Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Friday’s boys high school basketball capsules 02.15.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 15, 2019 11:55 PM

The Call with Independence’s Matthew Smith 02.15.19

Independence High and star Matt Smith broke out of a mini-slump to beat Myers Park Friday to win a share of a second straight Southwestern 4A title. Afterwards, Smith took The Call to discuss his team and its state title hopes
By
Up Next
Independence High and star Matt Smith broke out of a mini-slump to beat Myers Park Friday to win a share of a second straight Southwestern 4A title. Afterwards, Smith took The Call to discuss his team and its state title hopes
By

Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 3 WEST CHARLOTTE 73, HOPEWELL 61

WC 18 21 15 19 73

HW 11 11 15 24 61

WC 73 -- Patrick Williams 24 Quinton Thomas 13 Dow 9 Jernigan 8 Magness 6 Terrell 5 Ware 4 Harris 2 Marrow 2

HOPEWELL 61 -- Brice Williams 23 Jermaine Jones 16 Jackson 9 Cannady 8 Walker 2 Thaxton 2

NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 85, ANSON SENIOR 43

Forest Hills 24 19 24 28 -- 85

Anson 15 10 8 10 -- 43



FOREST HILLS 85 -- Trey Belin 18, Nas Tyson 15, Cam Richardson 11, Jamylan Blakeney 11, Jalen Huntley 8, Rorie 7, K. Tyson 6, Barrier 5, Wright 4

ANSON 43 -- Grant Maner 13, Lance Shuler 13, Carpenter 5, Launer 5, Ingram 4, Teal 3



Records: Forest Hills 22-2 (10-0), Anson 8-14 (4-6)



Notes: The Forest Hills Senior class of Nas Tyson, Trey Belin, Cam Richardson, Jai Rorie, and Keeshawn Tyson finished their four-year regular season career with an overall record of 39-1 in Rocky River Conference play.

NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 89, MARION MCDOWELL 42

Freedom: 15 38 21 16 = 89

McDowell: 12 12 07 11 = 42



Freedom: Fletcher Abee 36, Ledford 3, Dula 4, Birchfield 4, Logan 8, Moore 5, Hemphill 3, Rice 6, Davis 9, Johnson 2, Griffith 3, Freeman 6



McDowell: Qualique Garner 13, McRary 8, Olive 8, Boyce 4, Gragg 4, Lewis 3, Harrison 2



Notes: Freedom 23-1 (14-0) Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Regular Season Champions; Play next on Tuesday, Feb 19 v. South Caldwell. Round 1 of Conference Tourney

NO. 7 NORTH MECKLENBURG 100, LAKE NORMAN 69

Lake Norman 16 15 18 20 – 69

North Meck 20 22 27 31 – 100

LKN: Haglan 15, Davidson 3, Edmunson 5, Hodges 3, Rossi 5, Nordness 5, Walsh 12, Shulz 7, Taylor 8, Adams 5

NM: Tristan Maxwell 21, Chris Ford 20, Shamann Artis 13, Trayden Williams 13, Daqon Stewart 11, Givens 7, Ravenell 4, Stallings 4, Blair 4, Waters 3

NO. 8 INDEPENDENCE 57, NO. 14 MYERS PARK 44

Myers Park 16 8 8 12 –44

Independence 8 16 16 17—57

Myers Park 44—Newman 4, McReed 2, Mack 2, Farris 5, Bly 4, Drake Maye 22

Independence 57- Matthew Smith 14, Allen 5, Raja Milton 11, Andra McKee 14, Harris 9, Bodrick 4

Notables: Matthew Smith 14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks, & 1 steal; Raja Milton 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Andra Milton 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, & 1 block

NO. 9 VANCE 45, HOUGH 44

Vance 10 13 10 12 Final 45

Hough 19 6 13 6 44



VANCE 45 -- Black 9, Vinson 2, Blake 11, Hart 3, Hill 1, Beidleman 7, Barnes 2, Sanford 6, Saunds 4

NO. 10 OLYMPIC 74, HARDING 52

Olympic 13 28 17 16 74

Harding 13 4 14 21 52


Olympic: Charles Bryson 28, Josh Banks 20, Deonte Randolph 13, Jenkins 1, Williams 8, Rogers 2, Ragin 2.


