound Division
Evan Labella (West Forsyth, 22-5) won by decision over Jun Figueredo (Hough, 38-13) (Dec 6-2)
Kevin Wanovich (Jack Britt, 25-6) won by fall over Kyle Sanders (South Mecklenburg, 34-6) (Fall 4:55)
Michael Pappaconstantinou (Wake Forest, 43-3) won by fall over Ryan Dal Pizzol (Cardinal Gibbons, 23-7) (Fall 3:54)
Alec Montoya (Apex Friendship, 34-7) won by tech fall over Jackson Bird (New Bern, 45-15) (TF-1.5 3:55 (19-4))
126 Pound Division
Caleb Long (Jack Britt, 29-9) won by decision over Bill Trader (Davie, 38-10) (Dec 4-3)
Tobias Finn (McDowell, 42-12) won by fall over Wesley Chappell (Mallard Creek, 30-26) (Fall 0:49)
Joshua Cox (Riverside-Durham, 32-6) won by decision over Lake Price (Northwest Guilford, 37-15) (Dec 3-2)
Benjamin Lance (Wake Forest, 47-7) won by major decision over Orion Fisher (Lake Norman, 32-17) (MD 10-1)
132 Pound Division
Nick Pepe (Hough, 32-13) won by decision over Jacob Stewart (Ashley, 39-8) (Dec 7-5)
Ethan Wright (West Forsyth, 46-9) won by major decision over Alex Chester (Heritage, 37-10) (MD 11-3)
Dylan Wilman (Rolesville, 43-6) won by fall over Patrick Schellpfeffer (Myers Park, 22-6) (Fall 4:12)
Connor Johnson (Laney, 37-5) won by decision over Timmy Kennett (Lake Norman, 19-6) (Dec 4-2)
138 Pound Division
Kyle Riddle (Providence, 12-5) won by decision over Jacob Benavente (Green Hope, 32-8) (Dec 11-8)
Ryan Sklar (Myers Park, 25-13) won by decision over Cade Watrous (South Mecklenburg, 30-7) (Dec 8-2)
Paul Grena (Cary, 39-12) won by decision over Dustin Eldridge (South View, 31-10) (Dec 4-3)
William Valade (Glenn, 37-8) won by decision over Grant Gupton (New Bern, 40-10) (Dec 7-0)
145 Pound Division
John Baker (Jack Britt, 36-15) won in sudden victory - 1 over Toure Moore (Grimsley, 24-12) (SV-1 4-2)
Finn Queen (Northwest Guilford, 40-12) won by decision over Wyatt Stevens (New Bern, 37-20) (Dec 2-0)
Tremaine Jackson (South View, 39-12) won by decision over Weston Weddington (Lake Norman, 22-9) (Dec 6-1)
Caide Smith (Sanderson, 40-6) won by decision over Kisaiah Ferguson (Laney, 19-11) (Dec 6-0)
152 Pound Division
Joseph Coble (Porter Ridge, 36-13) won by fall over Isaac Webb (Davie, 33-16) (Fall 3:45)
Marlon Toruno (Cary, 45-6) won by decision over Darius Fox (Millbrook, 33-13) (Dec 2-0)
Michael Quinones (East Forsyth, 35-4) won by decision over Silfredo Hernandez (Glenn, 44-10) (Dec 4-2)
Luke Kucko (Hough, 42-8) won by decision over Gabriel Alvarez (Panther Creek, 16-13) (Dec 5-0)
160 Pound Division
Willfred Woodburn (Page, 22-5) won by decision over Noah Rupp (Providence, 40-15) (Dec 3-0)
Wesley Alexander (Cary, 42-6) won by decision over Hunter Hillis (Pinecrest, 38-12) (Dec 2-0)
John Arnett (Porter Ridge, 49-12) won in sudden victory - 1 over Davieyon King-McAllister (Lumberton, 26-13) (SV-1 4-2)
Denzel Carrucini (Jack Britt, 33-10) won by fall over Aiden Morris (Enloe, 26-8) (Fall 2:50)
170 Pound Division
Isaac Strickland (Independence, 34-10) won by forfeit over Jeremiah McRimmon (Scotland, 16-9) (For.)
Brandon Smith (Middle Creek, 37-9) won by decision over Anthony Fabian (Hough, 39-13) (Dec 5-4)
Connor Voelker (Wake Forest, 33-10) won by fall over Terrence Martin (Riverside-Durham, 35-19) (Fall 4:35)
Dilyn Roudesbush (Mooresville, 32-9) won by fall over Murad Nabiev (Olympic, 32-12) (Fall 4:33)
182 Pound Division
Marvin Rich (Mallard Creek, 46-6) won by fall over Charles Davis (Cardinal Gibbons, 38-15) (Fall 0:24)
Nathan McKenna (Corinth Holders, 35-12) won by decision over Latrell Havner (Seventy-First, 33-5) (Dec 7-6)
Ronald Robinson (Page, 22-12) won by fall over Collin Paradis (Hough, 30-15) (Fall 1:57)
Gianmarco Price (Myers Park, 34-11) won by major decision over Brayan Ortiz (Fuquay-Varina, 28-9) (MD 13-2)
195 Pound Division
Andrew Williford (Glenn, 43-7) won by fall over Ben Williard (Millbrook, 44-8) (Fall 2:56)
Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 44-4) won by decision over Matt Gutierrez (West Forsyth, 31-15) (Dec 8-2)
Jatavian Hart (Riverside-Durham, 38-5) won by tech fall over Josh George (South View, 35-11) (TF-1.5 5:00 (23-8))
Edward Brock (Lumberton, 41-10) won by decision over Jacob Hardy (Northwest Guilford, 42-8) (Dec 9-3)
220 Pound Division
Stephen Vega (Northwest Guilford, 36-3) won in tie breaker - 1 over Jeffery Palmer (Corinth Holders, 25-11) (TB-1 2-1)
John Jimenez (Mooresville, 25-6) won by decision over Dominic Harris (Hough, 23-6) (Dec 6-3)
John Cascone (Apex Friendship, 26-9) won by decision over Alex Hammonds (Lumberton, 28-5) (Dec 5-0)
Raymond Jones (East Mecklenburg, 39-8) won by fall over Kyshaun Galberth (Hoke County, 26-8) (Fall 0:54)
285 Pound Division
Tyrell Reid (West Mecklenburg, 26-5) won in tie breaker - 1 over Josh Voelkel (South Caldwell, 45-11) (TB-1 3-2)
George Ayino (South Central, 42-14) won by fall over Ashton Harp (Cardinal Gibbons, 23-9) (Fall 2:44)
Tyree Westmoreland (Mooresville, 43-9) won by decision over Nathaniel Harrington (Scotland, 20-6) (Dec 5-3)
Jonathan Saravia-Martinez (Rolesville, 40-11) won by fall over Joseph Vickers (Heritage, 40-7) (Fall 4:30)
