Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Thursday’s baseball roundup: Charlotte Christian wins defensive struggle

By Steve Lyttle and

Langston Wertz Jr.

March 01, 2019 09:01 PM

Charlotte Christian players celebrate as #3 Wesley Turley scores a run after a hit by #23 Jacob Suarez, in Saturday’s NCISAA 3A state championship baseball game, Charlotte Christian vs. High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy at Charlotte Country Day. Wesleyan Christian Academy won the game.
Charlotte Christian players celebrate as #3 Wesley Turley scores a run after a hit by #23 Jacob Suarez, in Saturday’s NCISAA 3A state championship baseball game, Charlotte Christian vs. High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy at Charlotte Country Day. Wesleyan Christian Academy won the game. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian players celebrate as #3 Wesley Turley scores a run after a hit by #23 Jacob Suarez, in Saturday’s NCISAA 3A state championship baseball game, Charlotte Christian vs. High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy at Charlotte Country Day. Wesleyan Christian Academy won the game. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Christian made the most of its hits in a defensive battle Thursday, edging Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3-1 in a nonconference high school baseball game.

The Knights had only two hits but combined good base-running with the limited offense to win. Starting pitcher Matthew Siverling, a Virginia Tech commit, went five innings and held Porter Ridge to a pair of hits. He struck out six in gaining the victory.

Thursday’s other results

MECKLENBURG

Charlotte Country Day 7, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 4: Playing in the Ripken Experience Tournament in Myrtle Beach, the Buccaneers won behind Kyle Evans (two hits) and Trent Mulligan (two RBI).

Durham Academy 6, Charlotte Latin 4: The visiting Cavaliers scored six times in the second inning.

Kannapolis Brown 5, East Mecklenburg 4: Sabian Jones had two hits for East.

Lake Norman Charter 9, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3: The Knights scored six runs in the bottom of the second. Jake Monti and Peter Alperi each had two hits for the victors.

Queens Grant Charter 2, Mooresville Langtree Charter 1: The Stallions limited Langtree Charter to one hit in this PAC 1A Conference game.

OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG

Alexander Central 5, West Forsyth 3: Down 3-2, Alexander Central scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Two of those came on a Byron Younts home run. Jacob Bebber also homered for the victors.

Lenoir Hibriten 12, Ashe County 5: The Panthers erased a 5-3 deficit, scoring four times in the bottom of the third and three more in the fourth inning.

North Stanly 10, South Davidson 0: Starting pitcher Drew Little and reliever Lee Harrison shut out South Davidson in a Yadkin Valley 1A contest.

West Stanly 11, South Stanly 3: The visiting Colts got five runs in the fifth inning to blow open the game.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.

  Comments  

things to do