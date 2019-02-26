Prep Insider Blog

Tuesday’s NCHSAA first round statewide pairings with times

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 26, 2019 11:56 AM

NCHSAA STATE PLAYOFFS

BOYS





Class 4A

West

Tuesday’s first round

Jamestown Ragsdale (13-10) at Mallard Creek (12-14), 7:30

Marion McDowell (10-15) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (18-6)

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (12-11) at Myers Park (19-8), 7

Berry Academy (13-11) at Hopewell (15-10), 7:30

Rocky River (13-11) at East Forsyth (15-9), 7

Hough (9-16) at Vance (19-6), 6:30

Greensboro Grimsley (11-14) at High Point Central (16-10)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (13-12) at Richmond Senior (16-11), 7

First-round byes: North Mecklenburg; Butler; Northwest Guilford; Davie County; Olympic; West Charlotte; Ardrey Kell; Independence.

Thursday’s second round

Ragsdale-Mallard Creek winner at North Mecklenburg (22-3)

McDowell-Reynolds winner at Butler (20-6)

Porter Ridge-Myers Park winner at Northwest Guilford (18-7)

Berry-Hopewell winner at Davie County (23-2)

Rocky River-East Forsyth winner at Olympic (20-5)

Hough-Vance winner at West Charlotte (20-6)

Grimsley-High Point Central winner at Ardrey Kell (21-5)

Hickory Ridge-Richmond Senior winner at Independence (21-6)





Class 3A

West

Tuesday’s first round

Boone Watauga (13-12) at Southwest Guilford (26-0), 6:30

Winston-Salem Parkland (15-10) at Waynesville Tuscola (19-7)

Asheboro (16-9) at Hickory (22-4), 7:30

Alexander Central (17-9) at Southern Guilford (21-4), 6

Enka (14-11) at Kings Mountain (19-6), 7:30

Marvin Ridge (15-11) at Gastonia Huss (20-6)

Mayodan McMichael (19-8) at North Buncombe (18-8)

Gastonia Ashbrook (16-10) at Charlotte Catholic (18-8), 7:30

West Henderson (14-11) at Morganton Freedom (25-2), 7:30

Greensboro Smith (13-12) at Indian Trail Sun Valley (15-9), 7

Northwest Cabarrus (11-12) at Asheville (17-9), 7:30

Asheville Reynolds (16-10) at Kannapolis Brown (19-7)

Weddington (15-11) at Statesville (16-9), 7:30

Concord Jay M. Robinson (9-16) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (18-8), 7:30

Concord (15-11) at South Iredell (16-8)

Asheville Erwin (13-12) at Concord Cox Mill (24-2), 7:30

Thursday’s second round

Parkland-Tuscola winner vs. Watauga-Southwest Guilford winner

Alexander Central-Southern Guilford winner vs. Asheboro-Hickory winner

Marvin Ridge-Huss winner vs. Enka-Kings Mountain winner

McMichael-North Buncombe winner vs. Ashbrook-Charlotte Catholic winner

Smith-Sun Valley winner vs. West Henderson-Freedom winner

A.C. Reynolds-A.L. Brown winner vs. Northwest Cabarrus-Asheville winner

Jay M. Robinson-Mount Tabor winner vs. Weddington-Statesville winner

Concord-South Iredell winner vs. Erwin-Cox Mill winner





Class 2A

West

Tuesday’s first round

North Surry (9-14) at East Lincoln (25-2), 7

Lexington (17-9) at Claremont Bunker Hill (16-10), 7:30

Lake Norman Charter (10-12) at Trinity Wheatmore (19-7), 7

Belmont South Point (14-11) at Wilkes Central (22-3), 7:30

West Stanly (13-13) at West Stokes (19-6), 7

Lenoir Hibriten (20-5) at Walkertown (19-7), 6:30

R-S Central (17-9) at East Rutherford (19-5), 7:30

Winston-Salem Carver (11-14) at Hendersonville (21-2)

Catawba Bandys (10-12) at Shelby (20-5), 6:30

Salisbury (17-8) at Mount Pleasant (21-5), 7

Lincolnton (10-14) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (19-2), 7:30

Newton-Conover (16-11) at Maiden (22-4), 6

Morganton Patton (14-12) at Valdese Draughn (21-5), 7

Winston-Salem Atkins (18-9) at North Davidson (22-5)

Marshall Madison County (16-9) at Franklin (17-7)

