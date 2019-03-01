Prep Insider Blog

See the play (that’s gone viral) that West Charlotte fans will ‘never forget’

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 01, 2019 03:53 PM

West Charlotte’s Amazing Play

During a playoff win over rival Vance High School, West Charlotte's Patrick Williams, Cartier Jernigan and Quinten Thomas combined for a play that went viral on social media. Video courtesy the Cannady Media Group
West Charlotte High All-American forward Patrick Williams said his team needed a boost during Thursday’s 69-63 second-round playoff win over Vance.

“We came out sluggish,” said Williams, who has signed with Florida State, “more sluggish than we usually do. We needed an energy booster.”

Williams helped give the Lions that major boost.

As Vance High’s Brandon Beidleman attempted a layup, Williams — who is 6-foot-8 — blocked the shot. The ball went to West Charlotte’s Cartier Jernigan, who threw an outlet pass to teammate Quinten Thomas, who was speeding down the court.

Jernigan’s pass bounced high and Thomas was able to catch it, and dunk it, in one motion.

During the play, the ball touched the court just one time.

The crowd in West Charlotte’s gym went nuts.

The video, shot by Charlotte’s Cannady Media Group, was picked up by several national outlets, including MaxPreps and Deadspin, and immediately went viral on social media.

“That play kind of sealed it for us,” said Williams, whose team will play at Olympic in Saturday’s third-round playoff game. “For a minute there, I couldn’t hear anything (after the dunk). Everybody was hype. Everybody was running around.

“I’ll remember that one forever. I’ll never forget that one.”

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

