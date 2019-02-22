Carmel Christian boys, Davidson Day girls power to NCISAA basketball finals

Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory began Friday night’s state semifinal game with Fayetteville’s Cape Fear Academy with one goal in mind:
Gregory, an Appalachian State recruit, wanted to get to a fourth straight championship game.
Gregory and his Cougars’ teammates, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, struggled some in a 62-51 semifinal win.
But it puts them one step closer to the goal.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
“Saturday, it’s my fourth state championship in four years,” Gregory said after going for a game-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal. “I have a chance to be a 2A and a 3A state champion. That’s pretty good for me, so I’m going to leave it all out there.”
Carmel Christian (30-3) was the only Observer-area boys’ team to advance to the championship round Friday.
▪ Charlotte Latin (16-10), making its first semifinal appearance in 15 years, fell 55-46 to Ardren Christ School. Christ School upset No. 1 overall seed Charlotte Christian (27-2) at Charlotte Christian in the quarterfinals.
▪ Victory Christian (18-12) lost 71-50 to Wilson Greenfield School in the 1A semifinals. Greenfield, the alma mater of UNC point guard Coby White, will play in its second straight state final Saturday.
▪ Northside Christian (23-11) fell 55-40 to Fayetteville Academy in the 2A semifinals, and Concord First Assembly (27-6) lost to Fayetteville Village Christian 56-54 in the other 3A semifinal, opposite Carmel Christian.
On the girls’ side, Davidson Day (20-4) powered past Wayne Country Day 57-29 to reach the championship round in 2A, but three other Observer-area teams fell.
Gaston Day (18-8) fell 54-41 to Southern Pines O’Neal 54-41 in the other 2A semifinal. In 3A, Hickory Grove (15-9) lost 41-30 to Forsyth Country Day. And in 4A, Providence Day (18-12) fell 55-42 to No. 1 overall seed North Raleigh Christian.
In its semifinal, Carmel Christian never seemed in danger of losing, but the Cougars seemed to struggle on a middle school-sized court where the length of Cape Fear and Cape Fear’s zone caused Carmel some issues.
Carmel Christian was tied at 7 after the first quarter and led 19-17 at halftime. The Cougars shot 5-for-25 in the first half.
“Anytime you play zone on a smaller court and you’ve got the 6-9, 6-7 kids that (Cape Fear) has, it’s tough,” Carmel coach Joe Badgett said. “They know how to space it and not give up driving lanes. We’d scouted them on a bigger court and on the bigger court, they gave up driving lanes.”
What Cape Fear did give Carmel, at least in the first 2 1/2 quarters, was lots of long jump shots. And Carmel fell into the trap.
But in the middle of the third, Badgett finally got the Cougars to explore the soft middle of the zone. Gregory and DeAngelo Epps (11 points, five rebounds) got going and Carmel worked out to a double-digit lead Cape Fear couldn’t crack.
“We got happy at the (3-point) line, because we could get any shot we wanted,” Badgett said. “And then you’re not making them. We played with a brand new ball that had too much air. I don’t know why the state does that every year for the semifinals. But we got happy with the 3 and it wasn’t going in.
“Then the worse thing that can happen is that one does go in, and then you shoot three more, and they don’t. So you go ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. We don’t have to shoot them.’ And once we went to (Gregory) inside, and he got going, we broke the zone and they had to play man-to-man, which is what we wanted.”
Comments