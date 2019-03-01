Ardrey Kell relishes another Sweet 16, shot at NC 4A champ Independence Saturday

Saturday night, Ardrey Kell High’s boys basketball team will play in “the Sweet 16” for the sixth time in school history.
Ardrey Kell opened in 2006.
“We are playing at a high level right now,” Knights coach Mike Craft said after Thursday’s 66-56 win over Greensboro Grimsley in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs, “because we are sharing the basketball and defending pretty well.”
Ardrey Kell (22-5) has won 10 of its past 11 games, including an upset of Olympic in the SoMeck conference tournament championship last week. Olympic was unbeaten in regular-season conference play.
Olympic (21-5) and Ardrey Kell are among six Mecklenburg County 4A boys teams remaining on the western side of the playoff bracket. There are eight 4A teams left in the west and eight in the east.
Saturday night, Ardrey Kell plays at reigning N.C. 4A champion Independence (22-6). Olympic hosts West Charlotte (21-6). Myers Park (21-8) is at Davie County (24-2), and North Mecklenburg (23-3) will host Winston-Salem Reynolds (20-6).
The winners will advance to the state quarterfinals next week.
Also still playing, among Mecklenburg County teams, are Charlotte Catholic’s boys and girls teams in 3A; Community School of Davidson’s boys in 1A; and the girls teams frrom Vance, Ardrey Kell and Butler in 4A.
Ardrey Kell’s girls (23-5) play at Butler (26-2) on Saturday.
For Craft, the Ardrey Kell boys coach, this is the best time of the season. His team is three wins away from making its second N.C. 4A title appearance in five seasons. The Knights lost 70-64 to Garner in the 2015 4A final, despite 44 points from Steven Santa Ana, an NCHSAA scoring record for championship games played since 1986.
“We hadn’t played since an emotional win in the conference tournament,” Craft said. “We didn’t play as well as we would have liked in the first half, but came out in the third quarter and beat (Grimsley) 17-10....We have a tough match up on Saturday with the defending state champs. We feel like we are playing our best basketball of the season.”
Saturday’s NCHSAA Third Round
Third round games involving Mecklenburg County teams
4A Boys
Winston-Salem Reynolds (20-6) at North Mecklenburg (23-3), 7
Myers Park (21-8) at Davie County (24-2), 7
West Charlotte (21-6) at Olympic (21-5), 7
Ardrey Kell (22-5) at Independence (22-6), 7
3A Boys
Kings Mountain (21-6) at Charlotte Catholic (20-8), 7
1A Boys
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (20-8) at Community School of Davidson (26-3), 7
4A Girls
Jamestown Ragsdale (23-3) at Vance (26-2), 6
Ardrey Kell (23-5) at Butler (26-2), 7
3A Girls
Charlotte Catholic (22-7) at China Grove Carson (26-2), 7
