Charlotte Catholic, one of 6 Meck teams left in playoffs, prepares for big test

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 04, 2019 05:52 PM

Charlotte Catholic coach Mike King said he knows his team has a tall task in the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs Tuesday night.

The Cougars (21-8), a No. 4 seed in the N.C. 3A West, play at No. 1 seed Southwest Guilford (29-0) at 7 p.m.

Southwest Guilford finished 28-3 and won the NCHSAA 4A title in 2017 when twins Kobe and Keyshaun Langley were sophomores. The Langleys transferred to High Point Wesleyan, a powerhouse private school, for their junior season. Wesleyan reached the N.C. Independent Schools 3A final and was nationally ranked. Southwest Guilford finished 20-8.

The Langleys, both UNC-Greensboro recruits, returned to Southwest Guilford this season and have helped the Cowboys win by an average of nearly 31 points per game.

“They’re really athletic and quick and their talent speaks for itself,” said King, who led the Cougars to the 2016 N.C. 4A title. “To beat them, you’ve got to play a good game. You can’t go in there with your B game.”

Catholic is one of five Mecklenburg County boys teams still playing in the quarterfinal round. In 4A, Myers Park (22-8) plays at Winston-Salem Reynolds (21-6), and Ardrey Kell (23-5) plays West Charlotte (22-6) at Vance.

In 1A, Community School of Davidson (27-3) will host North Rowan (27-2).

There is one girls team from Mecklenburg still playing: Butler (27-2) will host Jamestown Ragsdale (24-3).

In Guilford County, King said his team will be ready. The Cougars are led by Southern Carolinas Conference player of the year Adam Robbe, who earned the award while averaging nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

King said Robbe’s defense and leadership has been key with eight underclassmen.

“He’s the story,” King said of Robbe. “He’s accepted the young guys and allowed the young guys to accept him, and what he’s demanded. It’s something I’ve not seen. We’re usually good when we have a bunch of seniors. This year, we’ve got one returning senior (Robbe) with playing time and a bunch of sophomores and juniors. It’s really neat for us.”

Tickets for the West Charlotte-Ardrey Kell game are $8. Doors at Vance High will open at 5:30 p.m.

NCHSAA REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

BOYS

Class 4A

West

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Myers Park (22-8) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (21-6), 7 p.m.

Ardrey Kell (23-5) vs. West Charlotte (22-6), at Vance, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s regional final

(site TBA, Hickory)

Myers Park-R.J. Reynolds winner vs. Ardrey Kell-West Charlotte winner

East

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Fayetteville Seventy-First (26-3) at Raleigh Millbrook (26-1)

Winterville South Central (27-1) at Raleigh Wakefield (24-4), 7:30

Saturday’s regional final

(site TBA, Fayetteville or Greenville)

Seventy-First-Millbrook winner vs. Panther Creek-South Central winner

Class 3A

West

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Charlotte Catholic (21-8) at Southwest Guilford (29-0), 7 p.m.

Morganton Freedom (28-2) at Concord Cox Mill (27-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s regional final

(site TBA, Hickory)

Charlotte Catholic-Southwest Guilford winner vs. Freedom-Cox Mill winner

East

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Burlington Williams (25-3) at Durham Hillside (28-1)

Eastern Alamance (28-1) at Northern Nash (27-1)

Saturday’s regional final

(site TBA, Fayetteville or Greenville)

Williams-Hillside winner vs. Eastern Alamance-Northern Nash winner

Class 2A

West

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

East Rutherford (22-5) at East Lincoln (28-2), 7 p.m.

Shelby (23-5) at Marshville Forest Hills (27-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s regional final

(site TBA, Hickory)

East Rutherford-East Lincoln winner vs. Shelby-Forest Hills winner

East

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Vance County (24-5) at Farmville Central (29-0)

Hertford County (19-10) at Greene Central (22-7)

Saturday’s regional finals

(site TBA, Fayetteville or Greenville)

Vance County-Farmville Central winner vs. Hertford County-Greene Central winner

Class 1A

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

North Stanly (20-6) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (21-8), 7 p.m.

North Rowan (27-2) at Community School of Davidson (27-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s regional finals

(site TBA, Hickory)

North Stanly-Bishop McGuinness winner vs. North Rowan-Community School of Davidson winner

East

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

West Columbus (24-4) at Washington County (25-1)

Roxboro Community (15-14) at Henderson Collegiate (29-2)

Saturday’s regional finals

(site TBA, Fayetteville or Greenville)

West Columbus-Washington County winner vs. Roxboro Community-Henderson Collegiate winner

GIRLS

Class 4A

West

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Jamestown Ragsdale (24-3) at Butler (27-2), 6 p.m.

Northwest Guilford (22-5) at West Forsyth (24-3)

Saturday’s regional finals

(site TBA, Hickory)

Ragsdale-Butler winner vs. Northwest Guilford-West Forsyth winner

East

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Cary (19-8) at Raleigh Wakefield (27-1)

Wilmington Laney (28-1) at Southeast Raleigh (23-5)

Saturday’s regional finals

(site TBA, Fayetteville or Greenville)

Cary-Wakefield winner vs. Laney-Southeast Raleigh winner

Class 3A

West

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Asheboro (23-7) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (27-3), 6 p.m.

China Grove Carson (27-2) at Morganton Freedom (29-1), 6 p.m.

Saturday’s regional finals

(site TBA, Hickory)

Asheboro-Cuthbertson winner vs. Carson-Freedom winner

East

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Durham Hillside (23-5) at Fayetteville E.E. Smith (29-1)

Jacksonville (22-4) at Southeast Guilford (25-3)

Saturday’s regional finals

(site TBA, Fayetteville or Greenville)

Hillside-E.E. Smith winner vs. Jacksonville-Southeast Guilford winner

Class 2A

West

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

East Burke (24-5) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (26-0), 7 p.m.

East Bend Forbush (26-3) at Salisbury (25-4)

Saturday’s regional finals

(site TBA, Hickory)

East Burke-Mountain Heritage winner vs. Forbush-Salisbury winner

East

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Durham N.C. School of Science & Math (32-0) at Farmville Central (25-0)

Ledford (23-6) at Kinston (24-5)

Saturday’s regional finals

N.C. School of Science & Math-Farmville Central winner vs. Ledford-Kinston winner

Class 1A

West

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Monroe Union Academy (27-2) at East Surry (25-2), 6 p.m.

Murphy (25-4) at Avery County (21-6), 6 p.m.

Saturday’s regional finals

(site TBA, Hickory)

Union Academy-East Surry winner vs. Murphy-Avery County winner

East

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Chatham Central (22-3) at Pamlico County (26-2)

Weldon (24-0) at East Carteret (21-3)

Saturday’s regional finals

(site TBA, Fayetteville or Greenville)

Chatham Central-Pamlico County winner vs. Weldon-East Carteret winner

