Davidson Day girls roll to NCISAA 2A state title win in Raleigh

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 23, 2019 07:32 PM

Davidson Day’s girls won the NCISAA 2A state championship Saturday in Raleigh
Davidson Day’s girls won the NCISAA 2A state championship Saturday in Raleigh Davidson Day School Special to the Observer
In a meeting between the top two N.C. Independent Schools 2A teams in North Carolina Saturday, Davidson Day’s girls left no doubt as to who was No. 1.

Davidson Day beat Southern Pines O’Neal for the third time this season, winning the NCISAA 2A state title in emphatic fashion, 62-45. It was the third time the teams have played this year. Davidson Day won 51-47 at a holiday tournament in December, and beat O’Neal 58-49 at home Jan. 11.

Davidson Day ends its season at 21-5 on a seven-game win streak. O’Neal is 25-4.

