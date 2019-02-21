NCISAA Final 4: Carmel Christian hopes for repeat. Ten Charlotte-area teams in semis

Carmel Christian, the No. 1 ranked team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, will try to repeat as N.C. Independent Schools state champion this weekend in Raleigh. And first-year coach Joe Badgett likes his team’s chances.
The Cougars (29-3) won the NCISAA 2A title last season and moved up to the 3A class in 2018-19. Carmel will play Wilmington’s Cape Fear Academy (26-6) in a 2 p.m. semifinal Friday afternoon at Wake Christian School.
Badgett’s team is among five area boys teams playing semifinals Friday. Charlotte Latin (4A), Concord First Assembly (3A), Northside Christian (2A) and Victory Christian (1A) are also in the Final Four in their classifications.
There are five girls’ teams still alive: Providence Day (4A), Concord First Assembly (3A), Davidson Day (2A), Gaston Day (2A) and Victory Christian (1A).
“We look good,” Badgett said. “The kids are working hard. We took a week off from practice and the first week of practice since we’ve been back has been really good. The kids are very locked in.”
Carmel Christian was nationally ranked until mid-January, when a 58-57 upset loss to N.C. 4A state champion Independence at home knocked the Cougars out of the polls. It probably also cost them a shot at a potential berth at the GEICO national championships in New York next month.
Carmel followed up that loss with a series of sub par performances and then another upset loss at Davidson Day, Feb. 4. Badgett didn’t practice for several days after that, and that seemed to get his team’s attention.
Carmel whipped Hickory Grove 87-67 in its state quarterfinal game last week, its first game since the Davidson Day loss.
“I think they were disappointed (after Independence),” Badgett said, “but it wasn’t like they had an invitation and they lost the invitation. All that stuff is speculation. They could have won that game and you still don’t know that you’re going to GEICO. You look at the list of (potential) teams and we were No. 12 and they take eight. So it wasn’t like they lost anything that was locked in.”
Badgett, an assistant on the state final team a year ago, said the only thing Carmel can control is this weekend.
“I think they’re ready to go,” he said.
Friday’s NCISAA semifinal pairings
(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)
Durham Academy (28-3) vs. Greensboro Day (28-5), 5
Arden Christ School (15-13) vs. Charlotte Latin (16-9), 8
Class 3A
Carmel Christian (29-3) vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (26-6) at Wake Christian, 6
Fayetteville Village Christian (21-12) vs. Concord First Assembly (27-5) at Raleigh St. David’s, 7:30
Class 2A
(at Cary Academy)
Fayetteville Academy (24-3) vs. Northside Christian (23-10), 5
Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-16) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (19-11), 8
Class 1A
(at North Raleigh Christian)
Wilson Greenfield School (31-4) vs. Victory Christian (18-11), 5
Fayetteville Northwood Temple (19-3) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (21-9), 8
GIRLS
Class 4A
(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)
North Raleigh Christian (22-4) vs. Providence Day (19-11), 3:30
Raleigh Ravenscroft (19-7) vs. High Point Wesleyan (11-12), 6:30
Class 3A
Fayetteville Christian (26-1) vs. Forsyth Country Day (19-8) at Wake Christian, 4:30
Fayetteville Village Christian (19-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-6) at Raleigh St. David’s, 6
Class 2A
(at Cary Academy)
Davidson Day (19-4) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (23-2), 3:30
Gaston Day (18-7) vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School (24-3), 6:30
Class 1A
(at North Raleigh Christian)
Burlington School (23-1) vs. Raleigh Neuse Christian (14-5), 3:30
Victory Christian (21-4) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (16-5), 6:30
