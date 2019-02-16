NC Independent Schools, SC High School League playoff scores, pairings 02.16.19

NCISAA BASKETBALL
BOYS
Class 4A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Arden Christ School 52, Charlotte Christian 45
Charlotte Latin 80, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 59
Durham Academy 75, Raleigh Ravenscroft 50
Greensboro Day 55, Charlotte Country Day 42
Friday
(state semifinals)
(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)
Arden Christ School (15-13) vs. Charlotte Latin (16-9), 5
Durham Academy (28-3) vs. Greensboro Day (28-5), 8
Class 3A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Carmel Christian 87, Hickory Grove Christian 67
Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 62, Fayetteville Christian 41
Fayetteville Village Christian 62, High Point Christian 60
Concord First Assembly 55, Asheville Christian 44
Friday
(state semifinals)
(at Raleigh St. David’s)
Carmel Christian (29-3) vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (26-6), 6
Fayetteville Village Christian (21-12) vs. Concord First Assembly (27-5), 7:30
Class 2A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Fayetteville Academy 66, Burlington Christian 48
Northside Christian 77, High Point Westchester 53
Fayetteville Freedom Christian 64, Trinity School Durham-Chapel Hill 51
Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 66, Davidson Day 64
Friday
(state semifinals)
(at Cary Academy)
Fayetteville Academy (24-3) vs. Northside Christian (23-10), 5
Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-16) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (19-11), 8
Class 1A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Wilson Greenfield School 101, Henderson Crossroads Christian 87
Victory Christian 45, United Faith Christian 44
Fayetteville Northwood Temple 67, Burlington School 52
Fayetteville Trinity Christian 52, Wilmington Cape Fear Christian 47
Friday
(at North Raleigh Christian)
Wilson Greenfield School (31-4) vs. Victory Christian (18-11), 5
Fayetteville Northwood Temple (19-3) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (21-9), 8
GIRLS
Class 4A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
North Raleigh Christian 56, Greensboro Day 55
Providence Day 48, Concord Cannon School 47
Raleigh Ravenscroft 49, Durham Academy 38
High Point Wesleyan 59, Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 44
Friday
(state semifinals)
(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)
North Raleigh Christian (22-4) vs. Providence Day (19-11), 3:30
Raleigh Ravenscroft (19-7) vs. High Point Wesleyan (11-12), 6:30
Class 3A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Fayetteville Christian 64, Cary Christian 37
Forsyth Country Day 41, Hickory Grove Christian 30
Fayetteville Village Christian 61, Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 56
Concord First Assembly 49, Raleigh St. David’s 37
Friday
(state semifinals)
(at Wake Christian)
Fayetteville Christian (26-1) vs. Forsyth Country Day (19-8), 3:30
Fayetteville Village Christian (19-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-6), 6
Class 2A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Davidson Day 73, Winston-Salem Salem Baptist 22
Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 50, Statesville Christian 38
Gaston Day 44, Raleigh Trinity Academy 30
Southern Pines O’Neal School 75, Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 27
Friday
(state semifinals)
(at Cary Academy)
Davidson Day (19-4) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (23-2), 3:30
Gaston Day (18-7) vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School (24-3), 6
Class 1A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Burlington School 79, Belhaven Pungo Christian 22
Raleigh Neuse Christian 47, Sanford Grace Christian 43
Victory Christian 55, Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 22
Fayetteville Trinity Christian 57, Wilson Greenfield School 27
Friday
(state semifinals)
(at North Raleigh Christian)
Burlington School (23-1) vs. Raleigh Neuse Christian (14-5), 3:30
Victory Christian (21-4) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (16-5), 6
SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL
BOYS
Class 5A
Saturday’s second round
Upper State
Spartanburg 60, Rock Hill Northwestern 58
Roebuck Dorman 68, Irmo 41
Fort Mill Nation Ford 66, Greenville Wade Hampton 42
Mauldin 63, Columbia Spring Valley 57
Lower State
Lexington 64, Goose Creek 40
Conway 53, James Island 40
Moncks Corner Berkeley 76, Lexington River Bluff 64
Charleston West Ashley 52, West Florence 51
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Spartanburg (15-10) at Roebuck Dorman (25-3)
Mauldin (21-6) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (24-4)
Lower State
Conway (19-4) at Lexington (27-0)
Charleston West Ashley (19-7) at Moncks Corner Berkeley (24-1)
Class 4A
Saturday’s second round
Upper State
Piedmont Wren 73, Rock Hill South Pointe 57
Greenville 68, Blythewood Westwood 60
Columbia Ridge View 104, Walhalla 50
Travelers Rest 66, Columbia Flora 58
Lower State
North Augusta 59, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 51
Darlington 77, Brookland-Cayce 49
Hartsville 80, Walterboro Colleton County 70
Florence Wilson 72, Myrtle Beach 70
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Greenville (25-3) at Piedmont Wren (21-6)
Travelers Rest (20-5) at Columbia Ridge View (21-7)
