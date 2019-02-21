Prep Insider Blog

Thursday’s Roundup: Myers Park, Berry girls spring upsets to reach championship round

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 21, 2019 10:27 PM

South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019.
Elevator

Independence’s 3-2 zone: As confusing in high school as Syracuse’s famed 2-3 is in college, the Patriots used their favorite defense to reach the Southwestern 4A tournament finals, holding Harrisburg Hickory Ridge to 35 points Thursday.

Myers Park: Mustangs, No. 15 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, upset No. 9 Butler 45-43 in the Southwestern 4A semifinals. Myers Park led 35-26 heading into the fourth quarter and held off a late Bulldogs’ push. Caleb McReed led Myers Park with 10 points. The Mustangs will try to win their first conference tournament in 10 years Friday.

Ardrey Kell girls: Knights (21-5) have won 20 games for the ninth straight season.

Berry girls: Cardinals (12-12) upset Sweet 16 No. 12 Providence to advance to the SoMeck tournament finals against Ardrey Kell.

Friday’s CMS conference championships

I-Meck 4A (at Hopewell)

Boys

North Mecklenburg (22-3) vs. West Charlotte (20-6), 7:30

Girls

Vance (24-2) vs. Mallard Creek (21-4), 6

SoMeck 7 4A (at Providence)

Boys

Ardrey Kell (20-5) vs. Olympic (20-4), 8

Girls

Ardrey Kell (21-5) vs. Berry Academy (12-12), 6:30

Southwestern 4A (at Myers Park)

Boys

Independence (20-6) vs. Myers Park (19-7), 7:30

Girls

Butler (24-2) vs. Hickory Ridge (22-3), 6

Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Justin Kuthan, East Lincoln: 42 points, 13 rebounds in a 80-51 win over Lincolnton. That’s the third-most points in school history behind Scott Killian (43 points, 1989) and Sage Surratt (50, 2016).

Andra’ McKee, Independence: 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, steal in 53-35 win over Harrisburg Hickory Ridge in the Southwestern 4A semifinals.

Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell girls: 15 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks, three steals in a 58-43 win over South Meck in the SoMeck 7 4A semifinals.

Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln girls: 38 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in a 76-68 double overtime loss to Catawba Bandys in the South Fork 2A semifinals. Logan Dutka (25 points) and Macy Rummage (20) led Bandys (16-7). Bandys will play Newton-Conover in Friday’s 6 p.m. conference tournament final at Lincolnton.

Addie Wray, Claremont Bunker Hill girls: 30 points in a 57-41 win over Morganton Patton in the conference semifinals.

Thursday’s Boys Capsules

EAST LINCOLN 80, LINCOLNTON 51

East Lincoln 23 17 23 17 80

Lincolnton 17 6 12 16 51

East Lincoln (13-1, 24-2): Sidney Dollar 15, Myles Adams 4, John Bean 9, Justin Kuthan 42, Allden Horne 4, Ben Zirkle 0, Ethan Staples 0, Petey Nichols 2, Jeremiah Jones 2, Drew Bean 2, Logan Craig 0

Lincolnton (6-8, 10-14): Davis Grooms 4, Kris Robinson 27, Malcolm Derr 4, Dejarrieus Gash 4, Zavien Davis 6, Ben Motz 2, Tyler Duncan 0, Doobie Bryant 0, Marteli Clark 4

Of Note: The Mustangs have won 16 of their last 17 games. Justin Kuthan’s 42 points is 3rd all-time at East Lincoln second to only Sage Surratt (2016) 50 points and Scott Killian (1989) 43 points.

FOREST HILLS 85, ANSON 43



Forest Hills 21 21 26 6 -- 74

Anson 9 7 12 9 -- 37



FOREST HILLS 74 -- Trey Belin 17, Jamylan Blakeney 14, Nas Tyson 13, Huntley 9, Richardson 2, Massey 3, D. Wright 4, R. Wright 2, K. Tyson 4, Rorie 2, Hester 2, Stafford 2

ANSON 37 -- Lance Shuler 11, Carpenter 7, Ingram 4, Maner 6, McRae 4, Williams 2, Ingram 3



Records: Forest Hills 23-2 (10-0), Anson 8-15 (4-6)



Notes: This was the Semi-Finals of the Rocky River Tournament. Forest Hills will play the Mount Pleasant/West Stanly winner Friday at 7:30 at Mount Pleasant for the tournament championship.

HICKORY 45, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 31

Alexander Central 8 6 10 7 -- 31

Hickory 4 10 13 18 -- 45

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 31 -- Jem Lowrance 13, Strickland 2, Wooten 3, Stikeleather 1, Presnell 3, Benfield 2, Elder 2, Walker 3, Kerley 2

HICKORY 45 -- Amos 4, Joyner 9, Del Valle 6, Clark 5, Cody Young 14, Abernathy 4, Long 3

INDEPENDENCE 53, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 35

Hickory Ridge 7 9 7 12 -- 35
Independence 12 10 13 18 -- 53


Hickory Ridge 35--Ardrey 4, Labamba 8, Clifton 5, Perry 5, Bagnasco 4, Marsh 5, Minland 4


Independence 53--Matthew Smith 10, Allen 3, Milton 7, Andra’ McKee 14, Pauldin 4, Tyler Harris 11, Bodrick 4


Notables: Andra’ McKee 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, & 1 steal; Matthew Smith 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, & 1 steal; Tyler Harris 11 points, 3 rebounds, 5 steals, & 1 assist


