NC Independent Schools basketball semifinal pairings 02.19.19

NCISAA BASKETBALL
Friday’s semifinals
BOYS
Class 4A
(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)
Durham Academy (28-3) vs. Greensboro Day (28-5), 5
Arden Christ School (15-13) vs. Charlotte Latin (16-9), 8
Class 3A
(at Raleigh St. David’s)
Carmel Christian (29-3) vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (26-6), 6
Fayetteville Village Christian (21-12) vs. Concord First Assembly (27-5), 7:30
Class 2A
(at Cary Academy)
Fayetteville Academy (24-3) vs. Northside Christian (23-10), 5
Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-16) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (19-11), 8
Class 1A
(at North Raleigh Christian)
Wilson Greenfield School (31-4) vs. Victory Christian (18-11), 5
Fayetteville Northwood Temple (19-3) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (21-9), 8
GIRLS
Class 4A
(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)
North Raleigh Christian (22-4) vs. Providence Day (19-11), 3:30
Raleigh Ravenscroft (19-7) vs. High Point Wesleyan (11-12), 6:30
Class 3A
(at Wake Christian)
Fayetteville Christian (26-1) vs. Forsyth Country Day (19-8), 3:30
Fayetteville Village Christian (19-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-6), 6
Class 2A
(at Cary Academy)
Davidson Day (19-4) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (23-2), 3:30
Gaston Day (18-7) vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School (24-3), 6:30
Class 1A
(at North Raleigh Christian)
Burlington School (23-1) vs. Raleigh Neuse Christian (14-5), 3:30
Victory Christian (21-4) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (16-5), 6:30
