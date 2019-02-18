Girls Sweet 16: 1 new (Cleveland County) team, top 8 holding, some shuffling

Vance High’s girls are still at the top of the Observer’s girls basketball Sweet 16 poll as N.C. High School Athletic Association teams head into conference tournament play this week.
The top eight spots remainded steady in this week’s poll, with some shuffling behind that.
There’s one new team: Cleveland County stalwart Kings Mountain (19-3) is in at No. 16.
Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Vance
4A
22-2
1
2
|Davidson Day
IND
17-5
2
3
Butler
4A
22-2
3
4
Morganton Freedom
3A
23-1
4
5
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
4A
20-3
5
6
Rocky River
4A
17-3
6
7
Mallard Creek
4A
19-4
7
|8
|China Grove Carson
|3A
|23-1
|8
9
|Ardrey Kell
4A
19-5
12
10
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
24-4
13
11
Victory Christian
IND
21-4
14
12
Providence
4A
20-4
|9
13
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
3A
21-3
10
14
Union Academy
1A
22-1
15
15
North Iredell
3A
18-4
16
16
|Kings Mountain
3A
19-3
NR
Dropped Out: East Rutherford (2A, 19-3). Also receiving consideration: North Gaston (3A, 18-5); Salisbury (2A 20-3); Newton-Conover (2A, 20-4); East Burke (2A, 19-5); Albemarle (1A, 23-1); Concord First Assembly (IND, 21-6). Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
