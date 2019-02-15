Shelby High football coach steps down for Appalachian State job

Shelby High football coach Lance Ware has never coached at another school. That will now change.
After 22 years at Shelby, including eight as head coach, Ware is resigning to become senior assistant to Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
Ware, a Shelby graduate, was 99-25 with five state titles in his last six seasons. Shelby won the 2018 state title. In his eight seasons as head coach, the Golden Lions were 33-3 in the playoffs.
Ware is also an App State graduate and played for Jerry Moore there from 1992-96.
Ware and his wife Catherine have three children -- Reece, Stockton and Presley. Ware will start in his new job this spring.
