Thursday’s Roundup: Myers Park, Berry girls spring upsets to reach championship round

↑Independence’s 3-2 zone: As confusing in high school as Syracuse’s famed 2-3 is in college, the Patriots used their favorite defense to reach the Southwestern 4A tournament finals, holding Harrisburg Hickory Ridge to 35 points Thursday.
↑Myers Park: Mustangs, No. 15 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, upset No. 9 Butler 45-43 in the Southwestern 4A semifinals. Myers Park led 35-26 heading into the fourth quarter and held off a late Bulldogs’ push. Caleb McReed led Myers Park with 10 points. The Mustangs will try to win their first conference tournament in 10 years Friday.
↑Ardrey Kell girls: Knights (21-5) have won 20 games for the ninth straight season.
↑Berry girls: Cardinals (12-12) upset Sweet 16 No. 12 Providence to advance to the SoMeck tournament finals against Ardrey Kell.
Friday’s CMS conference championships
I-Meck 4A (at Hopewell)
Boys
North Mecklenburg (22-3) vs. West Charlotte (20-6), 7:30
Girls
Vance (24-2) vs. Mallard Creek (21-4), 6
SoMeck 7 4A (at Providence)
Boys
Ardrey Kell (20-5) vs. Olympic (20-4), 8
Girls
Ardrey Kell (21-5) vs. Berry Academy (12-12), 6:30
Southwestern 4A (at Myers Park)
Boys
Independence (20-6) vs. Myers Park (19-7), 7:30
Girls
Butler (24-2) vs. Hickory Ridge (22-3), 6
Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Justin Kuthan, East Lincoln: 42 points, 13 rebounds in a 80-51 win over Lincolnton. That’s the third-most points in school history behind Scott Killian (43 points, 1989) and Sage Surratt (50, 2016).
Andra’ McKee, Independence: 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, steal in 53-35 win over Harrisburg Hickory Ridge in the Southwestern 4A semifinals.
Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell girls: 15 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks, three steals in a 58-43 win over South Meck in the SoMeck 7 4A semifinals.
Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln girls: 38 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in a 76-68 double overtime loss to Catawba Bandys in the South Fork 2A semifinals. Logan Dutka (25 points) and Macy Rummage (20) led Bandys (16-7). Bandys will play Newton-Conover in Friday’s 6 p.m. conference tournament final at Lincolnton.
Addie Wray, Claremont Bunker Hill girls: 30 points in a 57-41 win over Morganton Patton in the conference semifinals.
Thursday’s Boys Capsules
EAST LINCOLN 80, LINCOLNTON 51
East Lincoln 23 17 23 17 80
Lincolnton 17 6 12 16 51
East Lincoln (13-1, 24-2): Sidney Dollar 15, Myles Adams 4, John Bean 9, Justin Kuthan 42, Allden Horne 4, Ben Zirkle 0, Ethan Staples 0, Petey Nichols 2, Jeremiah Jones 2, Drew Bean 2, Logan Craig 0
Lincolnton (6-8, 10-14): Davis Grooms 4, Kris Robinson 27, Malcolm Derr 4, Dejarrieus Gash 4, Zavien Davis 6, Ben Motz 2, Tyler Duncan 0, Doobie Bryant 0, Marteli Clark 4
Of Note: The Mustangs have won 16 of their last 17 games. Justin Kuthan’s 42 points is 3rd all-time at East Lincoln second to only Sage Surratt (2016) 50 points and Scott Killian (1989) 43 points.
FOREST HILLS 85, ANSON 43
Forest Hills 21 21 26 6 -- 74
Anson 9 7 12 9 -- 37
FOREST HILLS 74 -- Trey Belin 17, Jamylan Blakeney 14, Nas Tyson 13, Huntley 9, Richardson 2, Massey 3, D. Wright 4, R. Wright 2, K. Tyson 4, Rorie 2, Hester 2, Stafford 2
ANSON 37 -- Lance Shuler 11, Carpenter 7, Ingram 4, Maner 6, McRae 4, Williams 2, Ingram 3
Records: Forest Hills 23-2 (10-0), Anson 8-15 (4-6)
Notes: This was the Semi-Finals of the Rocky River Tournament. Forest Hills will play the Mount Pleasant/West Stanly winner Friday at 7:30 at Mount Pleasant for the tournament championship.
HICKORY 45, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 31
Alexander Central 8 6 10 7 -- 31
Hickory 4 10 13 18 -- 45
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 31 -- Jem Lowrance 13, Strickland 2, Wooten 3, Stikeleather 1, Presnell 3, Benfield 2, Elder 2, Walker 3, Kerley 2
HICKORY 45 -- Amos 4, Joyner 9, Del Valle 6, Clark 5, Cody Young 14, Abernathy 4, Long 3
INDEPENDENCE 53, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 35
Freedom: 19 16 29 05 = 69
Thursday’s Girls Capsules
ARDREY KELL 58, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 43
CATAWBA BANDYS 76, EAST LINCOLN 68, DOUBLE OT
CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 57, MORGANTON PATTON 41
Bhhs 17 6 20 14 57
East Burke 28 23 14 16 . 81
HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 65, ROCKY RIVER 55
Hickory Ridge 17 10 19 19 65
Rocky River 9 14 13 19 55
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 31, Kennedy Calhoun 10, Lauren Ruggiero 10, Shears 7, Lampe 2, Fearne 5,
Rocky River Delayzha Dixon 20, Mashya Scott 10, Zichia Harris 10, Alexander 6, Ussery 4, Chambers 5
Record: Hickory Ridge 22-3, 12-2; Rocky River 18 -4, 11 -3
Notable: Hickory Ridge was led by senior Nia Daniel with 31 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assist and 2 steals while making 9 of 10 free throws down the stretch.
MALLARD CREEK 64, HOPEWELL 42
Mallard Creek 16 13 21 13 -- 64
Hopewell 17 7 8 11 -- 42
MALLARD CREEK 64 - Dazia Lawrence 32, Mitchell 7, Sy. Hunter 6, Si. Hunter 5, Alexander 4, Lutz 4, Doctor 3, Bynum 2, Simpson 1
HOPEWELL 42 - Caldwell 16, McManus 6, Lawson 5, Ellis 5, Reddick-Umoja 3, Gibson- Blackwell 2, Ballo 2, Craig 1, McManus 1
