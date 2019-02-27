2019 Preseason baseball players to watch

Trey Tujetsch, Ardrey Kell, Sr.: University of South Carolina signee has some major heat (low 90s) on the mound, also a standout at the plate, in the outfield, too. Tujetsch has Major League Baseball (MLB) interest, according to Ardrey Kell coach, Hal Bagwell.
Ray Torres, Providence, Sr.: Louisiana State University (LSU) signee and former N.C. all-state catcher returns to Providence for his senior season after a year at IMG Academy in Florida. Torres should help lead a Panthers’ team once again loaded with college talent. Torres is also an MLB prospect according to Providence coach, Danny Hignight.
J.D. Brock, Hough, Sr.: Clemson signee can bring the heat on the mound (90-plus miles per hour) and is a standout at the plate (.430, 29 runs last year)
J.T. Killen, Charlotte Christian, Sr.: Coastal Carolina signee for both baseball and football was all-state in each sport. Last season, he hit .350 with eight home runs, and he has a 92-mile per hour fastball.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
C.J. Mayhue, Crest, Sr.: East Carolina signee back to lead a 3A state runner-up Chargers’ team with a 90-plus mile per hour fastball. Mayhue has MLB interest, according to Coach Steven Hodge.
Carter Sheppard, Lake Norman, Sr.: The 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher is a High Point University commit who can throw in the mid-90s. He’s an MLB prospect on a loaded Lake Norman team (nine college commits), according to Lake Norman baseball coach and former major leaguer Ty Wigginton.
Trent Black, South Caldwell, Sr.: Northwestern 3A/4A pitcher of the year was an all-state selection as a junior. UNC Wilmington recruit is also an MLB prospect, according to South Caldwell coach Jeff Parham.
Bryson Hammer, Alexander Central, Jr.: Clemson commit looks to build on a big sophomore season after going 5-2 on the mound with 75 strikeouts in 54 innings of work last season.
Patrick Alvarez, Myers Park, Sr.: University of North Carolina signee is standout shortstop and one of the best hitters in the Observer area.
Philip Abner, Covenant Day, So.: University of Florida commit has some serious heat as he already threw in the 90s as a high school freshman. He can also get it done at the plate.
Cameron Clonch, Mooresville, Jr.: East Carolina commit looks to build on a standout sophomore season at the plate (.492, 11 doubles) and on the mound (3-1) for the Blue Devils.
Comments