Harding: Bowman 3, Funderburk 6, Campbell 15, Grant 3, Woods 7, Brown 8, Alexander 4, Hamrick 6.

NO. 13 BUTLER 69, EAST MECKLENBURG 56

Butler 17 17 19 16 69

EM 9 14 12 21 56

Butler: Raquan Brown 18, Brayden Dixon 13, Christian Peters 12, Rajuan Connor 10, Payne 8, Stinson 4, McPhatter 4

East Meck: Demetrius Martin 18, D. Harris 11, Richards 8, Martin 7, Long 6, Dudley 3, Goodine 2, Campbell 1

Notes: Butler moves to 19-5 (12-2 conference) to win a share of the conference tournament. East Meck moves to 10-13 (3-11).

Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 78, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 49

CSD 11 29 19 19 — 78
CI 10 11 11 17 - 49


COMM SCH OF DAV (78) - Ellington 16, Houser 14, Alexander 13, Renshaw 14, K Johnson 5, Fekete 6, Noble 9, Sprauve 5, Vahey 3, Hosse 2, Bragg 1



Carolina International (49) - Smith 18, McMurren 14, William 13, Bevendge 2, Jamil 2


Records: CSD 21-3; 13-1 CI 7-17; 3-11


Notes: On Senior Night, four players finished in double figures and 11 Spartans scored as the team officially wrapped up the PAC7 1A Conference regular season championship, the first Boys basketball title in school history. Roanoke College signee, Sr SG Brandon Ellington, led the Spartans with 16 pts and became the school’s all time leading scorer, surpassing Joey Knox (Sewanee College). Sr PG Sage Alexander received a game ball celebrating the 1000 point career milestone.


MALLARD CREEK 84, MOORESVILLE 71


MC- 16 25 18 25 84

MH- 16 25 14 16 71

MC- Kameron Ross 25, Demitrios Dixon 15, Sincere Washington 12, Justin Taylor 12, Shaun Neely 6, Adrian Suffren 5, Kii-Reese Cummings 3, Kalib Barker 4, Damari Goodwin 2

Mooresville- G. White 19, S. Smith 12, A. Stewart, G. Robinson 11, L. Thornon 9, T. Mattox 3, A. Ezhila 3, S. Hill 2

Notable: Kameron Ross 25pts, 8 rebs, 5 asst, 4 steals, 2 blk, 1 turnover



QUEENS GRANT 75, BRADFORD PREP 25

Queen’s Grant - 15 21 23 16 - 75
Bradford Prep - 5 5 8 7 - 25


Queen’s Grant - LB Boyette 16, Jah’Quez Sanders 15, Ahmad McKnight 13, Jeremiah Murphy 10, Westbrook 8, Craig 7, Suggs 4


Bradford Prep - Mover 9, Edwards 6, Zeigler 6, Bellinger 4


Queen’s Grant Notes: Ahmad McKnight - 13p/16r/3b; LB Boyette - 16p/5r/4a

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 52, PROVIDENCE 38

South Meck - 12 16 7 17 = 52

Providence - 11 7 7 13 = 38



South Meck: Joseph Ferrante 12, Darien Hayes 17, Donte Wiggins 12, Cole Mallory 2, Zae Robinson 2, Dashawn White 2, Ben Hollifield 3, Matt Kupreanik 2



Providence: Tate Mulkey 10, Eddie Garner 1, Ben Schloeder 6, Michael Paul 4, Matthew Cicco 9, Will Cotton 8



Note: Donte Wiggins - 12 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds, 1 block

Friday’s Regional Boxscores

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 53, SOUTH CALDWELL 37

South Caldwell 7 11 7 12 -- 37

Alexander 11 13 13 16 -- 53

SOUTH CALDWELL 37 -- Avery Raynor 13, Eggers 3, Spencer Piercy 11, Collins 3, Seagle 2, Kirby 3, Ramsey 2

ALEXANDER 53 -- Elder 2, Strickland 9, Stikeleather 3, Presnell 6, Lucas Walker 11, Wooten 6, Chapman 3, Jem Lowrance 11, Kerley 2