MORGANTON FREEDOM 69, BOONE WATAUGA 35



Freedom: 19 16 29 05 = 69

Watauga: 04 13 07 09 = 35


Freedom: Jakari Dula 14, Michael Logan 13, Bradley Davis 14, Ledford 3, Birchfield 2, Abee 9, Rice 8, Freeman 6


Watauga: Blane St. Clair 14, West 3, Castle 2, Bond 3, Martin 8, Rothrock 3, Robbins 1


Notables: Freedom 25-1 (14-0) plays next Friday @ Hickory in Conference Tournament Championship vs. winner of Alexander Central v. Hickory


MYERS PARK 45, BUTLER 43


Myers Park - 11 7 17 10 = 45
Butler - 7 13 6 17 = 43


Myers Park - Caleb McReed 10, Duwe Farris 7, Drake Maye 6, Terrence Johnson 6, Kameron Mack 5, Xavier McKelvy 5, Jacob Newman 4


Butler - Raquan Brown 15, Brayden Dixon 12, Christian Peters 8, Rajuan Conner 4, Moses Payne 4


Notable: Myers Park Advances to SW4A Conference Tournament Final

Thursday’s Girls Capsules

ARDREY KELL 58, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 43

AK 12 10 14 22 — 58
SM 13 6 9 15 — 43


SM: Gaddy 21, Moss 15, Lowe 2, Allen 2, Diggs 2, Houpt 1


AK: Michelle Ojo 15 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks & 3 steals; Evan Miller 19; Lucy Vanderbeck 6; Meghan Rogers 5; Riley Littlejohn 5; Trinity Palmer 4; Kennedy Cash 4


Records: AK 21-5 (10-2) : 9th straight 20+ win season.

CATAWBA BANDYS 76, EAST LINCOLN 68, DOUBLE OT

ELHS: 16 13 6 17 11 5- 68
BHS: 14 11 8 19 11 13- 76


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 38, S. Rhoney 9, K. Cox 8, R. Ross 7, A. Robinette 4, K. Campo 2


BHS: Logan Dutka 25, Macy Rummage 20, Laci Paul 11, E. Dutka 6, S. Wilson 4, A. McLean 2


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 38 pts, 8 rebs, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Bandys will play Newton Conover in South Fork Conference Championship Game @ Lincolnton High School 6pm 2/22/19


Records: ELHS: ( 8-18, 6-8); BHS: ( 16-7, 8-6)

CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 57, MORGANTON PATTON 41

Bhhs 17 6 20 14 57

PHS. 6. 10 9. 16 41


BHHS 57 -- Addie Wray 30, Maddie Stotts 14, Crystany White 5, Camryn Bryant 3, Bailee Hamlett 3, DeLesha Lineberger 2


PHS 41 -- Reese Fisher 15, Danisha Hemphill 9, Zakah King 6, Claire Hawkins 4, Catherine Causby 4, Macliyn Brown 3


EAST BURKE 81, NEWTON FOARD 38


East Burke 28 23 14 16 . 81

Fred T Foard . 10 11 . 16 2 38


East Burke 81 -- Ariana Hawkins 18, Josie Hise 18, Riley Haas 14, Maya Chrisco 10, Brooke Arney 7, Graleigh Hildebran 7, Allie Cooke 4, Serenity Powell 3


Foard 38 -- A. Wolgumuth 14, C. Ekonomon 9, P Dula 8, A. Hill 3, E Chavis 2, H Deal 2


Records: East Burke 20-4


HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 65, ROCKY RIVER 55


Hickory Ridge 17 10 19 19 65

Rocky River 9 14 13 19 55

Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 31, Kennedy Calhoun 10, Lauren Ruggiero 10, Shears 7, Lampe 2, Fearne 5,

Rocky River Delayzha Dixon 20, Mashya Scott 10, Zichia Harris 10, Alexander 6, Ussery 4, Chambers 5

Record: Hickory Ridge 22-3, 12-2; Rocky River 18 -4, 11 -3

Notable: Hickory Ridge was led by senior Nia Daniel with 31 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assist and 2 steals while making 9 of 10 free throws down the stretch.



MALLARD CREEK 64, HOPEWELL 42

Mallard Creek 16 13 21 13 -- 64

Hopewell 17 7 8 11 -- 42

MALLARD CREEK 64 - Dazia Lawrence 32, Mitchell 7, Sy. Hunter 6, Si. Hunter 5, Alexander 4, Lutz 4, Doctor 3, Bynum 2, Simpson 1

HOPEWELL 42 - Caldwell 16, McManus 6, Lawson 5, Ellis 5, Reddick-Umoja 3, Gibson- Blackwell 2, Ballo 2, Craig 1, McManus 1



MORGANTON FREEDOM 50, BOONE WATAUGA 47


Watauga 5 16 5 21 - 47
Freedom 7 16 11 16 - 50


Watauga 47 - Brooke Byrd 14, Breylin Sturgill 13, Haas 4, Farthing 8, Ward 2, Bolick 2, Lipford 2, Hodges 2.


Freedom 50 - Blaikley Crooks 22, Madison Bailey 16, Short 1, Rhone 5, Garrison 6, McGee, Cisneros, Moore, Davenport.


Records/Notable: Freedom 25-1, Watauga 16-9; Freedom will advance to play Hickory at Hickory tomorrow at 6:30 in the championship game.