Ledford (14-10) at Marshville Forest Hills (24-2), 7:30

Thursday’s second round

Lexington-Bunker Hill winner vs. North Surry-East Lincoln winner

South Point-Wilkes Central winner vs. Lake Norman Charter-Wheatmore winner

Hibriten-Walkertown winner vs. West Stanly-West Stokes winner

RS Central-East Rutherford winner vs. Carver-Hendersonville winner

Salisbury-Mount Pleasant winner vs. Bandys-Shelby winner

Newton Conover-Maiden winner vs. Lincolnton-Mountain Heritage winner

Atkins-North Davidson winner vs. Patton-Draughn winner

Madison-Franklin winner vs. Ledford-Forest Hills winner





Class 1A

West

Tuesday’s first round

Murphy (8-18) at Winston-Salem Prep (21-4)

East Surry (15-7) vs. Queens Grant Charter (18-9), at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30

Graham River Mill Academy (18-13) at Bakersville Mitchell County (11-14)

Mount Airy (7-15) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (18-8)

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (9-14) at Boonville Starmount (19-5), 7

North Stanly (16-10) at Cherryville (20-5), 7:30

North Stokes (17-6) at South Stanly (17-10), 7

Cherokee (14-13) at Lincoln Charter (21-6), 7:30

Mooresville Carolina International (8-17) at North Rowan (24-2), 7:30

Monroe Union Academy (17-9) at Andrews (19-7), 7

Gastonia Highland Tech (10-13) at Hayesville (20-5), 7:30

South Stokes (8-17) at Chatham Charter (26-4)

Mooresville Langtree Charter (13-16) at Highlands (16-9), 7

Bessemer City (14-10) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (18-8), 7

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (16-7) at Albemarle (14-12), 7:30

West Montgomery (10-12) at Community School of Davidson (24-3), 7

Thursday’s second round

East Surry-Queens Grant winner vs. Murphy-Winston-Salem Prep winner

Mount Airy-Bishop McGuinness winner vs. River Mill-Mitchell winner

North Stanly-Cherryville winner vs. Thomas Jefferson-Starmount winner

North Stokes-South Stanly winner vs. Cherokee-Lincoln Charter winner

Union Academy-Andrews winner vs. Carolina International-North Rowan winner

South Stokes-Chatham Charter winner vs. Highland Tech-Hayesville winner

Bessemer City-Pine Lake Prep winner vs. Langtree Charter-Highlands winner

Mountain Island Charter-Albemarle winner vs. West Montgomery-Community School of Davidson winner





GIRLS

Class 4A

West

Tuesday’s first round

South Mecklenburg (17-8) at Hopewell (17-8), 6

Myers Park (12-14) at Mallard Creek (21-5), 6

Berry Academy (12-13) at Providence (20-5), 6

Fayetteville Britt (16-9) at High Point Central (18-7)

Pfafftown Reagan (14-10) at North Mecklenburg (17-9), 6:30

Lake Norman (11-14) at Kernersville Glenn (18-7), 7

Olympic (11-11) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (22-4), 6

East Forsyth (16-8) at Rocky River (18-4), 6:30

First-round byes: Vance, Jamestown Ragsdale, Ardrey Kell, Butler, Northwest Guilford, Southern Pines Pinecrest, Marion McDowell, West Forsyth.

Thursday’s second round

South Mecklenburg-Hopewell winner at Vance (25-2)

Myers Park-Mallard Creek winner at Jamestown Ragsdale (22-3)

Berry Academy-Providence winner at Ardrey Kell (22-5)

Britt-High Point Central winner at Butler (25-2)

Reagan-North Mecklenburg winner at Northwest Guilford (20-5)

Lake Norman-Glenn winner at Southern Pines Pinecrest (24-3)

Olympic-Hickory Ridge winner at Marion McDowell (17-9)

East Forsyth-Rocky River winner at West Forsyth (22-3)





Class 3A

West

Tuesday’s first round

Southwest Guilford (10-17) at Asheville Erwin (26-1)

West Rowan (19-6) at Statesville (20-6), 6

North Buncombe (10-14) at North Iredell (18-5), 7

East Rowan (14-12) at Asheboro (20-7), 7

Skyland Roberson (12-13) at Kings Mountain (21-4), 6

Northern Guilford (20-7) at North Gaston (21-5), 7

Boone Watauga (16-9) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (18-8), 6

Gastonia Forestview (14-12) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (24-3), 6

