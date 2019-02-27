Prep Insider Blog

Spring Sports Roundup: Charlotte Christian baseball coach gets landmark win

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 27, 2019 10:27 AM

Charlotte Christian baseball coach Greg Simmons earned his 650th win Tuesday on the opening night of the 2019 high school season.

Charlotte Christian beat Carmel Christian 11-1. JT Killen had eight strikeouts, one walk and didn’t allow a run. He pitched three innings. Offensively, JD Suarez and Calvert Clark had two hits each for the Knights (1-0).

Covenant Day 12, Greensboro Day 1: Phillip Abner had nine strikouts in three innings. Robert Stone had five strikouts in two innings. Offensively, Abner was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Zach Brighton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Girls Soccer

Charlotte Latin 2, Greensboro Day 0: Mary Gale Godwin and Sully Williams scored the Hawks. Ruthie Jones, an all-state basketball pick, got the shutout.

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

