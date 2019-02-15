Local prep stars highlight rosters for annual NC Private School All-Star games

Charlotte-area players are featured prominently on the 2019 N.C. Private School All-Star game rosters, which were released Friday.
The game will match some of the top senior boys and girls basketball players in North Carolina against each other March 2 at Providence Day School in Charlotte.
Head coaches and athletics directors nominated more than 100 players. Twenty five were chosen. The boys game will feature 15 players who have signed Division I scholarships. The girls game will feature six.
The girls game will tip at 1 p.m. on March 2 followed by the boys. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students and children under age 8 are free. In addition to the game, players and coaches will participate in a community service project March 1 in the Charlotte community.
Eleven of the 12 players on the boys’ team are from Observer-area schools, including five from Carmel Christian. Five of the girls all-stars are from the area.
East Boys Roster
Jersey# Player School College Commitment
1 Nick Brown Westchester Country Day Navy
2 Michael Fowler Greensboro Day James Madison
INJURED Greg Gantt Trinity Christian Providence
3 DJ Horne Trinity Christian Illinois State
4 Austin Inge Greensboro Day
5 Emmanuel Izunabor Fayetteville Academy
10 KJ Marshall Trinity Christian
11 Michael Wade The Burlington School
12 Josh Nickelberry Northwood Temple Louisville
14 Williams Onyeodi Fayetteville Academy
15 Bryant Randleman Durham Academy
20 Jake Vanderheijden Ravenscroft Bucknell
21 John Michael Wright Fayetteville Academy
Head Coach: Kurtis Darden (Village Christian)
Assistant Coaches: Quinton Graham
West Boys Roster
Jersey# Player School College Commitment
1 Demilade Adelkun Gaston Day
2 Seth Bennett Charlotte Christian
3 Jake Boggs Carmel Christian UNC- Wilmington
4 Stephen Clark Metrolina Christian Citadel
5 D’Angelo Elliott Carolina Day
10 DeAngelo Epps Carmel Christian College of Charleston
11 Donovan Gregory Carmel Christian Appalachian State
12 Paul Hudson Charlotte Christian Dartmouth
14 Marten Maide Carmel Christian Liberty University
15 Myles Pierre Carmel Christian Houston Baptist
20 Alex Tabor Charlotte Country Day SMU
21 JC Tharrington Charlotte Christian Appalachian State
Head Coach: Michael Wilson (Metrolina Christian)
Assistant Coaches: Joe Morgan; Josh Dominguez; Sean CarMichael
East Girls Roster
Number Player High School College Commitment
32 Imani Spence Durham Academy
44 Emma Stout Wake Christian Academy Washington Univ.
34 Izabel Varejoa Neuse Christian Academy Michigan
22 Ralayah McRae O’Neil School
5 Madison Head Greensboro Day
23 Jada McMillan Concord First Assembly
21 Makayla Kimble Village Christian
12 Evan Waters Lee Christian
4 Jala Holloman Wayne Country Day
20 Lola Olagbegi St. Mary’s
30 Georgia Smith St. Mary’s
Head Coach: Bill Middlebrooks (Concord First Assembly)
Assistant Coaches: Marquia Jones; Kareem Crawford
West Girls Roster
Number Player High School College Commitment
23 Kathryn Vandiver Latin Washington & Lee
12 Ruthie Jones Latin Duke (soccer)
10 Dione Sampson Burlington
15 Eliabeth Rice Burlington
2 Imani Riddick-Cherry Hickory Grove
0 Anaia Hoard Wesleyan Christian Wake Forest
25 Madeline Crumpler Covenant Day
1 Josie Wiles Davidson Day Barry
13 Brantley Compton Asheville Christian
11 Kyla Kincy Trinity Christian
30 Gloria Smith Trinity Christian
Head Coach: Charisse Mapp (Charlotte Latin)
Assistant Coach: Terence Jordan
