Wednesday’s Spring Roundup: Myers Park soccer (surprise) off to another strong start

Myers Park’s girls’ soccer team has picked up where it left off a year ago.
The Mustangs, the state’s top-ranked 4A team last season, opened their 2019 campaign Wednesday with a 6-0 blanking of Olympic.
Myers Park pulled away from the Trojans with four second-half goals. Sallie Parkhurst scored twice for the Mustangs, and Ari Maibodi, Caroline Pulliam, Amanda Stines and Claire Masonis added single goals.
Myers Park dominated the area girls’ soccer scene a year ago, compiling a 21-1-1 record. The Mustangs’ loss came in the season finale, a 1-0 setback to Fuquay-Varina in the 4A championship.
Featured performers
Sarah Brown (Monroe Union Academy soccer): Brown scored six goals as her team blanked Monroe 9-0.
Gracie Colombo (Charlotte Latin field hockey): Colombo scored seven goals, leading her team to a 13-10 victory over Lake Norman.
Selena Cortez (Garinger softball): Cortez had two hits, two runs and two RBI as Garinger trounced West Charlotte 15-6.
Emilee Prince (Olympic softball): A sophomore, Prince fired a one-hitter and struck out seven as Olympic blanked Myers Park 10-0.
Lily Smith (Gastonia Forestview softball): Smith, a freshman, made her varsity debut in style, collecting three hits as the Jaguars dumped Belmont South Point 10-5.
Anna-Grace Sumner (Misenheimer Gray Stone Day soccer): Sumner, a sophomore, scored three goals and added an assist in her team’s 9-0 rout of North Moore.
Girls’ field hockey
Charlotte Latin 13, Lake Norman 10: Gracie Colombo led the way, scoring seven goals for the Hawks. Cece Colombo and Megan Klingenberg each added a pair of goals, and goalkeeper Emily Harris made eight saves.
Girls’ lacrosse
Lake Norman Charter 20, Phoenix Montessori 7: Micah Stechmiller’s six goals led the Knights to a season-opening victory in a meeting of Huntersville schools.
Girls’ soccer
MECKLENBURG COUNTY
Ardrey Kell 1, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0
Community School of Davidson 4, Lincoln Charter 0: The Spartans opened with a victory, scoring twice in each half.
Fort Mill 3, Providence Day 0
Garinger 5, West Charlotte 0: The Wildcats broke it open with four second-half goals.
Marvin Ridge 3, Independence 0: Junior Madison Cobb scored twice for the Mavericks, and freshman Lily Jones added a goal.
Providence 3, East Mecklenburg 0: Three second-half goals lifted the Panthers over the Eagles.
Rocky River 1, Berry Academy 0: Gissell Salvador Guzman scored for the Ravens, and goalkeeper Celeste Kempta earned the shutout.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, North Moore 0: Anna-Grace Sumner (three goals) and Peyton Disser (two goals) led the victors.
South Stanly 2, West Montgomery 1
OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG
Ashe County 9, West Caldwell 0: Jemeey Ashley and Samantha Woods each scored three goals for the Huskies.
Concord 6, Monroe Central Academy 1: Julia Patrum, the Spiders’ senior standout, scored three goals and assisted on two more.
Concord Cox Mill 4, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0: Hannah Dunn and Julianne Patterson each scored twice for the Chargers.
Hickory 9, Boiling Springs Crest 0
Lake Norman 4, East Forsyth 0
Monroe Union Academy 9, Monroe 0: Sarah Brown’s six-goal outburst, along with a goal and two assists from Kelsey Havicon, led the Cardinals.
Morganton Freedom 3, East Burke 2
Morganton Patton 5, Forest City Chase 2
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 3
North Davidson 9, East Rowan 0
North Gaston 9, Bessemer City 1: Justice McCombs and Kate Medlock each scored four goals for the victors.
North Lincoln 6, Hickory St. Stephens 2
Northwest Cabarrus 10, Mount Pleasant 0
Valdese Draughn 2, Catawba Bandys 2
West Forsyth 3, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0
West Iredell 4, Newton-Conover 1
Girls’ softball
MECKLENBURG COUNTY
Garinger 15, West Charlotte 6: Kamaya Moore drove in two runs in support of Selena Cortez’ two-hit, two-run performance.
Mooresville Langtree Charter 15, Queens Grant 12: The Stallions led 7-2 after one inning, but Langtree scored six times in the top of the sixth for a 15-9 lead, then held on.
Olympic 10, Myers Park 0: The Trojans scored five times in the bottom of the first, and freshman Sophia Andrews slammed three hits.
Providence 19, East Mecklenburg 0 (4 innings): The Panthers scored 11 first-inning runs. Victoria Wright (two hits, three runs, two RBI), Sofia Dzialga (two hits, two RBI) and Gabriele Brown (homer) led the cause.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
South Stanly 8, West Montgomery 6: Junior Kaitlyn Tucker slammed three singles and a double, driving in three runs for the victors.
OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG
Alexander Central 12, West Wilkes 1
Boiling Springs Crest 7, R-S Central 3: Winning pitcher Sydney Kale struck out seven, and Sierra Crocker slammed a three-run triple for the Chargers.
China Grove Carson 15, South Rowan 0: Katie Jewell went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs.
East Burke 17, Morganton Freedom 5
East Gaston 23, Gastonia Ashbrook 2: The Warriors scored nine runs in the top of the second and 10 more in the third.
East Rutherford 10, Marion McDowell 4
Gastonia Forestview 10, Belmont South Point 5: Lily Smith and Hannah Bruce each collected three hits for the Jaguars.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10, Unionville Piedmont 6: The Pirates scored five runs in the top of the fourth, winning this battle of Union County softball powers. Shea Griffin homered and drove in three runs for the Panthers.
Lake Norman 10, North Iredell 0
Lancaster (SC) Buford 4, Monroe Parkwood 3
Monroe Central Academy 5, Concord 4
Mooresville 2, East Lincoln 1
Mooresville Carolina International 13, Gastonia Piedmont Community 5
Mount Pleasant 16, Northwest Cabarrus 13
North Lincoln 13, South Iredell 1 (5 innings): McKayla Watts had three hits and three RBI, and teammates Morgan McCarlin and Katie Wadkovsky each homered.
South Caldwell 8, Lenoir Hibriten 4
Valdese Draughn 3, Hickory St. Stephens 2
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 4, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3: Haley Seering singled, doubled and knocked in two runs for the victorious Cavaliers. Savanna Doyle had two hits and a pair of RBI for the Raptors.
West Stanly 2, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0: The Bulldogs got only one hit off West Stanly pitching.
Wilkes Central 5, Boone Watauga 4
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
