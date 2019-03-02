Prep Insider Blog

Saturday’s NCHSAA statewide quarterfinal high school basketball pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 02, 2019 11:38 AM

Myers Park forward Duwe Farris (center) run through pre-game warmup before Tuesday’s home game with South Meck.
Boys

Class 4A

West

Saturday’s third round

Winston-Salem Reynolds (20-6) at North Mecklenburg (23-3), 7

Myers Park (21-8) at Davie County (24-2), 7

West Charlotte (21-6) at Olympic (21-5), 7

Ardrey Kell (22-5) at Independence (22-6), 7

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Myers Park-Davie County winner vs. Reynolds-North Mecklenburg winner

West Charlotte-Olympic winner vs. Ardrey Kell-Independence winner

East

Saturday’s third round

Knightdale (22-5) at Raleigh Millbrook (25-1)

Holly Springs (20-4) at Fayetteville Seventy-First (25-3)

Southern Pines Pinecrest (22-6) at Winterville South Central (26-1)

Cary Panther Creek (24-5) at Raleigh Wakefield (23-4)

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Holly Springs-Seventy-First winner vs. Knightdale-Millbrook winner

Pinecrest-South Central winner vs. Panther Creek-Wakefield winner

Class 3A

West

Saturday’s third round

Southern Guilford (23-4) at Southwest Guilford (28-0)

Kings Mountain (21-6) at Charlotte Catholic (20-8), 7

Kannapolis Brown (21-7) at Morganton Freedom (27-2), 8

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (20-8) at Concord Cox Mill (26-2), 7

Tuesday’s third round

Kings Mountain-Charlotte Catholic winner vs. Southern Guilford-Southwest Guilford winner

A.L. Brown-Freedom winner vs. Mount Tabor-Cox Mill winner

East

Saturday’s third round

Southern Nash (16-9) at Durham Hillside (27-1)

Southern Lee (25-3) at Burlington Williams (24-3)

Fayetteville Westover (21-6) at Eastern Alamance (27-1)

Pittsboro Northwood (19-9) at Northern Nash (26-1)

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Southern Lee-Williams winner vs. Southern Nash-Hillside winner

Westover-Eastern Alamance winner vs. Northwood-Northern Nash winner

Class 2A

West

Saturday’s third round

Trinity Wheatmore (21-7) at East Lincoln (27-2), 7

East Rutherford (21-5) at Walkertown (21-7), 6

Burnsville Mountain Heritage (21-2) at Shelby (22-5), 7

North Davidson (24-5) at Marshville Forest Hills (26-2), 7

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

East Rutherford-Walkertown winner vs. Wheatmore-East Lincoln winner

Mountain Heritage-Shelby winner vs. North Davidson-Forest Hills winner

East

Saturday’s third round

Kinston (24-6) at Farmville Central (28-0)

Reidsville (20-9) at Vance County (23-5)

Carrboro (18-8) at Hertford County (18-10)

Kill Devil Hills First Flight (20-8) at Greene Central (21-7)

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Reidsville-Vance County winner vs. Kinston-Farmville Central winner

Carrboro-Hertford County winner vs. First Flight-Greene Central winner

Class 1A

West

Saturday’s third round

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (20-8) at Winston-Salem Prep (23-4)

North Stanly (19-6) at Lincoln Charter (23-6)

Hayesville (22-5) at North Rowan (26-2)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (20-8) at Community School of Davidson (26-3)

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

North Stanly-Lincoln Charter winner vs. Bishop McGuinness-Winston-Salem Prep winner

Hayesville-North Rowan winner vs. Pine Lake Prep-Community School of Davidson winner

East

Saturday’s third round

Chatham Central (15-9) at Washington County (24-1)

Granville Central (19-8) at West Columbus (23-4)

Roxboro Community (14-14) at Northwest Halifax (24-1)

Edenton Holmes (23-4) at Henderson Collegiate (28-2)

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Granville Central-West Columbus winner vs. Chatham Central-Washington County winner

Roxboro Community-Northwest Halifax winner vs. Holmes-Henderson Collegiate winner

GIRLS

Class 4A

West

Saturday’s third round

Jamestown Ragsdale (23-3) at Vance (26-2), 6

Ardrey Kell (23-5) at Butler (26-2), 6

Southern Pines Pinecrest (25-3) at Northwest Guilford (21-5)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (24-4) at West Forsyth (23-3), 6

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Ardrey Kell-Butler winner vs. Ragsdale-Vance winner

Pinecrest-Northwest Guilford winner vs. Hickory Ridge-West Forsyth winner

East

Saturday’s third round

Wake Forest Heritage (23-3) at Raleigh Wakefield (26-1)

Cary (18-8) at Holly Springs (19-7)

Winterville South Central (24-3) at Wilmington Laney (27-1)

Fayetteville Pine Forest (22-4) at Southeast Raleigh (22-5)

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Cary-Holly Springs winner vs. Heritage-Wakefield winner

South Central-Laney winner vs. Pine Forest-Southeast Raleigh winner

Class 3A

West

Saturday’s third round

Statesville (22-6) at Asheboro (22-7), 6

Kings Mountain (23-4) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (26-3), 7

Charlotte Catholic (22-7) at China Grove Carson (26-2), 6

Asheville (23-6) at Morganton Freedom (28-1), 6:30

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Statesville-Asheboro winner at Kings Mountain-Cuthbertson winner

Charlotte Catholic-Carson winner vs. Asheville-Freedom winner

West

Saturday’s third round

Roxboro Person (22-5) at Fayetteville Smith (28-1)

Greensboro Dudley (23-4) at Durham Hillside (22-5)

Cameron Union Pines (20-7) at Jacksonville (21-4)

Wilson Hunt (22-3) at Southeast Guilford (24-3)

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Hillside-Dudley winner vs. Person-E.E. Smith winner

Union Pines-Jacksonville winner vs. Hunt-Southeast Guilford winner

Class 2A

West

Saturday’s third round

Sylva Smoky Mountain (16-10) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (25-0)

Newton-Conover (25-4) at East Burke (23-5), 6

Wilkes Central (22-6) at East Bend Forbush (25-3)

Surry Central (24-5) at Salisbury (24-4), 6

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Newton-Conover-East Burke winner vs. Smoky Mountain-Mountain Heritage winner

Wilkes Central-Forbush winner vs. Surry Central-Salisbury winner

East

Saturday’s third round

Vance County (22-6) at Farmville Central (24-0)

Clinton (22-6) at Durham N.C. School of Science & Math (31-0)

High Point Andrews (21-6) at Kinston (23-5)

Ledford (22-6) at Bertie (25-2)

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Clinton-N.C. School of Science & Math winner vs. Vance County-Farmville Central winner

T.W. Andrews-Kinston winner vs. Ledford-Bertie winner

Class 1A

West

Saturday’s third round

Cherokee (23-5) at East Surry (24-2)

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (21-6) at Monroe Union Academy (26-2), 6

Alleghany (17-11) at Murphy (24-4)

Mount Airy (19-6) at Avery County (20-6), 6

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Gray Stone Day-Union Academy winner vs. Cherokee-East Surry winner

Alleghany-Murphy winner vs. Mount Airy-Avery County winner

East

Saturday’s third round

Martin Riverside (21-7) at Pamlico County (25-2)

Vance Charter (26-2) at Chatham Central (21-3)

Weldon (23-0) at Washington County (18-3)

Princeton (19-6) at East Carteret (20-3)

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Vance Charter-Chatham Central winner vs. Martin Riverside-Pamlico County winner

Weldon-Washington County winner vs. Princeton-East Carteret winner

