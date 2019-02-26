Tuesday’s NCHSAA first round statewide pairings with times

NCHSAA STATE PLAYOFFS
BOYS
Class 4A
West
Tuesday’s first round
Jamestown Ragsdale (13-10) at Mallard Creek (12-14), 7:30
Marion McDowell (10-15) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (18-6)
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (12-11) at Myers Park (19-8), 7
Berry Academy (13-11) at Hopewell (15-10), 7:30
Rocky River (13-11) at East Forsyth (15-9), 7
Hough (9-16) at Vance (19-6), 6:30
Greensboro Grimsley (11-14) at High Point Central (16-10)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (13-12) at Richmond Senior (16-11), 7
First-round byes: North Mecklenburg; Butler; Northwest Guilford; Davie County; Olympic; West Charlotte; Ardrey Kell; Independence.
Thursday’s second round
Ragsdale-Mallard Creek winner at North Mecklenburg (22-3)
McDowell-Reynolds winner at Butler (20-6)
Porter Ridge-Myers Park winner at Northwest Guilford (18-7)
Berry-Hopewell winner at Davie County (23-2)
Rocky River-East Forsyth winner at Olympic (20-5)
Hough-Vance winner at West Charlotte (20-6)
Grimsley-High Point Central winner at Ardrey Kell (21-5)
Hickory Ridge-Richmond Senior winner at Independence (21-6)
Class 3A
West
Tuesday’s first round
Boone Watauga (13-12) at Southwest Guilford (26-0), 6:30
Winston-Salem Parkland (15-10) at Waynesville Tuscola (19-7)
Asheboro (16-9) at Hickory (22-4), 7:30
Alexander Central (17-9) at Southern Guilford (21-4), 6
Enka (14-11) at Kings Mountain (19-6), 7:30
Marvin Ridge (15-11) at Gastonia Huss (20-6)
Mayodan McMichael (19-8) at North Buncombe (18-8)
Gastonia Ashbrook (16-10) at Charlotte Catholic (18-8), 7:30
West Henderson (14-11) at Morganton Freedom (25-2), 7:30
Greensboro Smith (13-12) at Indian Trail Sun Valley (15-9), 7
Northwest Cabarrus (11-12) at Asheville (17-9), 7:30
Asheville Reynolds (16-10) at Kannapolis Brown (19-7)
Weddington (15-11) at Statesville (16-9), 7:30
Concord Jay M. Robinson (9-16) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (18-8), 7:30
Concord (15-11) at South Iredell (16-8)
Asheville Erwin (13-12) at Concord Cox Mill (24-2), 7:30
Thursday’s second round
Parkland-Tuscola winner vs. Watauga-Southwest Guilford winner
Alexander Central-Southern Guilford winner vs. Asheboro-Hickory winner
Marvin Ridge-Huss winner vs. Enka-Kings Mountain winner
McMichael-North Buncombe winner vs. Ashbrook-Charlotte Catholic winner
Smith-Sun Valley winner vs. West Henderson-Freedom winner
A.C. Reynolds-A.L. Brown winner vs. Northwest Cabarrus-Asheville winner
Jay M. Robinson-Mount Tabor winner vs. Weddington-Statesville winner
Concord-South Iredell winner vs. Erwin-Cox Mill winner
Class 2A
West
Tuesday’s first round
North Surry (9-14) at East Lincoln (25-2), 7
Lexington (17-9) at Claremont Bunker Hill (16-10), 7:30
Lake Norman Charter (10-12) at Trinity Wheatmore (19-7), 7
Belmont South Point (14-11) at Wilkes Central (22-3), 7:30
West Stanly (13-13) at West Stokes (19-6), 7
Lenoir Hibriten (20-5) at Walkertown (19-7), 6:30
R-S Central (17-9) at East Rutherford (19-5), 7:30
Winston-Salem Carver (11-14) at Hendersonville (21-2)
Catawba Bandys (10-12) at Shelby (20-5), 6:30
