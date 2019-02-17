Charlotte Latin wins 8th straight NCISAA state wrestling title

Charlotte Latin captured a pair of individual championships and won its eighth straight team title Saturday in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association wrestling meet in Asheville.
The Hawks had a wrestler finish fifth or better in each of the 14 weight classes and had a comfortable 268.5-180.5 point margin over second-place Providence Day. The Chargers finished a point ahead of third-place Raleigh Ravenscroft.
The top three teams repeated their positions of a year ago.
Latin’s state champions were Cameron Fletcher, at 132 pounds, and Kase Mermans, at 152 pounds.
The Hawks had runner-up finishes from Jake Mermans (138), Sam House (160), Dean Omirly (195) and Sam Shumate (285).
▪ Three Charlotte-area wrestlers won their second consecutive state championship.
Providence Day’s Nathaniel Friedman repeated at 113 pounds, capping a 42-2 season. Tristan Black of Southlake Christian won the 126-pound title after claiming the 120-pound crown a year ago. And Indian Trail Metrolina Christian’s Jacob Hattaway, champion at 152 pounds in 2018, won the 160-pound title Saturday.
▪ Other Charlotte-area champions were Concord Cannon’s Caleb Campos (120 pounds) and Nicholas Greene (182); Metrolina Christian’s Niles Debnam (138); Charlotte Country Day’s Josiah Connors (195); and Charlotte Christian’s Hudson Jones (220).
Team scores in the meet:
1. Charlotte Latin 268.5; 2. Providence Day 180.5; 3. Raleigh Ravenscroft 179.5; 4. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 145; 5. Concord Cannon School 131; 6. Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 129; 7. Charlotte Country Day 89.5; 8. Southlake Christian 78.5; 9. North Raleigh Christian 67; 10. Charlotte Christian 63.
11. Cary Academy 56; 12. High Point Wesleyan 46; 13. Asheville School 42; 14. Cary Christian 18.
Championship results and top area finishers:
106 pounds
Joel Brown (Ravenscroft) def. Caden Hagler (Providence Day) 7-3.
Third: Buchanan Perrigo (Charlotte Latin); Fourth: Alejandro Perez (Metrolina Christian); Fifth: Gunnar Batzold (Charlotte Christian).
113 pounds
Nathaniel Friedman (Providence Day) dec. Javonte Bowman (Cannon) 17-2.
Fourth: Alexander Hall (Charlotte Latin); Fifth: Christian Palmer (Metrolina Christian)
120 pounds
Caleb Campos (Cannon) dec. Joey Ricco (Providence Day) 11-2
Third: Davis Mosrie (Charlotte Latin)
126 pounds
Tristan Black (Southlake Christian) dec. Josh Fahrenkrog (Metrolina Christian) 17-0.
Third: Will Kercher (Charlotte Country Day); Fourth: Marshall Hanson (Charlotte Latin); Fifth: Alec Wallach (Providence Day); Sixth: Trey Johnson (Charlotte Christian).
132 pounds
Cameron Fletcher (Charlotte Latin) pinned Justyn Black (Southlake Christian) 1:15.
Fourth: Aidan Lorsson (Providence Day); Fifth: Will Shircliff (Charlotte Country Day).
138 pounds
Niles Debnam (Metrolina Christian) dec. Jake Mermans (Charlotte Latin) 4-2.
Fifth: Nathaniel Insko (Providence Day); Sixth: Michael Dickens (Cannon).
145 pounds
Sam Baxley (High Point Wesleyan) pinned Miles Watts (Rabun Gap) 5:03.
Fourth: Davis Jack (Charlotte Latin).
152 pounds
Kase Mermans (Charlotte Latin) dec. Bryce McFerson (Metrolina Christian 5-3 (OT).
Fifth: Will Clinard (Cannon).
160 pounds
Jacob Hattaway (Metrolina Christian) pinned Sam Houston (Charlotte Latin) 3:21.
Third: Sam Davis (Charlotte Country Day); Fifth: Ryan Helms (Southlake Christian).
170 pounds
Davis McNabb (Ravenscroft) dec. Quillen Martin (Rabun Gap) 7-3.
Third: Ben Joyner (Providence Day); Fourth: Smith O’Leary (Charlotte Latin); Sixth: Connor Haynes (Cannon).
182 pounds
Nicholas Greene (Cannon) dec. Kevin Sangmauh (Providence Day) 7-6.
Third: Walter Finke (Charlotte Latin); Fifth: Andrew Wilks (Charlotte Country Day); Sixth: Sam Clark (Southlake Christian).
195 pounds
Josiah Connors (Charlotte Country Day) dec. Dean Omirly (Charlotte Latin) 6-4 (OT).
Third: Timmy Jones (Cannon); Fifth: Indiana Moes (Metrolina Christian); Sixth: Hunter Vogel (Southlake Christian).
220 pounds
Hudson Jones (Charlotte Christian) pinned Al Aras (Rabun Gap) 0:58.
Fifth: McRae Gage (Charlotte Latin).
285 pounds
Ikem Ekwonu (Providence Day) pinned Sam Shumate (Charlotte Latin) 0:30.
Sixth: Christopher Carpenter (Charlotte Christian).
