Girls Sweet 16: 1 new (Cleveland County) team, top 8 holding, some shuffling

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 18, 2019 05:24 PM

Vance Cougar’s Tori Reid attempts the 3-point basket. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Vance High’s girls are still at the top of the Observer’s girls basketball Sweet 16 poll as N.C. High School Athletic Association teams head into conference tournament play this week.

The top eight spots remainded steady in this week’s poll, with some shuffling behind that.

There’s one new team: Cleveland County stalwart Kings Mountain (19-3) is in at No. 16.

Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Vance

4A

22-2

1

2

Davidson Day

IND

17-5

2

3

Butler

4A

22-2

3

4

Morganton Freedom

3A

23-1

4

5

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

4A

20-3

5

6

Rocky River

4A

17-3

6

7

Mallard Creek

4A

19-4

7

8China Grove Carson3A23-18

9

Ardrey Kell

4A

19-5

12

10

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

24-4

13

11

Victory Christian

IND

21-4

14

12

Providence

4A

20-4

9

13

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

3A

21-3

10

14

Union Academy

1A

22-1

15

15

North Iredell

3A

18-4

16

16

Kings Mountain

3A

19-3

NR

Dropped Out: East Rutherford (2A, 19-3). Also receiving consideration: North Gaston (3A, 18-5); Salisbury (2A 20-3); Newton-Conover (2A, 20-4); East Burke (2A, 19-5); Albemarle (1A, 23-1); Concord First Assembly (IND, 21-6). Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

