Concord First Assembly, Victory Christian girls fall in NCISAA finals

Concord First Assembly and Victory Christian’s girls both lost in N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship games Saturday at Raleigh Ravenscroft School.
Victory Christian (23-5) lost 56-41 to the Burlington School in the 1A state final. It was a rematch of Victory Christian’s season-opening game, which Burlington also won 53-34.
The loss ended Victory Christian’s 14-game win streak.
Concord First Assembly led its 3A final 24-16 at halftime, but was outscored 17-2 in a decisive third quarter. With 47 seconds left, though, First Assembly had a chance to trim the lead to 1, but the Eagles missed a layup. Forsyth Country Day hit 3-of-4 free throws after that to put the game away.
First Assembly 11 13 2 12 -- 38
Forsyth Country Day 8 8 17 11 -- 44
FIRST ASSEMBLY 38 -- Benjamin 2, Salma Zayed 13, Jada McMillan 15, Lockhart 4, Stinson 2
FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 44 -- Williams 2, Josie Kilborn 13, Haleigh Kozlowski 10, Sanders 2, DeSabato 2
Records: Forsyth 21-8; First Assembly 23-7
