Boys Sweet 16: a new No. 1 returns; Olympic bolts into top 10

Last week, both teams that were tied for No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll lost. Charlotte Christian was upset by Adren Christ School; Concord Cox Mill lost to the Patrick School (NJ).
That opened the way for a new — and old — No. 1.
Carmel Christian, the preseason No. 1 team, returns to the top of the poll. The Cougars, chasing a second straight state title, play in a N.C. Independent Schools semifinal on Friday.
Also this week, SoMeck conference champion Olympic bolts into the top 10. Under coach Baronton Terry, Olympic has not lost a regular-season conference game. The Trojans are 38-0.
Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Carmel Christian
IND
29-3
4
2
|North Mecklenburg
4A
20-3
7
3
Concord Cox Mill
3A
22-2
1
4
Charlotte Christian
IND
27-2
1
5
Marshville Forest Hills
2A
22-2
5
6
Morganton Freedom
3A
23-1
6
7
West Charlotte
4A
18-6
3
|8
|Olympic
|4A
|19-4
|10
9
|Butler
4A
19-5
13
10
Fort Mill Nation Ford
5A
25-4
12
11
North Rowan
1A
21-2
15
12
Independence
4A
18-6
|8
13
Vance
4A
18-5
9
14
Ardrey Kell
4A
18-5
11
15
Myers Park
4A
17-7
14
16
|Kings Mountain
3A
18-5
NR
Dropped Out: Davidson Day (IND, 20-5). Also receiving consideration: Hickory (3A, 19-4); Maiden (2A, 20-2); Charlotte Catholic (3A, 17-7); Lincoln Charter (1A, 19-6); Concord First Assembly (IND, 27-5); Community School of Davidson (IND, 21-3); Cherryville (1A, 20-4); Maiden (2A, 21-3); Mount Pleasant (2A, 20-4). Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