Salisbury (17-8) at Mount Pleasant (21-5), 7
Lincolnton (10-14) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (19-2), 7:30
Newton-Conover (16-11) at Maiden (22-4), 6
Morganton Patton (14-12) at Valdese Draughn (21-5), 7
Winston-Salem Atkins (18-9) at North Davidson (22-5)
Marshall Madison County (16-9) at Franklin (17-7)
Ledford (14-10) at Marshville Forest Hills (24-2), 7:30
Thursday’s second round
Lexington-Bunker Hill winner vs. North Surry-East Lincoln winner
South Point-Wilkes Central winner vs. Lake Norman Charter-Wheatmore winner
Hibriten-Walkertown winner vs. West Stanly-West Stokes winner
RS Central-East Rutherford winner vs. Carver-Hendersonville winner
Salisbury-Mount Pleasant winner vs. Bandys-Shelby winner
Newton Conover-Maiden winner vs. Lincolnton-Mountain Heritage winner
Atkins-North Davidson winner vs. Patton-Draughn winner
Madison-Franklin winner vs. Ledford-Forest Hills winner
Class 1A
West
Tuesday’s first round
Murphy (8-18) at Winston-Salem Prep (21-4)
East Surry (15-7) vs. Queens Grant Charter (18-9), at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30
Graham River Mill Academy (18-13) at Bakersville Mitchell County (11-14)
Mount Airy (7-15) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (18-8)
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (9-14) at Boonville Starmount (19-5), 7
North Stanly (16-10) at Cherryville (20-5), 7:30
North Stokes (17-6) at South Stanly (17-10), 7
Cherokee (14-13) at Lincoln Charter (21-6), 7:30
Mooresville Carolina International (8-17) at North Rowan (24-2), 7:30
Monroe Union Academy (17-9) at Andrews (19-7), 7
Gastonia Highland Tech (10-13) at Hayesville (20-5), 7:30
South Stokes (8-17) at Chatham Charter (26-4)
Mooresville Langtree Charter (13-16) at Highlands (16-9), 7
Bessemer City (14-10) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (18-8), 7
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (16-7) at Albemarle (14-12), 7:30
West Montgomery (10-12) at Community School of Davidson (24-3), 7
Thursday’s second round
East Surry-Queens Grant winner vs. Murphy-Winston-Salem Prep winner
Mount Airy-Bishop McGuinness winner vs. River Mill-Mitchell winner
North Stanly-Cherryville winner vs. Thomas Jefferson-Starmount winner
North Stokes-South Stanly winner vs. Cherokee-Lincoln Charter winner
Union Academy-Andrews winner vs. Carolina International-North Rowan winner
South Stokes-Chatham Charter winner vs. Highland Tech-Hayesville winner
Bessemer City-Pine Lake Prep winner vs. Langtree Charter-Highlands winner
Mountain Island Charter-Albemarle winner vs. West Montgomery-Community School of Davidson winner
GIRLS
Class 4A
West
Tuesday’s first round
South Mecklenburg (17-8) at Hopewell (17-8), 6
Myers Park (12-14) at Mallard Creek (21-5), 6
Berry Academy (12-13) at Providence (20-5), 6
Fayetteville Britt (16-9) at High Point Central (18-7)
Pfafftown Reagan (14-10) at North Mecklenburg (17-9), 6:30
Lake Norman (11-14) at Kernersville Glenn (18-7), 7
Olympic (11-11) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (22-4), 6
East Forsyth (16-8) at Rocky River (18-4), 6:30
First-round byes: Vance, Jamestown Ragsdale, Ardrey Kell, Butler, Northwest Guilford, Southern Pines Pinecrest, Marion McDowell, West Forsyth.
