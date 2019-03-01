Thursday’s baseball roundup: Charlotte Christian wins defensive struggle

Charlotte Christian made the most of its hits in a defensive battle Thursday, edging Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3-1 in a nonconference high school baseball game.
The Knights had only two hits but combined good base-running with the limited offense to win. Starting pitcher Matthew Siverling, a Virginia Tech commit, went five innings and held Porter Ridge to a pair of hits. He struck out six in gaining the victory.
Thursday’s other results
MECKLENBURG
Charlotte Country Day 7, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 4: Playing in the Ripken Experience Tournament in Myrtle Beach, the Buccaneers won behind Kyle Evans (two hits) and Trent Mulligan (two RBI).
Durham Academy 6, Charlotte Latin 4: The visiting Cavaliers scored six times in the second inning.
Kannapolis Brown 5, East Mecklenburg 4: Sabian Jones had two hits for East.
Lake Norman Charter 9, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3: The Knights scored six runs in the bottom of the second. Jake Monti and Peter Alperi each had two hits for the victors.
Queens Grant Charter 2, Mooresville Langtree Charter 1: The Stallions limited Langtree Charter to one hit in this PAC 1A Conference game.
OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG
Alexander Central 5, West Forsyth 3: Down 3-2, Alexander Central scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Two of those came on a Byron Younts home run. Jacob Bebber also homered for the victors.
Lenoir Hibriten 12, Ashe County 5: The Panthers erased a 5-3 deficit, scoring four times in the bottom of the third and three more in the fourth inning.
North Stanly 10, South Davidson 0: Starting pitcher Drew Little and reliever Lee Harrison shut out South Davidson in a Yadkin Valley 1A contest.
West Stanly 11, South Stanly 3: The visiting Colts got five runs in the fifth inning to blow open the game.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
