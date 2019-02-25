The Observer’s #BIG5 prep basketball players of the week

Observer-area high school basketball players of the week:
Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover girls: Finished with 32 points, 28 rebounds in a 66-53 victory over Catawba Bandys Friday in the South Fork 2A conference tournament championship.
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: Had 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in a state semifinal victory over Wilmington Cape Fear, then 22 points, five rebounds in a 65-64 state championship victory over Fayetteville Village Christian.
Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: Led her team to its first state championship Saturday and finished sophomore season with 593 points. Haines had 22 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 62-45 victory over Southern Pines O’Neal in the NCISAA 2A state title game Saturday.
Kris Robinson, Lincolnton: Had 52 points six rebounds and five assists in an 83-77 victory over Lake Norman Charter in the first round of the South Fork 2A conference tournament last week. A junior guard, Robinson is averaging 30.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season.
Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: Led the Knights to a repeat SoMECK 7 4A championship victory over Olympic on Friday. In three tournament games, Stankavage averaged 23.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds. He shot 61 percent overall, made 61 percent of his 3-point attempts and 91 percent of his free throws.
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll will return, and name champions, after the public school playoffs end in March.
