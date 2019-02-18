The Observer’s #BIG5 high school basketball players of the week

Observer-area high school basketball player of the week:
Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin: Had 23 points and nine rebounds in a 80-59 victory over Metrolina Christian. Charlotte Latin advanced to its first NCISAA Final Four in 15 years.
Bryson Childress, North Stanly: Had 35 points in a 79-52 victory over West Montgomery last Tuesday. The school’s all-time leading scorer, Childress has more than 2,000 career points and averages 27 points, five rebounds and three assists this season.
Kris Robinson, Lincolnton: Scored 34 points in a 58-57 victory over Maiden last week, including the game-winning 3-pointer. Robinson is averaging 30 points, six rebounds and three assists this season.
Matthew Smith, Independence: Totaled 14 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, steal in a 57-44 victory over Myers Park in the Southwestern 4A championship game.
Somer Wilson, Fort Mill Comenius girls: All-conference pick, scored 44 points and had 22 rebounds, seven blocks, seven steals and five assists in two victories last week.