Southern Guilford (10-13) at China Grove Carson (24-2), 7

Southwestern Randolph (19-6) at Concord Cox Mill (17-9), 6

Marvin Ridge (12-11) at Central Cabarrus (16-8), 7

Weddington (17-9) at Charlotte Catholic (20-7), 6

Monroe (17-8) at Asheville (21-6), 6

Gastonia Ashbrook (16-8) at Hickory (17-7), 6

Waynesville Tuscola (17-8) at Enka (21-5)

Asheville Reynolds (7-17) at Morganton Freedom (26-1), 6

Thursday’s second round

West Rowan-Statesville winner vs. Southwest Guilford-Erwin winner

East Rowan-Asheboro winner vs. North Buncombe-North Iredell winner

Northern Guilford-North Gaston winner vs. Roberson-Kings Mountain winner

Watauga-Mount Tabor winner vs. Forestview-Cuthbertson winner

Southwestern Randolph-Cox Mill winner vs. Southern Guilford-Carson winner

Weddington-Charlotte Catholic winner vs. Marvin Ridge-Central Cabarrus winner

Ashbrook-Hickory winner vs. Monroe-Asheville winner

Tuscola-Enka winner vs. A.C. Reynolds-Freedom winner





Class 2A

West

Tuesday’s first round

East Gaston (12-13) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (23-0), 6

West Davidson (17-8) at West Stanly (14-13), 7

Franklin (13-13) at Sylva Smoky Mountain (14-10)

North Davidson (13-13) at Marshville Forest Hills (16-9), 6

North Wilkes (14-12) at Newton-Conover (23-4), 6

Morganton Patton (18-8) at West Wilkes (18-7), 7

Canton Pisgah (13-12) at Claremont Bunker Hill (19-8), 6

Ashe County (13-11) at East Burke (21-5), 7

North Surry (12-14) at East Bend Forbush (23-3)

Shelby (17-7) at East Henderson (19-6), 7

West Stokes (14-11) at Wilkes Central (20-6), 6

South Rowan (13-12) at R-S Central (16-10), 6

Lexington (14-11) at East Rutherford (21-3), 6

Brevard (15-8) at Surry Central (22-5)

Marshall Madison County (16-10) at Catawba Bandys (16-8), 6

Newton Foard (12-14) at Salisbury (22-4), 7

Thursday’s second round

West Davidson-West Stanly winner vs. East Gaston-Mountain Heritage winner

North Davidson-Forest Hills winner vs. Franklin-Smoky Mountain winner

Patton-West Wilkes winner vs. North Wilkes-Newton Conover winner

Pisgah-Bunker Hill winner vs. Ashe County-East Burke winner

Shelby-East Henderson winner vs. North Surry-Forbush winner

South Rowan-RS Central winner vs. West Stokes-Wilkes Central winner

Brevard-Surry Central winner vs. Lexington-East Rutherford winner

Madison-Bandys winner vs. Foard-Salisbury winner





Class 1A

West

Tuesday’s first round

North Stanly (6-16) at East Surry (22-2), 6

Robbinsville (16-9) at Hayesville (18-8)

Polk County (6-17) at Lincoln Charter (15-9), 6

Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (13-12) at Cherokee (21-5)

South Stokes (6-18) at Albemarle (25-2), 6

Highlands (10-14) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (19-6), 6

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (12-12) at Cherryville (12-13), 6

Andrews (7-18) at Monroe Union Academy (24-2), 6

Mooresville Bradford Prep (11-13) at Murphy (22-4), 6

Community School of Davidson (15-11) at North Rowan (16-11), 6

Elkin (5-18) at Alleghany (15-11)

North Stokes (9-15) at Mooresville Langtree Charter (24-6), 7

Swain County (6-17) at Hiwassee Dam (17-10)

East Wilkes (6-17) at Mount Airy (17-6)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (12-10) at Bakersville Mitchell County (15-10)

Winston-Salem Prep (3-19) at Avery County (18-6)

Thursday’s second round

Robbinsville-Hayesville winner vs. North Stanly-East Surry winner

Blue Ridge Early College-Cherokee winner vs. Polk County-Lincoln Charter winner

Highlands-Gray Stone Day winner vs. South Stokes-Albemarle winner

Pine Lake Prep-Cherryville winner vs. Andrews-Union Academy winner

Community School of Davidson-North Rowan winner vs. Bradford Prep-Murphy winner

North Stokes-Langtree Charter winner vs. Elkin-Alleghany winner

East Wilkes-Mount Airy winner vs. Swain County-Hiwassee Dam winner

Mountain Island Charter-Mitchell winner vs. Winston-Salem Prep-Avery County winner

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

