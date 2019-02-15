Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 02.15.19

Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 3 WEST CHARLOTTE 73, HOPEWELL 61
WC 18 21 15 19 73
HW 11 11 15 24 61
WC 73 -- Patrick Williams 24 Quinton Thomas 13 Dow 9 Jernigan 8 Magness 6 Terrell 5 Ware 4 Harris 2 Marrow 2
HOPEWELL 61 -- Brice Williams 23 Jermaine Jones 16 Jackson 9 Cannady 8 Walker 2 Thaxton 2
NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 85, ANSON SENIOR 43
Forest Hills 24 19 24 28 -- 85
Anson 15 10 8 10 -- 43
FOREST HILLS 85 -- Trey Belin 18, Nas Tyson 15, Cam Richardson 11, Jamylan Blakeney 11, Jalen Huntley 8, Rorie 7, K. Tyson 6, Barrier 5, Wright 4
ANSON 43 -- Grant Maner 13, Lance Shuler 13, Carpenter 5, Launer 5, Ingram 4, Teal 3
Records: Forest Hills 22-2 (10-0), Anson 8-14 (4-6)
Notes: The Forest Hills Senior class of Nas Tyson, Trey Belin, Cam Richardson, Jai Rorie, and Keeshawn Tyson finished their four-year regular season career with an overall record of 39-1 in Rocky River Conference play.
NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 89, MARION MCDOWELL 42
Freedom: 15 38 21 16 = 89
McDowell: 12 12 07 11 = 42
Freedom: Fletcher Abee 36, Ledford 3, Dula 4, Birchfield 4, Logan 8, Moore 5, Hemphill 3, Rice 6, Davis 9, Johnson 2, Griffith 3, Freeman 6
McDowell: Qualique Garner 13, McRary 8, Olive 8, Boyce 4, Gragg 4, Lewis 3, Harrison 2
Notes: Freedom 23-1 (14-0) Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Regular Season Champions; Play next on Tuesday, Feb 19 v. South Caldwell. Round 1 of Conference Tourney
NO. 7 NORTH MECKLENBURG 100, LAKE NORMAN 69
Lake Norman 16 15 18 20 – 69
North Meck 20 22 27 31 – 100
LKN: Haglan 15, Davidson 3, Edmunson 5, Hodges 3, Rossi 5, Nordness 5, Walsh 12, Shulz 7, Taylor 8, Adams 5
NM: Tristan Maxwell 21, Chris Ford 20, Shamann Artis 13, Trayden Williams 13, Daqon Stewart 11, Givens 7, Ravenell 4, Stallings 4, Blair 4, Waters 3
NO. 8 INDEPENDENCE 57, NO. 14 MYERS PARK 44
Myers Park 16 8 8 12 –44
Independence 8 16 16 17—57
Myers Park 44—Newman 4, McReed 2, Mack 2, Farris 5, Bly 4, Drake Maye 22
Independence 57- Matthew Smith 14, Allen 5, Raja Milton 11, Andra McKee 14, Harris 9, Bodrick 4
Notables: Matthew Smith 14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks, & 1 steal; Raja Milton 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Andra Milton 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, & 1 block
NO. 9 VANCE 45, HOUGH 44
Vance 10 13 10 12 Final 45
Hough 19 6 13 6 44
VANCE 45 -- Black 9, Vinson 2, Blake 11, Hart 3, Hill 1, Beidleman 7, Barnes 2, Sanford 6, Saunds 4
NO. 10 OLYMPIC 74, HARDING 52
Olympic 13 28 17 16 74
NO. 13 BUTLER 69, EAST MECKLENBURG 56
Butler 17 17 19 16 69
EM 9 14 12 21 56
Butler: Raquan Brown 18, Brayden Dixon 13, Christian Peters 12, Rajuan Connor 10, Payne 8, Stinson 4, McPhatter 4
East Meck: Demetrius Martin 18, D. Harris 11, Richards 8, Martin 7, Long 6, Dudley 3, Goodine 2, Campbell 1
Notes: Butler moves to 19-5 (12-2 conference) to win a share of the conference tournament. East Meck moves to 10-13 (3-11).
Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 78, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 49
MC- 16 25 18 25 84
MH- 16 25 14 16 71
MC- Kameron Ross 25, Demitrios Dixon 15, Sincere Washington 12, Justin Taylor 12, Shaun Neely 6, Adrian Suffren 5, Kii-Reese Cummings 3, Kalib Barker 4, Damari Goodwin 2
Mooresville- G. White 19, S. Smith 12, A. Stewart, G. Robinson 11, L. Thornon 9, T. Mattox 3, A. Ezhila 3, S. Hill 2
Notable: Kameron Ross 25pts, 8 rebs, 5 asst, 4 steals, 2 blk, 1 turnover
QUEENS GRANT 75, BRADFORD PREP 25
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 52, PROVIDENCE 38
South Meck - 12 16 7 17 = 52
Providence - 11 7 7 13 = 38
South Meck: Joseph Ferrante 12, Darien Hayes 17, Donte Wiggins 12, Cole Mallory 2, Zae Robinson 2, Dashawn White 2, Ben Hollifield 3, Matt Kupreanik 2
Providence: Tate Mulkey 10, Eddie Garner 1, Ben Schloeder 6, Michael Paul 4, Matthew Cicco 9, Will Cotton 8
Note: Donte Wiggins - 12 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds, 1 block
Friday’s Regional Boxscores
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 53, SOUTH CALDWELL 37
South Caldwell 7 11 7 12 -- 37
Alexander 11 13 13 16 -- 53
SOUTH CALDWELL 37 -- Avery Raynor 13, Eggers 3, Spencer Piercy 11, Collins 3, Seagle 2, Kirby 3, Ramsey 2
ALEXANDER 53 -- Elder 2, Strickland 9, Stikeleather 3, Presnell 6, Lucas Walker 11, Wooten 6, Chapman 3, Jem Lowrance 11, Kerley 2
EAST LINCOLN 80, NEWTON-CONOVER 50
East Lincoln 20 23 25 12 80
Newton-Conover 7 15 12 16 5
East Lincoln (13-1, 22-2): Sidney Dollar 14, Myles Adams 11, John Bean 17, Allden Horne 5, Justin Kuthan 26, Ben Zirkle 0, Petey Nichols 2, Ethan Staples 2, Jeremiah Jones 3
Newton-Conover (8-6, 14-10): Maverick Davis 5, Keagan Covington 2, Brandon Johnson 5, Trey Kennedy 7, Micah Haynes 4, Matt Martinez 7, Jahiem McCathern 6, Keenan Guerry 12, Qualene Noell 0, Nate Chapman 0, Drew Danner 2
Of Note: With the win tonight and the Lincolnton Wolves upset win over the Maiden Blue Devils, the Mustangs win the outright South Fork 2A Conference Championship for the second year in a row and finish with a record of 13-1. The Mustangs have won 14 of their last 15 games.
LINCOLN CHARTER 65, PIEDMONT CHARTER 48
MOUNT PLEASANT 77, WEST STANLY 43
Mount Pleasant 15 13 28 21 77
West Stanly 11 16 7 10 43
Mount Pleasant (8-2, 20-4) -- Price 3, Bryson Efird 10, Hunter Sloop 12, Fernald 2, Keim Moore 24, Meade, DeVitto, Shaul, Duke 6, Ryan Bonnett 9, Smith 9
West Stanly -- Manshack 6, Morgan 2, Conner 3, Kelly 3, Hayden Greene 18, Austin Medlin 12
NORTH GASTON 70, LAWNDALE BURNS 59
North Gaston 16 21 14 19 70
Burns 23 12 8 16 59
North Gaston - Drew Shaw 26, Tyrese McNeal 18, LT Thomas 12, Summerville 9, Walker 3, Finger 2
Burns - Rayshun McDowell 20, Alvius Cross 14, Twitty 6, Degree 8, Goodson 4, Starnes 3, Fuller 2, Hopper 2
Notes: North Gaston senior Drew Shaw tied his career high with 26 points. Junior Tyrese McNeal and sophomore LT Thomas added 18 and 12 respectively. Winners of 5 straight, this win got the Wildcats back to .500 for the 1st time since they were 1-1. North Gaston improves to 12-12 (8-6). Burns was led by senior Rayshun McDowell with 20 points.
PINE LAKE PREP 65, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 46
Mountain Island 17 10 15 4 46
WEDDINGTON 57, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 49
Notable: Chase Lowe (Weddington 6’ 3” Freshman Guard), had 13 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.
