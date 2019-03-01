Thursday’s spring roundup: Latin soccer hot again

It appears to be business as usual for the girls’ soccer team at Charlotte Latin.
The Hawks, who have captured the last four N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships in the sport, are off to a 2-0-0 start this season.
Latin downed visiting High Point Wesleyan 3-1 Thursday, scoring twice in the second half.
Sophomore Mary Gale Godwin led the way, with a goal and two assists. And freshman Brooke Bellavia had a goal and an assists.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Featured performers
Kristen Lliso (Butler soccer): Lliso, a senior, had the three-goal hat trick in the Bulldogs’ 7-1 victory over Kannapolis Brown.
Taylor Parrish (Richmond Senior softball): Parrish, a senior, slammed a single, double and home run, driving in four runs, as the Raiders rallied for a 16-10 victory over Anson County.
Meaghan Puskar (Concord Jay M. Robinson soccer): A senior, Puskar had a role in all her team’s scoring, with five goals and three assists in an 8-0 blanking of West Mecklenburg.
Macy Rapp (South Mecklenburg softball): Rapp had two hits, scored three runs, and drove in three runs as the Sabres trounced Mallard Creek 17-4.
Girls’ soccer
MECKLENBURG
Butler 7, Kannapolis Brown 1: Senior Kristen Lliso’s three goals led the Bulldogs, and Megan LaVenture added a goal and two assists.
Carmel Christian 2, Covenant Day 1: Jenna Wilson had a goal and an assists for the victors, with teammate Claire Crocker adding a goal. Sedona Dancu scored for Covenant Day.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 8, West Mecklenburg 0: Senior Meaghan Puskar’s five goals and three assists carried the Bulldogs.
Greensboro Day 4, Charlotte Country Day 0
Lake Norman Charter 4, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0: The Knights got two goals in each half.
OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG
Alexander Central 1, Catawba Bandys 0
Marvin Ridge 6, Kings Mountain 1: Brooke Lavelle scored two goals and added an assist for the Mavericks. Madison Cobb also scored two goals.
Monroe Central Academy 3, Central Davidson 0: Junior Makenna Melchor’s two goals led the Cougars. Freshman Megan Walker added a goal and an assist.
South Davidson 3, Mount Pleasant 0
Salisbury 8, East Rowan 0
Valdese Draughn 2, Morganton Freedom 2: Haley Lowman scored both Draughn goals – one on a penalty kick.
Girls’ softball
MECKLENBURG
Hough 7, Independence 1: The Huskies scored four runs in the first and three more in the second, then held on.
Queens Grant Charter 24, Mooresville Langtree Charter 17: The Stallions opened PAC 1A Conference play with a high-scoring victory.
South Mecklenburg 17, Mallard Creek 4: The Sabres scored 12 times in the top of the second. Macy Rapp had two hits, scored three runs, and drove in three runs.
OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG
Mooresville 6, Weddington 4
Richmond Senior 16, Anson County 10: Down 9-3 in the bottom of the sixth, the Raiders scored 13 times. Taylor Parrish and Paige Ransom each drove in four runs.
Unionville Piedmont 10, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2: The Panthers scored seven times in the top of the seventh, blowing open a tight game. Haleigh Elkins had two hits, including a home run, and Maddi Hinson added two hits.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments