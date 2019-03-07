Drew Hackett’s Charlotte Catholic comeback story: From cut to player of the year.

Charlotte Catholic golfer Drew Hackett thinks getting cut as a freshman was the best thing, athletically, that ever could have happened to him.
This is the same guy who, as a junior, made a pressure-packed 10-foot putt on his final hole to seal his team’s N.C. 3A state championship.
“I feel like if I had made the team freshman year, my journey wouldn’t be the same,” Hackett said. “I wouldn’t have had that realization that you had to put in work all the time.”
But as it was happening, it wasn’t easy. When he was in ninth grade, Hackett missed making the team by four shots.
He got down on himself.
“I remember getting in the car with my dad (Jeff Hackett) and shaking my head and saying ‘I wanted to quit playing golf,’” Hackett said. “It was a humiliating moment. It was an extremely tough time overall for me, and I took the summer off from playing golf tournaments. At that point, golf wasn’t fun anymore.”
Eventually, after speaking his father and brother about the game and his future, Hackett returned to playing. He practiced at the same course, Ballantyne Country Club, that Charlotte Catholic used.
He would often see Cougars coach Shawn Panther and the Catholic team playing and practicing for matches. Hackett became determined to make his game better and to earn a spot.
And Panther noticed it, too.
“He didn’t give up,” Panther said. “When kids get cut, they can do something else, or they can put their head down and work. He developed physically, which helped, and since he practices at Ballantyne, I saw him all the time.”
Hackett, much improved, became a top five player on Catholic’s team as a sophomore. He earned a top 10 finish at the Southern Carolinas conference tournament. And that set him up an even bigger junior year.
He won Southern Carolina player of the year, and shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the conference tournament championship. After that, he finished fourth at the N.C. 3A Midwest regional championship and fourth at the state championship.
In that state final, Hackett birdied three of his final eight holes, including perhaps holing the biggest putt of his life on his finishing hole.
Playing No. 9 (his 18th) at the Long Leaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines, Hackett pulled out his driver, one of his best clubs. Then he heard someone yelling at him to stop.
“I saw someone on a golf cart speeding towards me yelling,” Hackett said. “It turned to be coach Panther in the cart. He looked at me with the driver and said ‘What are you doing? You don’t need to use driver.”’
Panther knew the Cougars were close to a state title. He wanted to make sure Hackett had a shot at birdie, and to not risk a wayward drive.
Hackett chose four iron, split the fairway, and then snapped a wedge to 10 feet on the green.
Putting is not his strong suit, but he knocked the putt in, securing the state championship. He rode that momentum to a strong summer, including making the semifinals of the N.C. Junior Boys’ Match Play in June and winning the Carmel Country Club Junior Invitational. He shot 9-under-par to claim that title.
Last fall, Hackett, who carries a 4.5 grade-point average, committed to play at UNC Wilmington. He credits getting cut with helping him to get there.
“Golf has really taught me about the concept of resilience in real life,” Hackett said. “Regardless of what happens, you can never go back, never give up. You have to keep fighting for what you want.”
Panther is happy Hackett’s story turned out the way it did.
“Sophomore year, he got better.” Panther said, “But last year, he really exploded. Did I see it coming? I could see some talent but he was one of those who put his head down and worked through adversity instead of letting it get the best of him.
“What I love about Drew is that when he didn’t make the team, he didn’t blame anyone else. He looked into the mirror and said, ‘What do I need to make myself better?’ And that process didn’t happen overnight, Drew has had to work for everything he’s done.”
