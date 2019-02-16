Prep Insider Blog

NC Independent Schools, SC High School League playoff scores, pairings 02.16.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 16, 2019 11:45 PM

United Faith’s Chris HIll (2) brings the ball front court during late 1st half action. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
NCISAA BASKETBALL

BOYS

Class 4A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Arden Christ School 52, Charlotte Christian 45

Charlotte Latin 80, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 59

Durham Academy 75, Raleigh Ravenscroft 50

Greensboro Day 55, Charlotte Country Day 42

Friday

(state semifinals)

(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)

Arden Christ School (15-13) vs. Charlotte Latin (16-9), 5

Durham Academy (28-3) vs. Greensboro Day (28-5), 8

Class 3A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Carmel Christian 87, Hickory Grove Christian 67

Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 62, Fayetteville Christian 41

Fayetteville Village Christian 62, High Point Christian 60

Concord First Assembly 55, Asheville Christian 44

Friday

(state semifinals)

(at Raleigh St. David’s)

Carmel Christian (29-3) vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (26-6), 6

Fayetteville Village Christian (21-12) vs. Concord First Assembly (27-5), 7:30

Class 2A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Fayetteville Academy 66, Burlington Christian 48

Northside Christian 77, High Point Westchester 53

Fayetteville Freedom Christian 64, Trinity School Durham-Chapel Hill 51

Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 66, Davidson Day 64

Friday

(state semifinals)

(at Cary Academy)

Fayetteville Academy (24-3) vs. Northside Christian (23-10), 5

Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-16) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (19-11), 8

Class 1A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Wilson Greenfield School 101, Henderson Crossroads Christian 87

Victory Christian 45, United Faith Christian 44

Fayetteville Northwood Temple 67, Burlington School 52

Fayetteville Trinity Christian 52, Wilmington Cape Fear Christian 47

Friday

(at North Raleigh Christian)

Wilson Greenfield School (31-4) vs. Victory Christian (18-11), 5

Fayetteville Northwood Temple (19-3) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (21-9), 8

GIRLS

Class 4A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

North Raleigh Christian 56, Greensboro Day 55

Providence Day 48, Concord Cannon School 47

Raleigh Ravenscroft 49, Durham Academy 38

High Point Wesleyan 59, Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 44

Friday

(state semifinals)

(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)

North Raleigh Christian (22-4) vs. Providence Day (19-11), 3:30

Raleigh Ravenscroft (19-7) vs. High Point Wesleyan (11-12), 6:30

Class 3A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Fayetteville Christian 64, Cary Christian 37

Forsyth Country Day 41, Hickory Grove Christian 30

Fayetteville Village Christian 61, Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 56

Concord First Assembly 49, Raleigh St. David’s 37

Friday

(state semifinals)

(at Wake Christian)

Fayetteville Christian (26-1) vs. Forsyth Country Day (19-8), 3:30

Fayetteville Village Christian (19-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-6), 6

Class 2A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Davidson Day 73, Winston-Salem Salem Baptist 22

Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 50, Statesville Christian 38

Gaston Day 44, Raleigh Trinity Academy 30

Southern Pines O’Neal School 75, Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 27

Friday

(state semifinals)

(at Cary Academy)

Davidson Day (19-4) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (23-2), 3:30

Gaston Day (18-7) vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School (24-3), 6

Class 1A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Burlington School 79, Belhaven Pungo Christian 22

Raleigh Neuse Christian 47, Sanford Grace Christian 43

Victory Christian 55, Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 22

Fayetteville Trinity Christian 57, Wilson Greenfield School 27

Friday

(state semifinals)

(at North Raleigh Christian)

Burlington School (23-1) vs. Raleigh Neuse Christian (14-5), 3:30

Victory Christian (21-4) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (16-5), 6

SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL

BOYS

Class 5A

Saturday’s second round

Upper State

Spartanburg 60, Rock Hill Northwestern 58

Roebuck Dorman 68, Irmo 41

Fort Mill Nation Ford 66, Greenville Wade Hampton 42

Mauldin 63, Columbia Spring Valley 57

Lower State

Lexington 64, Goose Creek 40

Conway 53, James Island 40

Moncks Corner Berkeley 76, Lexington River Bluff 64

Charleston West Ashley 52, West Florence 51

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Spartanburg (15-10) at Roebuck Dorman (25-3)

Mauldin (21-6) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (24-4)

Lower State

Conway (19-4) at Lexington (27-0)

Charleston West Ashley (19-7) at Moncks Corner Berkeley (24-1)

Class 4A

Saturday’s second round

Upper State

Piedmont Wren 73, Rock Hill South Pointe 57

Greenville 68, Blythewood Westwood 60

Columbia Ridge View 104, Walhalla 50

Travelers Rest 66, Columbia Flora 58

Lower State

North Augusta 59, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 51

Darlington 77, Brookland-Cayce 49

Hartsville 80, Walterboro Colleton County 70

Florence Wilson 72, Myrtle Beach 70

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Greenville (25-3) at Piedmont Wren (21-6)

Travelers Rest (20-5) at Columbia Ridge View (21-7)

Lower State

North Augusta (23-5) at Darlington (23-3)

Hartsville (12-14) at Florence Wilson (15-8)

Class 3A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Seneca 55, Clinton 54

