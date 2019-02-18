Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Boys Sweet 16: a new No. 1 returns; Olympic bolts into top 10

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 18, 2019 05:12 PM

Steph and Seth Curry’s roots run through Charlotte

Who's a better player Steph or Seth? Charlotte Christian head basketball coach talks about the Curry family and coaching the two basketball stars.
By
Up Next
Who's a better player Steph or Seth? Charlotte Christian head basketball coach talks about the Curry family and coaching the two basketball stars.
By

Last week, both teams that were tied for No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll lost. Charlotte Christian was upset by Adren Christ School; Concord Cox Mill lost to the Patrick School (NJ).

That opened the way for a new — and old — No. 1.

Carmel Christian, the preseason No. 1 team, returns to the top of the poll. The Cougars, chasing a second straight state title, play in a N.C. Independent Schools semifinal on Friday.

Also this week, SoMeck conference champion Olympic bolts into the top 10. Under coach Baronton Terry, Olympic has not lost a regular-season conference game. The Trojans are 38-0.

Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Carmel Christian

IND

29-3

4

2

North Mecklenburg

4A

20-3

7

3

Concord Cox Mill

3A

22-2

1

4

Charlotte Christian

IND

27-2

1

5

Marshville Forest Hills

2A

22-2

5

6

Morganton Freedom

3A

23-1

6

7

West Charlotte

4A

18-6

3

8Olympic4A19-410

9

Butler

4A

19-5

13

10

Fort Mill Nation Ford

5A

25-4

12

11

North Rowan

1A

21-2

15

12

Independence

4A

18-6

8

13

Vance

4A

18-5

9

14

Ardrey Kell

4A

18-5

11

15

Myers Park

4A

17-7

14

16

Kings Mountain

3A

18-5

NR

Dropped Out: Davidson Day (IND, 20-5). Also receiving consideration: Hickory (3A, 19-4); Maiden (2A, 20-2); Charlotte Catholic (3A, 17-7); Lincoln Charter (1A, 19-6); Concord First Assembly (IND, 27-5); Community School of Davidson (IND, 21-3); Cherryville (1A, 20-4); Maiden (2A, 21-3); Mount Pleasant (2A, 20-4). Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do