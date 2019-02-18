Monday’s Roundup: CMS conference tourneys begin -- stars, scores, pairings

Elevator
↑Ardrey Kell defense: The Knights held West Meck to 12 total points in the first and third quarters of Monday’s 86-37 win over West Meck.
↑Vance defense: Cougars held Hough to 15 first-quarter points in a 58-44 win.
Monday’s Top Performers
Jakari Dula, Morganton Freedom: game-high 23 points in a 95-40 win over South Caldwell.
Kenzley Dunlap, Gastonia Forestview girls: 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists in a 64-62 win over Lawndale Burns. Teammates Yasmine Love (27 points) and Destiny Floyd (13 points, 11 rebounds) had strong games.
Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: 18 points, four 3-point shots made in the West Meck win. Teammates Christian Pickens (19 points) and Evan Smith (seven assists, three steals) had strong games.
Trayden Williams, North Mecklenburg: 15 points, eight assists in a 87-61 win over Mooresville in the I-MECK tournament. Teammates Tristan Maxwell (23 points), Chris Ford (14 points) and Shamann Artis (12) had good games.
Monday’s Boys Boxscores
ARDREY KELL 86, WEST MECKLENBURG 37
FOR 8 21 14 12 55
South Meck - 13 21 8 16 = 58
Harding - 11 21 15 17 = 64
South Meck: Donte Wiggins 13, Joseph Ferrante 8, Cole Mallory 5, Zae Robinson 11, Darien Hayes 11, Max McKittrick 2, Matt Kupreanik 3, Ben Hollifield 3, Barrett Funderburke 2
Harding: Kobe Funderburk 16, Shaleek Campbell 19, Jaleb Grant 10, Roderick Alexander 8, Rashaun Brown 7, D Woods 2, B Hammrick 2
Freedom: 38 18 26 13 = 95
Carolina International 14 13 15 8 50
VANCE 58, HOUGH 44
Vance 9 18 21 10 Final 58
Hough 9 8 14 13 44
VANCE 58 -- Black 12, Vinson 5, Blake 2, Hart 5, Beidleman 11, Ransom 14, Sanford 7, Saunds 2
WEST CHARLOTTE 83, LAKE NORMAN 65
West Charlotte 83 -- Quinton Thomas 25 Patrick Williams 23 Chancellor Morrow 12 Jernigan 9 Magness8 Dow 4 Ware 2
Lake Norman Zach Schulz 25 Zane Haglan 11 Dominic Adams 12 Welch 9 King 3 Rossi 2 Nordness 2 Taylor 1
Monday’s Girls Boxscores
Forestview 12 5 16 21 10 64