Lower State
North Augusta (23-5) at Darlington (23-3)
Hartsville (12-14) at Florence Wilson (15-8)
Class 3A
Friday’s second round
Upper State
Seneca 55, Clinton 54
Chester 56, Newberry 52
Greenville Southside 65, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 46
Columbia Keenan 76, Prosperity Mid-Carolina 33
Lower State
Marion 49, Georgetown 45
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 61, Edisto 33
Manning 74, Hampton Wade Hampton 62
Johnston Strom Thurmond 79, Bluffton May River 64
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Chester (11-10) at Seneca (13-8)
Greenville Southside (14-5) at Columbia Keenan (27-1)
Lower State
Ridgeland-Hardeeville (24-3) at Marion (18-9)
Johnston Strom Thurmond (17-10) at Manning (22-3)
Class 2A
Saturday’s second round
Upper State
Aiken Silver Bluff 75, Kershaw North Central 54
Simpsonville Southside Christian 62, Bishopville Lee Central 58 (OT)
Kershaw Andrew Jackson 61, Greenville Christ Church 56
Abbeville 46, Greenville St. Joseph’s 45
Lower State
Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 57, Hemingway Carvers Bay 54
Dorchester Woodland 78, St. Matthews Calhoun County 63
West Columbia Gray Collegiate 62, Beaufort Whale Branch 40
Mullins 65, North Charleston 48
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Simpsonville Southside Christian (17-8) at Aiken Silver Bluff (16-5)
Abbeville (14-3) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (15-4)
Lower State
Dorchester Woodland (18-8) at Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (22-4)
Mullins (21-3) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (17-10)
Class 1A
Friday’s second round
Upper State
Spartanburg High Pointe Academy def. North, score NA
Timmonsville (14-12) at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (12-9), score NA
Great Falls 86, Due West Dixie 52
Denmark-Olar 71, McCormick 51
Lower State
Bethune-Bowman 61, Marion Creek Bridge 38
Charleston Math & Science 62, Lake View 52
Hemingway 78, Summerton Scott’s Branch 65
Columbia Murray 49, Hollywood Lowcountry Leadership 46
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Timmonsville-Hunter Kinard Tyler winner at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (21-6)
Denmark-Olar (17-10) at Great Falls (19-3)
Lower State
Charleston Math & Science (18-6) at Bethune-Bowman (10-2)
Columbia Murray (9-11) at Hemingway (15-9)
GIRLS
Class 5A
Friday’s second round
Upper State
Piedmont Woodmont 61, Clover 38
Sumter 55, Anderson Westside 31
Fort Mill Nation Ford 58, Greenville Hanna 46
Columbia Spring Valley 75, Duncan Byrnes 42
Lower State
Lexington 35, Mount Pleasant Wando 29
James Island 34, Myrtle Beach Socastee 26
Goose Creek 51, Dutch Fork 20
North Charleston Fort Dorchester 68, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 35
Monday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Sumter (22-3) at Piedmont Woodmont (26-1)
Columbia Spring Valley (24-3) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (23-5)
Lower State
James Island (12-11) at Lexington (23-4)
North Charleston Fort Dorchester (22-3) at Goose Creek (20-1)
Class 4A
Friday’s second round
Upper State
Columbia Ridge View 61, Piedmont Wren 44
Rock Hill South Pointe 68, Greer Blue Ridge 44
Blythewood Westwood 87, Central Daniel 34
Lower Richland 61, Greenville 33
Lower State
North Augusta 73, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 40
Florence Wilson 66, Columbia Midland Valley 49
Myrtle Beach 62, Hilton Head Island 12
Columbia Flora 51, West Columbia Airport 40
Monday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Columbia Ridge View (17-11) at Rock Hill South Pointe (24-4)
Lower Richland (19-6) at Blythewood Westwood (23-5)
Lower State
North Augusta (24-2) at Florence Wilson (21-3)
Columbia Flora (15-11) at Myrtle Beach (19-6)
Class 3A
Upper State
Thursday’s second round
Greenville Southside 48, Pendleton 47
Greenwood Emerald 60, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 50
Seneca 81, Inman Chapman 46
Columbia Keenan 67, Woodruff 48
Monday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Greenwood Emerald (21-4) at Greenville Southside (13-10)
Columbia Keenan (17-7) at Seneca (22-4)
Lower State
Bluffton May River (13-7) at Dillon (20-0)
Swansea (22-2) at Charleston Bishop England (26-1)
Class 2A
Friday’s second round
Upper State
Saluda 49, Landrum 38
Bishopville Lee Central 64, Aiken Silver Bluff 36
Greenville Christ Church 66, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 51
Lancaster Buford 50, Blacksburg 32
Lower State
Mullins 76, Charleston Burke 62
Dorchester Woodland 51, Charleston Philip Simons 33
West Columbia Gray Collegiate 49, Barnwell 45
East Clarendon 55, North Charleston 41
Monday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Bishopville Lee Central (19-7) at Saluda (16-5)
Lancaster Buford (18-3) at Greenville Christ Church (23-4)
Lower State
Mullins (16-7) at Dorchester Woodland (18-7)
East Clarendon (20-2) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (21-6)
Class 1A
Upper State
Thursday’s second round
Spartanburg High Pointe Academy 70, Blackville-Hilda 63
Lamar 70, North 60
Timmonsville 45, Wagener-Salley 23
Estill 69, McCormick 59
Monday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Lamar (9-13) at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (18-3)
Estill (16-9) at Timmonsville (16-5)
Lower State
Marion Creek Bridge (11-10) at Summerton Scott’s Branch (18-3)
North Charleston Military Magnet (15-4) at Lake View (10-10)
