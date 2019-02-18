Prep Insider Blog

Monday’s Roundup: CMS conference tourneys begin -- stars, scores, pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 18, 2019 10:28 PM

Elevator

Ardrey Kell defense: The Knights held West Meck to 12 total points in the first and third quarters of Monday’s 86-37 win over West Meck.

Vance defense: Cougars held Hough to 15 first-quarter points in a 58-44 win.

Monday’s Top Performers

Jakari Dula, Morganton Freedom: game-high 23 points in a 95-40 win over South Caldwell.

Kenzley Dunlap, Gastonia Forestview girls: 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists in a 64-62 win over Lawndale Burns. Teammates Yasmine Love (27 points) and Destiny Floyd (13 points, 11 rebounds) had strong games.

Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: 18 points, four 3-point shots made in the West Meck win. Teammates Christian Pickens (19 points) and Evan Smith (seven assists, three steals) had strong games.

Trayden Williams, North Mecklenburg: 15 points, eight assists in a 87-61 win over Mooresville in the I-MECK tournament. Teammates Tristan Maxwell (23 points), Chris Ford (14 points) and Shamann Artis (12) had good games.

Monday’s Boys Boxscores

ARDREY KELL 86, WEST MECKLENBURG 37

Ardrey Kell 22 18 27 19 86
West Meck 9 12 13 3 37


Ardrey Kell: Christian Pickens 19, Kam Flynn 18, Luke Stankavage 18, Snyder 6, Gray 6, Carver 5, Jarrett 4, Smith 3, Testa 3.


West Meck: Cherry 9, McQueen 8


GASTONIA ASHBROOK 65, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 55



FOR 8 21 14 12 55

ASH 11 17 16 21 65


Ashbrook - Chris Britt 24, Justin Watkins 14, Michael Johnson 12, Seth Williamson 6, Greg Brockington 4, Brandon Rainey 2, Aromadai Kennedy 2


Notable: Ashbrook now 16-9 overall. Plays Hunter Huss on Thursday night at Kings Mountain High School at 6:00 in the Big South 3A Conference Tournament Semifinals.


HARDING 64, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 58



South Meck - 13 21 8 16 = 58

Harding - 11 21 15 17 = 64



South Meck: Donte Wiggins 13, Joseph Ferrante 8, Cole Mallory 5, Zae Robinson 11, Darien Hayes 11, Max McKittrick 2, Matt Kupreanik 3, Ben Hollifield 3, Barrett Funderburke 2



Harding: Kobe Funderburk 16, Shaleek Campbell 19, Jaleb Grant 10, Roderick Alexander 8, Rashaun Brown 7, D Woods 2, B Hammrick 2



MORGANTON FREEDOM 95, SOUTH CALDWELL 40


Freedom: 38 18 26 13 = 95

S. Caldwell 07 18 12 03 = 40


Freedom: Jakari Dula 23, Fletcher Abee 14, Michael Logan 14, Kason Ledford 11, Jayden Birchfield 10, Freeman 7, Johnson 2, Davis 7, Rice 3, Hemphill 2, Moore 2


S Caldwell: Justin Eggers 10, Ramsey 6, Kirby 2, Raynor 6, Collins 6, Seagle 2, Hadschin 4, Kincaid 3


Notable: Freedom 24-1 (14-0) plays next on Thursday at Hickory High in Conference Tourney Semi-Finals at 7pm versus the winner of Watauga v. St Stephens.


PINE LAKE PREP 66, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 50


Carolina International 14 13 15 8 50

Pine Lake 16 18 18 14 66


CI - Tamauri Smith 14 Keion McMurren 13 Isaiah Williams 10 Featherston 8 Smith 4 Jamil 1


PLP - Justin Workman 22 D. Johnson 9 Finizio 9 Wagner 9 Morgan 7 Doroodchi 4 Forest 2 Shirley 2 Houchins 2


VANCE 58, HOUGH 44



Vance 9 18 21 10 Final 58

Hough 9 8 14 13 44



VANCE 58 -- Black 12, Vinson 5, Blake 2, Hart 5, Beidleman 11, Ransom 14, Sanford 7, Saunds 2

WEST CHARLOTTE 83, LAKE NORMAN 65

West Charlotte 83 -- Quinton Thomas 25 Patrick Williams 23 Chancellor Morrow 12 Jernigan 9 Magness8 Dow 4 Ware 2

Lake Norman Zach Schulz 25 Zane Haglan 11 Dominic Adams 12 Welch 9 King 3 Rossi 2 Nordness 2 Taylor 1

Monday’s Girls Boxscores



GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 64, LAWNDALE BURNS 62


Forestview 12 5 16 21 10 64

Burns 14 11 17 12 8 62


Forestview 64 -- Yasmine Love 27, Kenzley Dunlap 15, Destiny Floyd 13, Miller 4, Robinson 2, Jurs 2, Vazquesz 1


Notable: Floyd 11 rebs; Dunlap 8 rebs 5 asst.; Forestview 14-11 travels to Kings Mtn on Wednesday.


MORGANTON FREEDOM 64, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 33


Alexander Central 4 5 16 8 - 33
Freedom 8 25 17 14 - 64


Alexander Central 33 - Teagan Pennell 10, Hammer 8, Fairchild 2, Harrington 7, Fortner 2, Jenkins 2, Glenn, Kidd, Haggy


Freedom 64 - Madison Bailey 20, Adair Garrison 12, Short 7, McGee 6, Crooks 7, Johnson 3, Moore 5, Davenport 4, Tate, Watkins, Cisneros.


Records/Notables: Freedom 24-1, Alexander Central 2-23; Freedom will face Watauga in the Northwestern Conference Semi-Finals Thursday at 4:00 at Hickory High.

