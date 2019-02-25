Mecklenburg County NCHSAA prep basketball playoff schedule

Mecklenburg County Boys
Class 4A
Tuesday’s first round
Jamestown Ragsdale (13-10) at Mallard Creek (12-14), 7:30
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (12-11) at Myers Park (19-8), 7
Berry Academy (13-11) at Hopewell (15-10), 7:30
Rocky River (13-11) at East Forsyth (15-9), 7
Hough (9-16) at Vance (19-6), 7
Gastonia Ashbrook (16-10) at Charlotte Catholic (18-8), 7:30
Class 1A
East Surry (15-7) at Queens Grant Charter (18-9)
West Montgomery (10-12) at Community School of Davidson (24-3)
Complete boys pairings statewide
Mecklenburg County Girls
Class 4A
South Mecklenburg (17-8) at Hopewell (17-8), 6
Myers Park (12-14) at Mallard Creek (21-5), 6
Berry Academy (12-13) at Providence (20-5), 6
Pfafftown Reagan (14-10) at North Mecklenburg (17-9), 6:30
Olympic (11-11) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (22-4), 6
East Forsyth (16-8) at Rocky River (18-4), 7
First-round byes: Vance (25-2), Jamestown Ragsdale (22-3), Ardrey Kell (22-5), Butler (25-2), Northwest Guilford (20-5), Southern Pines Pinecrest (24-3), Marion McDowell (17-9), West Forsyth (22-3)
Class 3A
Weddington (17-9) at Charlotte Catholic (20-7), 6
Class 1A
Community School of Davidson (15-11) at North Rowan (16-11)
