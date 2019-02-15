Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Shelby High football coach steps down for Appalachian State job

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 15, 2019 09:05 PM

Shelby High coach Lance Ware. Led by All-American LB Dax Hollifield and coach Lance Ware, Shelby hunts a fifth straight state championship this season. A look at the star player and coach who lords over one of the best programs in NC history.
Shelby High coach Lance Ware. Led by All-American LB Dax Hollifield and coach Lance Ware, Shelby hunts a fifth straight state championship this season. A look at the star player and coach who lords over one of the best programs in NC history. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Shelby High coach Lance Ware. Led by All-American LB Dax Hollifield and coach Lance Ware, Shelby hunts a fifth straight state championship this season. A look at the star player and coach who lords over one of the best programs in NC history. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Shelby High football coach Lance Ware has never coached at another school. That will now change.

After 22 years at Shelby, including eight as head coach, Ware is resigning to become senior assistant to Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

Ware, a Shelby graduate, was 99-25 with five state titles in his last six seasons. Shelby won the 2018 state title. In his eight seasons as head coach, the Golden Lions were 33-3 in the playoffs.

Ware is also an App State graduate and played for Jerry Moore there from 1992-96.

Ware and his wife Catherine have three children -- Reece, Stockton and Presley. Ware will start in his new job this spring.

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do