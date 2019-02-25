Prep Insider Blog

Mecklenburg County NCHSAA prep basketball playoff schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 25, 2019 03:45 PM

Mallard Creek’s Demitri Dixon (2) shoots 2 free throws.
Mallard Creek’s Demitri Dixon (2) shoots 2 free throws. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Mecklenburg County Boys

Class 4A

Tuesday’s first round

Jamestown Ragsdale (13-10) at Mallard Creek (12-14), 7:30

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (12-11) at Myers Park (19-8), 7

Berry Academy (13-11) at Hopewell (15-10), 7:30

Rocky River (13-11) at East Forsyth (15-9), 7

Hough (9-16) at Vance (19-6), 7

First-round byes: North Mecklenburg (22-3); Butler (20-6); Olympic (20-5); West Charlotte (20-6); Ardrey Kell (21-5); Independence (21-6).



Class 3A


Gastonia Ashbrook (16-10) at Charlotte Catholic (18-8), 7:30

Class 1A

East Surry (15-7) at Queens Grant Charter (18-9)

West Montgomery (10-12) at Community School of Davidson (24-3)

Complete boys pairings statewide

Mecklenburg County Girls

Class 4A

South Mecklenburg (17-8) at Hopewell (17-8), 6

Myers Park (12-14) at Mallard Creek (21-5), 6

Berry Academy (12-13) at Providence (20-5), 6

Pfafftown Reagan (14-10) at North Mecklenburg (17-9), 6:30

Olympic (11-11) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (22-4), 6

East Forsyth (16-8) at Rocky River (18-4), 7

First-round byes: Vance (25-2), Jamestown Ragsdale (22-3), Ardrey Kell (22-5), Butler (25-2), Northwest Guilford (20-5), Southern Pines Pinecrest (24-3), Marion McDowell (17-9), West Forsyth (22-3)

Class 3A

Weddington (17-9) at Charlotte Catholic (20-7), 6

Class 1A

Community School of Davidson (15-11) at North Rowan (16-11)

Complete girls pairings















Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