EAST LINCOLN 80, NEWTON-CONOVER 50

East Lincoln 20 23 25 12 80

Newton-Conover 7 15 12 16 5

East Lincoln (13-1, 22-2): Sidney Dollar 14, Myles Adams 11, John Bean 17, Allden Horne 5, Justin Kuthan 26, Ben Zirkle 0, Petey Nichols 2, Ethan Staples 2, Jeremiah Jones 3

Newton-Conover (8-6, 14-10): Maverick Davis 5, Keagan Covington 2, Brandon Johnson 5, Trey Kennedy 7, Micah Haynes 4, Matt Martinez 7, Jahiem McCathern 6, Keenan Guerry 12, Qualene Noell 0, Nate Chapman 0, Drew Danner 2

Of Note: With the win tonight and the Lincolnton Wolves upset win over the Maiden Blue Devils, the Mustangs win the outright South Fork 2A Conference Championship for the second year in a row and finish with a record of 13-1. The Mustangs have won 14 of their last 15 games.

LINCOLN CHARTER 65, PIEDMONT CHARTER 48

Lincoln Charter 16 18 8 23 65
Piedmont Charter 11 13 16 8 48


Lincoln Charter: Jackson Gabriel 16, Troy Fulton 15, Levontae Knox 12, Cogan 9, Robinson 7, McCall 4, Fricker 2, Holm, Rhodes, Breland


Piedmont Charter: Prileau 24, McAuley 14, Daniels 5, Gillame 3, Austin 2


Notable: Lincoln Charter 5th straight Conference Championship; Jackson Gabriel 16pts 6rbs 4ass (Broke NC All-Time 3pt FG made tonight Now has 451 made; Troy Fulton 15pts (5-9 3pt FG); Levontae Knox 12pts 9rbs 5 assist

MOUNT PLEASANT 77, WEST STANLY 43

Mount Pleasant 15 13 28 21 77

West Stanly 11 16 7 10 43

Mount Pleasant (8-2, 20-4) -- Price 3, Bryson Efird 10, Hunter Sloop 12, Fernald 2, Keim Moore 24, Meade, DeVitto, Shaul, Duke 6, Ryan Bonnett 9, Smith 9

West Stanly -- Manshack 6, Morgan 2, Conner 3, Kelly 3, Hayden Greene 18, Austin Medlin 12

NORTH GASTON 70, LAWNDALE BURNS 59

North Gaston 16 21 14 19 70

Burns 23 12 8 16 59



North Gaston - Drew Shaw 26, Tyrese McNeal 18, LT Thomas 12, Summerville 9, Walker 3, Finger 2



Burns - Rayshun McDowell 20, Alvius Cross 14, Twitty 6, Degree 8, Goodson 4, Starnes 3, Fuller 2, Hopper 2



Notes: North Gaston senior Drew Shaw tied his career high with 26 points. Junior Tyrese McNeal and sophomore LT Thomas added 18 and 12 respectively. Winners of 5 straight, this win got the Wildcats back to .500 for the 1st time since they were 1-1. North Gaston improves to 12-12 (8-6). Burns was led by senior Rayshun McDowell with 20 points.

PINE LAKE PREP 65, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 46

Mountain Island 17 10 15 4 46

Pine Lake 14 9 17 25 65


MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 46 -- Demetrious Washington 12 Williams 8 Phillips 6 Stafford 6 Stephens 6 Cramer 2 Steward 2 Tincher 2 Acosta 2


PINE LAKE PREP 65 -- DeMarcus Johnson 36 J. Workman 9 Doroodchi 7 Wagner 7 Houchins 4 Forest 2

WEDDINGTON 57, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 49

Weddington: 8/8/23/18 -- 57
Cuthbertson: 10/13/16/10 -- 49


Weddington: Owen van Gundy - 15, Chase Lowe - 13, Wayne Dixie - 11, Wetherbee - 6, Frazier - 4, McGee - 3, Jones - 3, Appelgate - 2


Cuthbertson: W. Hatfield - 11, J.P. Hagerty - 10, Flax - 8, Haywood - 8, Starnes - 6, Goode - 6

Notable: Chase Lowe (Weddington 6’ 3” Freshman Guard), had 13 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do