Concord First Assembly, Victory Christian girls fall in NCISAA finals

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 23, 2019 01:58 PM

Concord First Assembly girls accept the NCISAA 3A runner-up trophy Saturday.
RALEIGH

Concord First Assembly and Victory Christian’s girls both lost in N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship games Saturday at Raleigh Ravenscroft School.

Victory Christian (23-5) lost 56-41 to the Burlington School in the 1A state final. It was a rematch of Victory Christian’s season-opening game, which Burlington also won 53-34.

The loss ended Victory Christian’s 14-game win streak.

Concord First Assembly led its 3A final 24-16 at halftime, but was outscored 17-2 in a decisive third quarter. With 47 seconds left, though, First Assembly had a chance to trim the lead to 1, but the Eagles missed a layup. Forsyth Country Day hit 3-of-4 free throws after that to put the game away.

First Assembly 11 13 2 12 -- 38

Forsyth Country Day 8 8 17 11 -- 44

FIRST ASSEMBLY 38 -- Benjamin 2, Salma Zayed 13, Jada McMillan 15, Lockhart 4, Stinson 2

FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 44 -- Williams 2, Josie Kilborn 13, Haleigh Kozlowski 10, Sanders 2, DeSabato 2

Records: Forsyth 21-8; First Assembly 23-7