Thursday’s second round
South Mecklenburg-Hopewell winner at Vance (25-2)
Myers Park-Mallard Creek winner at Jamestown Ragsdale (22-3)
Berry Academy-Providence winner at Ardrey Kell (22-5)
Britt-High Point Central winner at Butler (25-2)
Reagan-North Mecklenburg winner at Northwest Guilford (20-5)
Lake Norman-Glenn winner at Southern Pines Pinecrest (24-3)
Olympic-Hickory Ridge winner at Marion McDowell (17-9)
East Forsyth-Rocky River winner at West Forsyth (22-3)
Class 3A
West
Tuesday’s first round
Southwest Guilford (10-17) at Asheville Erwin (26-1)
West Rowan (19-6) at Statesville (20-6), 6
North Buncombe (10-14) at North Iredell (18-5), 7
East Rowan (14-12) at Asheboro (20-7), 7
Skyland Roberson (12-13) at Kings Mountain (21-4), 6
Northern Guilford (20-7) at North Gaston (21-5), 7
Boone Watauga (16-9) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (18-8), 6
Gastonia Forestview (14-12) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (24-3), 6
Southern Guilford (10-13) at China Grove Carson (24-2), 7
Southwestern Randolph (19-6) at Concord Cox Mill (17-9), 6
Marvin Ridge (12-11) at Central Cabarrus (16-8), 7
Weddington (17-9) at Charlotte Catholic (20-7), 6
Monroe (17-8) at Asheville (21-6), 6
Gastonia Ashbrook (16-8) at Hickory (17-7), 6
Waynesville Tuscola (17-8) at Enka (21-5)
Asheville Reynolds (7-17) at Morganton Freedom (26-1), 6
Thursday’s second round
West Rowan-Statesville winner vs. Southwest Guilford-Erwin winner
East Rowan-Asheboro winner vs. North Buncombe-North Iredell winner
Northern Guilford-North Gaston winner vs. Roberson-Kings Mountain winner
Watauga-Mount Tabor winner vs. Forestview-Cuthbertson winner
Southwestern Randolph-Cox Mill winner vs. Southern Guilford-Carson winner
Weddington-Charlotte Catholic winner vs. Marvin Ridge-Central Cabarrus winner
Ashbrook-Hickory winner vs. Monroe-Asheville winner
Tuscola-Enka winner vs. A.C. Reynolds-Freedom winner
Class 2A
West
Tuesday’s first round
East Gaston (12-13) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (23-0), 6
West Davidson (17-8) at West Stanly (14-13), 7
Franklin (13-13) at Sylva Smoky Mountain (14-10)
North Davidson (13-13) at Marshville Forest Hills (16-9), 6
North Wilkes (14-12) at Newton-Conover (23-4), 6
Morganton Patton (18-8) at West Wilkes (18-7), 7
Canton Pisgah (13-12) at Claremont Bunker Hill (19-8), 6
Ashe County (13-11) at East Burke (21-5), 7
North Surry (12-14) at East Bend Forbush (23-3)
Shelby (17-7) at East Henderson (19-6), 7
West Stokes (14-11) at Wilkes Central (20-6), 6
South Rowan (13-12) at R-S Central (16-10), 6
Lexington (14-11) at East Rutherford (21-3), 6
Brevard (15-8) at Surry Central (22-5)
Marshall Madison County (16-10) at Catawba Bandys (16-8), 6
Newton Foard (12-14) at Salisbury (22-4), 7
Thursday’s second round
West Davidson-West Stanly winner vs. East Gaston-Mountain Heritage winner
North Davidson-Forest Hills winner vs. Franklin-Smoky Mountain winner
Patton-West Wilkes winner vs. North Wilkes-Newton Conover winner
Pisgah-Bunker Hill winner vs. Ashe County-East Burke winner
Shelby-East Henderson winner vs. North Surry-Forbush winner
South Rowan-RS Central winner vs. West Stokes-Wilkes Central winner
Brevard-Surry Central winner vs. Lexington-East Rutherford winner
Madison-Bandys winner vs. Foard-Salisbury winner
Class 1A
West
Tuesday’s first round
North Stanly (6-16) at East Surry (22-2), 6
Robbinsville (16-9) at Hayesville (18-8)
Polk County (6-17) at Lincoln Charter (15-9), 6
Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (13-12) at Cherokee (21-5)
South Stokes (6-18) at Albemarle (25-2), 6
Highlands (10-14) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (19-6), 6
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (12-12) at Cherryville (12-13), 6
Andrews (7-18) at Monroe Union Academy (24-2), 6
Mooresville Bradford Prep (11-13) at Murphy (22-4), 6
Community School of Davidson (15-11) at North Rowan (16-11), 6
Elkin (5-18) at Alleghany (15-11)
North Stokes (9-15) at Mooresville Langtree Charter (24-6), 7
Swain County (6-17) at Hiwassee Dam (17-10)
East Wilkes (6-17) at Mount Airy (17-6)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (12-10) at Bakersville Mitchell County (15-10)
Winston-Salem Prep (3-19) at Avery County (18-6)
Thursday’s second round
Robbinsville-Hayesville winner vs. North Stanly-East Surry winner
Blue Ridge Early College-Cherokee winner vs. Polk County-Lincoln Charter winner
Highlands-Gray Stone Day winner vs. South Stokes-Albemarle winner
Pine Lake Prep-Cherryville winner vs. Andrews-Union Academy winner
Community School of Davidson-North Rowan winner vs. Bradford Prep-Murphy winner
North Stokes-Langtree Charter winner vs. Elkin-Alleghany winner
East Wilkes-Mount Airy winner vs. Swain County-Hiwassee Dam winner
Mountain Island Charter-Mitchell winner vs. Winston-Salem Prep-Avery County winner
