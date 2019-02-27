Spring Sports Roundup: Charlotte Christian baseball coach gets landmark win

Charlotte Christian baseball coach Greg Simmons earned his 650th win Tuesday on the opening night of the 2019 high school season.
Charlotte Christian beat Carmel Christian 11-1. JT Killen had eight strikeouts, one walk and didn’t allow a run. He pitched three innings. Offensively, JD Suarez and Calvert Clark had two hits each for the Knights (1-0).
Covenant Day 12, Greensboro Day 1: Phillip Abner had nine strikouts in three innings. Robert Stone had five strikouts in two innings. Offensively, Abner was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Zach Brighton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Girls Soccer
Charlotte Latin 2, Greensboro Day 0: Mary Gale Godwin and Sully Williams scored the Hawks. Ruthie Jones, an all-state basketball pick, got the shutout.