Chester 56, Newberry 52

Greenville Southside 65, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 46

Columbia Keenan 76, Prosperity Mid-Carolina 33

Lower State

Marion 49, Georgetown 45

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 61, Edisto 33

Manning 74, Hampton Wade Hampton 62

Johnston Strom Thurmond 79, Bluffton May River 64

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Chester (11-10) at Seneca (13-8)

Greenville Southside (14-5) at Columbia Keenan (27-1)

Lower State

Ridgeland-Hardeeville (24-3) at Marion (18-9)

Johnston Strom Thurmond (17-10) at Manning (22-3)

Class 2A

Saturday’s second round

Upper State

Aiken Silver Bluff 75, Kershaw North Central 54

Simpsonville Southside Christian 62, Bishopville Lee Central 58 (OT)

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 61, Greenville Christ Church 56

Abbeville 46, Greenville St. Joseph’s 45

Lower State

Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 57, Hemingway Carvers Bay 54

Dorchester Woodland 78, St. Matthews Calhoun County 63

West Columbia Gray Collegiate 62, Beaufort Whale Branch 40

Mullins 65, North Charleston 48

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Simpsonville Southside Christian (17-8) at Aiken Silver Bluff (16-5)

Abbeville (14-3) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (15-4)

Lower State

Dorchester Woodland (18-8) at Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (22-4)

Mullins (21-3) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (17-10)

Class 1A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Spartanburg High Pointe Academy def. North, score NA

Timmonsville (14-12) at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (12-9), score NA

Great Falls 86, Due West Dixie 52

Denmark-Olar 71, McCormick 51

Lower State

Bethune-Bowman 61, Marion Creek Bridge 38

Charleston Math & Science 62, Lake View 52

Hemingway 78, Summerton Scott’s Branch 65

Columbia Murray 49, Hollywood Lowcountry Leadership 46

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Timmonsville-Hunter Kinard Tyler winner at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (21-6)

Denmark-Olar (17-10) at Great Falls (19-3)

Lower State

Charleston Math & Science (18-6) at Bethune-Bowman (10-2)

Columbia Murray (9-11) at Hemingway (15-9)

GIRLS

Class 5A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Piedmont Woodmont 61, Clover 38

Sumter 55, Anderson Westside 31

Fort Mill Nation Ford 58, Greenville Hanna 46

Columbia Spring Valley 75, Duncan Byrnes 42

Lower State

Lexington 35, Mount Pleasant Wando 29

James Island 34, Myrtle Beach Socastee 26

Goose Creek 51, Dutch Fork 20

North Charleston Fort Dorchester 68, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 35

Monday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Sumter (22-3) at Piedmont Woodmont (26-1)

Columbia Spring Valley (24-3) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (23-5)

Lower State

James Island (12-11) at Lexington (23-4)

North Charleston Fort Dorchester (22-3) at Goose Creek (20-1)

Class 4A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Columbia Ridge View 61, Piedmont Wren 44

Rock Hill South Pointe 68, Greer Blue Ridge 44

Blythewood Westwood 87, Central Daniel 34

Lower Richland 61, Greenville 33

Lower State

North Augusta 73, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 40

Florence Wilson 66, Columbia Midland Valley 49

Myrtle Beach 62, Hilton Head Island 12

Columbia Flora 51, West Columbia Airport 40

Monday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Columbia Ridge View (17-11) at Rock Hill South Pointe (24-4)

Lower Richland (19-6) at Blythewood Westwood (23-5)

Lower State

North Augusta (24-2) at Florence Wilson (21-3)

Columbia Flora (15-11) at Myrtle Beach (19-6)

Class 3A

Upper State

Thursday’s second round

Greenville Southside 48, Pendleton 47

Greenwood Emerald 60, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 50

Seneca 81, Inman Chapman 46

Columbia Keenan 67, Woodruff 48

Monday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Greenwood Emerald (21-4) at Greenville Southside (13-10)

Columbia Keenan (17-7) at Seneca (22-4)

Lower State

Bluffton May River (13-7) at Dillon (20-0)

Swansea (22-2) at Charleston Bishop England (26-1)

Class 2A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Saluda 49, Landrum 38

Bishopville Lee Central 64, Aiken Silver Bluff 36

Greenville Christ Church 66, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 51

Lancaster Buford 50, Blacksburg 32

Lower State

Mullins 76, Charleston Burke 62

Dorchester Woodland 51, Charleston Philip Simons 33

West Columbia Gray Collegiate 49, Barnwell 45

East Clarendon 55, North Charleston 41

Monday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Bishopville Lee Central (19-7) at Saluda (16-5)

Lancaster Buford (18-3) at Greenville Christ Church (23-4)

Lower State

Mullins (16-7) at Dorchester Woodland (18-7)

East Clarendon (20-2) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (21-6)

Class 1A

Upper State

Thursday’s second round

Spartanburg High Pointe Academy 70, Blackville-Hilda 63

Lamar 70, North 60

Timmonsville 45, Wagener-Salley 23

Estill 69, McCormick 59

Monday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Lamar (9-13) at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (18-3)

Estill (16-9) at Timmonsville (16-5)

Lower State

Marion Creek Bridge (11-10) at Summerton Scott’s Branch (18-3)

North Charleston Military Magnet (15-4) at Lake View (10-10)

