Saturday’s NCHSAA statewide quarterfinal high school basketball pairings

Boys
Class 4A
West
Saturday’s third round
Winston-Salem Reynolds (20-6) at North Mecklenburg (23-3), 7
Myers Park (21-8) at Davie County (24-2), 7
West Charlotte (21-6) at Olympic (21-5), 7
Ardrey Kell (22-5) at Independence (22-6), 7
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Myers Park-Davie County winner vs. Reynolds-North Mecklenburg winner
West Charlotte-Olympic winner vs. Ardrey Kell-Independence winner
East
Saturday’s third round
Knightdale (22-5) at Raleigh Millbrook (25-1)
Holly Springs (20-4) at Fayetteville Seventy-First (25-3)
Southern Pines Pinecrest (22-6) at Winterville South Central (26-1)
Cary Panther Creek (24-5) at Raleigh Wakefield (23-4)
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Holly Springs-Seventy-First winner vs. Knightdale-Millbrook winner
Pinecrest-South Central winner vs. Panther Creek-Wakefield winner
Class 3A
West
Saturday’s third round
Southern Guilford (23-4) at Southwest Guilford (28-0)
Kings Mountain (21-6) at Charlotte Catholic (20-8), 7
Kannapolis Brown (21-7) at Morganton Freedom (27-2), 8
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (20-8) at Concord Cox Mill (26-2), 7
Tuesday’s third round
Kings Mountain-Charlotte Catholic winner vs. Southern Guilford-Southwest Guilford winner
A.L. Brown-Freedom winner vs. Mount Tabor-Cox Mill winner
East
Saturday’s third round
Southern Nash (16-9) at Durham Hillside (27-1)
Southern Lee (25-3) at Burlington Williams (24-3)
Fayetteville Westover (21-6) at Eastern Alamance (27-1)
Pittsboro Northwood (19-9) at Northern Nash (26-1)
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Southern Lee-Williams winner vs. Southern Nash-Hillside winner
Westover-Eastern Alamance winner vs. Northwood-Northern Nash winner
Class 2A
West
Saturday’s third round
Trinity Wheatmore (21-7) at East Lincoln (27-2), 7
East Rutherford (21-5) at Walkertown (21-7), 6
Burnsville Mountain Heritage (21-2) at Shelby (22-5), 7
North Davidson (24-5) at Marshville Forest Hills (26-2), 7
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
East Rutherford-Walkertown winner vs. Wheatmore-East Lincoln winner
Mountain Heritage-Shelby winner vs. North Davidson-Forest Hills winner
East
Saturday’s third round
Kinston (24-6) at Farmville Central (28-0)
Reidsville (20-9) at Vance County (23-5)
Carrboro (18-8) at Hertford County (18-10)
Kill Devil Hills First Flight (20-8) at Greene Central (21-7)
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Reidsville-Vance County winner vs. Kinston-Farmville Central winner
Carrboro-Hertford County winner vs. First Flight-Greene Central winner
Class 1A
West
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (20-8) at Winston-Salem Prep (23-4)
North Stanly (19-6) at Lincoln Charter (23-6)
Hayesville (22-5) at North Rowan (26-2)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (20-8) at Community School of Davidson (26-3)
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
North Stanly-Lincoln Charter winner vs. Bishop McGuinness-Winston-Salem Prep winner
Hayesville-North Rowan winner vs. Pine Lake Prep-Community School of Davidson winner
East
Saturday’s third round
Chatham Central (15-9) at Washington County (24-1)
Granville Central (19-8) at West Columbus (23-4)
Roxboro Community (14-14) at Northwest Halifax (24-1)
Edenton Holmes (23-4) at Henderson Collegiate (28-2)
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Granville Central-West Columbus winner vs. Chatham Central-Washington County winner
Roxboro Community-Northwest Halifax winner vs. Holmes-Henderson Collegiate winner
GIRLS
Class 4A
West
Jamestown Ragsdale (23-3) at Vance (26-2), 6
Ardrey Kell (23-5) at Butler (26-2), 6
Southern Pines Pinecrest (25-3) at Northwest Guilford (21-5)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (24-4) at West Forsyth (23-3), 6
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Ardrey Kell-Butler winner vs. Ragsdale-Vance winner
Pinecrest-Northwest Guilford winner vs. Hickory Ridge-West Forsyth winner
East
Saturday’s third round
Wake Forest Heritage (23-3) at Raleigh Wakefield (26-1)
Cary (18-8) at Holly Springs (19-7)
Winterville South Central (24-3) at Wilmington Laney (27-1)
Fayetteville Pine Forest (22-4) at Southeast Raleigh (22-5)
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Cary-Holly Springs winner vs. Heritage-Wakefield winner
South Central-Laney winner vs. Pine Forest-Southeast Raleigh winner
Class 3A
West
Saturday’s third round
Statesville (22-6) at Asheboro (22-7), 6
Kings Mountain (23-4) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (26-3), 7
Charlotte Catholic (22-7) at China Grove Carson (26-2), 6
Asheville (23-6) at Morganton Freedom (28-1), 6:30
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Statesville-Asheboro winner at Kings Mountain-Cuthbertson winner
Charlotte Catholic-Carson winner vs. Asheville-Freedom winner
West
Saturday’s third round
Roxboro Person (22-5) at Fayetteville Smith (28-1)
Greensboro Dudley (23-4) at Durham Hillside (22-5)
Cameron Union Pines (20-7) at Jacksonville (21-4)
Wilson Hunt (22-3) at Southeast Guilford (24-3)
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Hillside-Dudley winner vs. Person-E.E. Smith winner
Union Pines-Jacksonville winner vs. Hunt-Southeast Guilford winner
Class 2A
West
Sylva Smoky Mountain (16-10) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (25-0)
Newton-Conover (25-4) at East Burke (23-5), 6
Wilkes Central (22-6) at East Bend Forbush (25-3)
Surry Central (24-5) at Salisbury (24-4), 6
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Newton-Conover-East Burke winner vs. Smoky Mountain-Mountain Heritage winner
Wilkes Central-Forbush winner vs. Surry Central-Salisbury winner
East
Saturday’s third round
Vance County (22-6) at Farmville Central (24-0)
Clinton (22-6) at Durham N.C. School of Science & Math (31-0)
High Point Andrews (21-6) at Kinston (23-5)
Ledford (22-6) at Bertie (25-2)
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Clinton-N.C. School of Science & Math winner vs. Vance County-Farmville Central winner
T.W. Andrews-Kinston winner vs. Ledford-Bertie winner
Class 1A
West
Saturday’s third round
Cherokee (23-5) at East Surry (24-2)
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (21-6) at Monroe Union Academy (26-2), 6
Alleghany (17-11) at Murphy (24-4)
Mount Airy (19-6) at Avery County (20-6), 6
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Gray Stone Day-Union Academy winner vs. Cherokee-East Surry winner
Alleghany-Murphy winner vs. Mount Airy-Avery County winner
East
Saturday’s third round
Martin Riverside (21-7) at Pamlico County (25-2)
Vance Charter (26-2) at Chatham Central (21-3)
Weldon (23-0) at Washington County (18-3)
Princeton (19-6) at East Carteret (20-3)
Tuesday’s regional semifinals
Vance Charter-Chatham Central winner vs. Martin Riverside-Pamlico County winner
Weldon-Washington County winner vs. Princeton-East Carteret winner
Comments