With big 4th quarter push, West Charlotte stops Ardrey Kell in front of sold-out crowd

West Charlotte High was all business in the fourth quarter of the N.C. 4A quarterfinals.
The Lions outscored Ardrey Kell 21-7 over the final eight minutes of play in a 69-53 win Tuesday at a sold-out Vance gym in a game that was moved from West Charlotte to accommodate the anticipated larger crowd. The game was also played with heightened tensions after a social media post by an Ardrey Kell player included a racial slur in reference to West Charlotte. He was suspended.
“All we do is stick together as a team,” Lions guard Quinten Thomas said. “We don’t (let any) of that bother us because we have our main goal of winning the state championship.”
West Charlotte took a giant step toward its objective with a muscular defense to grind the Knights offense to a halt when it counted. The Lions sprinted to an 11-0 run to open the fourth quarter, holding Ardrey Kell scoreless over the first 4 minutes, 42 seconds of the period as the Lions forced three turnovers and beat the Knights in transition for layups and easy dunks.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
“It was a good game,” Ardrey Kell coach Mike Craft said. “The score was not indicative of how close it was, but again, they got that juice and the end of the game and we didn’t have anything for them.”
Records: West Charlotte 24-6; Ardrey Kell 23-6.
Three who mattered
Patrick Williams: The Florida State commit was huge for West Charlotte with 31 points, 17 in the first half. Ardrey Kell had no answer for him inside and beyond the arc.
Christian Pickens: The Ardrey Kell forward finished with a team-best 20 points. He kept the Knights in contention with 13 points in the first half.
Quinten Thomas: The senior guard scored 11 of his 14 points after intermission and gave West Charlotte a spark on defense and in transition.
Worth mentioning
▪ Fans queued for tickets 2½ hours before tip-off, stretching from Vance’s gym entrance to the front of the courtyard parking lot.
▪ Both teams got off to sluggish starts, but settled down after the first three minutes once West Charlotte’s Williams and Ardrey Kell’s Pickens set the pace offensively.
▪ Among the community leaders who attended the game were Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox, school board member Ericka Ellis-Stewart and Charlotte City Council member James Mitchell, a West Charlotte graduate.
▪ West Charlotte’s largest lead was 18 points in the fourth quarter and never trailed in the second half. There were two ties in the third quarter.
They said it: “It’s been a crazy couple of days, but … it feels good now.” – West Charlotte coach Jacoby Davis
What’s next: West Charlotte plays Winston-Salem Reynolds for the West Region title Saturday at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Comments