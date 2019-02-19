Prep Insider Blog

NC Independent Schools basketball semifinal pairings 02.19.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 19, 2019 01:40 PM

Victory Christian’s Seth Smith (4) gets the tough 2-point layup.
Victory Christian’s Seth Smith (4) gets the tough 2-point layup. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
NCISAA BASKETBALL

Friday’s semifinals

BOYS

Class 4A

(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)

Durham Academy (28-3) vs. Greensboro Day (28-5), 5

Arden Christ School (15-13) vs. Charlotte Latin (16-9), 8

Class 3A

(at Raleigh St. David’s)

Carmel Christian (29-3) vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (26-6), 6

Fayetteville Village Christian (21-12) vs. Concord First Assembly (27-5), 7:30

Class 2A

(at Cary Academy)

Fayetteville Academy (24-3) vs. Northside Christian (23-10), 5

Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-16) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (19-11), 8

Class 1A

(at North Raleigh Christian)

Wilson Greenfield School (31-4) vs. Victory Christian (18-11), 5

Fayetteville Northwood Temple (19-3) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (21-9), 8

GIRLS

Class 4A

(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)

North Raleigh Christian (22-4) vs. Providence Day (19-11), 3:30

Raleigh Ravenscroft (19-7) vs. High Point Wesleyan (11-12), 6:30

Class 3A

(at Wake Christian)

Fayetteville Christian (26-1) vs. Forsyth Country Day (19-8), 3:30

Fayetteville Village Christian (19-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-6), 6

Class 2A

(at Cary Academy)

Davidson Day (19-4) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (23-2), 3:30

Gaston Day (18-7) vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School (24-3), 6:30

Class 1A

(at North Raleigh Christian)

Burlington School (23-1) vs. Raleigh Neuse Christian (14-5), 3:30

Victory Christian (21-4) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (16-5), 6:30

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

