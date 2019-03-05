Tuesday’s Roundup: High school basketball fans get their ‘dream’ NC 3A matchup

ELEVATOR
↑ 3A boys’ basketball fans: The “dream matchup” is now a reality, with Southwest Guilford set to face Concord Cox Mill in the 3A West Regional final. Cox Mill is 28-2, is the defending state 3A champion, and hasn’t lost to a North Carolina opponent this year. Southwest Guilford will take a 30-0 record into Saturday’s game. It should draw a full house.
↓ Myers Park’s fourth quarter: The Mustangs entered the fourth quarter of their Tuesday night 4A boys’ game at Winston-Salem Reynolds with a 15-point lead, but the host Demons went on a 19-3 run and won 83-79.
↑ Union County basketball: Fans will have two teams playing for regional championships Saturday. Defending 2A boys’ state champion Marshville Forest Hills will face East Lincoln, and Waxhaw Cuthbertson will meet Morganton Freedom for the 3A girls’ title. Monroe Union Academy lost its 1A girls’ contest Tuesday night.
↑West Charlotte boys, Butler girls: They’ll carry the banner for Mecklenburg County the rest of the way, after Tuesday night losses by Ardrey Kell and Myers Park in 4A boys; Charlotte Catholic in 3A girls; and Community School of Davidson in 1A boys.
↑Crowd control at Vance: wonderful job handling the overflow crowd at Tuesday’s West Charlotte-Ardrey Kell by Vance athletics director Carlos Richardson, West Charlotte’s John Yewcic and Ardrey Kell’s Brian Knab.
OBSERVATIONS
▪ Head coaches usually get the credit when things go right, but Butler girls’ head coach Mark Sanders was not bashful about heaping praise Tuesday night on assistant coach Mark Sutton. Sanders said Sutton designed an offense at halftime to break the press that Jamestown Ragsdale had used so effectively in the first half. Ragsdale had forced nine Butler turnovers and led 33-32. Sutton’s adjustment helped the Bulldogs break the press and go on 10-1 run in the third quarter. That helped Butler take a 47-41 lead, and the Bulldogs never trailed again.
“Sometimes it really helps to have a great assistant coach,” Sanders said. “Give him (Sutton) the credit for that. He’s got an offense-oriented mind, and he figured out how to break that press.”
▪ The disastrous fourth quarter for Myers Park’s boys on Tuesday night shouldn’t take away from the Mustangs’ excellent season. With a young lineup, Myers Park came within eight minutes of reaching the 4A West Regional championship game.
▪ While fans will be salivating over the 3A boys’ West Regional final between Southwest Guilford and Concord Cox Mill, the 2A boys’ title game should be outstanding, too. Defending state champion Marshville Forest Hills will face East Lincoln, which rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit Tuesday night and beat East Rutherford.
▪ All of the West Regional championship games will be played in Hickory – either at Lenoir-Rhyne University or at Catawba Valley Community College. Game times and locations likely will be announced Wednesday by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
TUESDAY’S #BIG5 BOYS TOP PERFORMERS
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: Moore scored 27 points in leading his team over Morganton Freedom 101-85.
James Freeman, Morganton Freedom: Patriots’ fans have reason to be excited about next season. Freeman, a junior, went off for 43 points in his team’s loss to Cox Mill.
Sidney Dollar, East Lincoln: Dollar dominated his team’s victory over East Rutherford, with 35 points, 17 rebounds and six assists.
Nas Tyson, Marshville Forest Hills: Tyson scored 17 points, enabling him to tie former Unionville Piedmont standout Hunter Tyson’s Union County career scoring record of 2,131 points. Hunter Tyson is now playing at Clemson.
Bryson Childress, North Stanly: Childress had 23 points in a losing cause, as the Comets fell 66-63 to Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness.
TUESDAY’S BOYS RECAPS
Winston-Salem Reynolds 83, Myers Park 79: Myers Park (22-9) led 65-50 after three quarters, but R.J. Reynolds went on a 19-3 run and held on for the victory. The Demons (22-6) led only 79-77 with 16 seconds left but made four free throws in the closing seconds. Reynolds will face West Charlotte for the 4A West championship.
Southwest Guilford 83, Charlotte Catholic 49: The Cougars (21-9) were overwhelmed by the powerhouse Cowboys (30-0), who built a 47-18 lead. Charlotte Catholic’s best moments came in the third quarter, when the Cougars went on a 14-2 run and narrowed the gap to 61-38.
Concord Cox Mill 101, Morganton Freedom 85: Wendell Moore’s 27 points and Caleb Stone-Carrawell’s 23 points led the Chargers (28-2) past the Patriots (28-3) in a 3A game. Cox Mill will face Southwest Guilford for the Regional crown. Cody Kline added 19 points for Cox Mill. James Freeman’s 43 points led Freedom.
East Lincoln 74, East Rutherford 65: The Mustangs (29-2) rallied from a 49-39 halftime deficit, outscoring the Cavaliers 35-16 in the second half. They held East Rutherford (22-6) to three points in the third quarter. Sidney Dollar led the victors with 35 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. Justin Kuthen had 14 points and five rebounds, and John Bean added 15 points.
Marshville Forest Hills 77, Shelby 66: The Yellow Jackets (28-2) got 17 points from Nas Tyson and advanced to the 2A West final against East Lincoln. Shelby finished 23-6.
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 66, North Stanly 63: Bryson Childress scored 23 points for North Stanly (20-7), which missed a 3-pointer with one second remaining. Dawson McElhaney and Andrew Budzinski each scored 16 for Bishop McGuinness.
North Rowan 69, Community School of Davidson 56 (2 OT): North Rowan led 36-26 early in the second half, but Community School of Davidson rallied for a 42-41 lead with 2:57 left. The Spartans missed the front half of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity with seven seconds remaining, and regulation ended in a 46-46 tie. The first overtime ended in a 53-all tie. Brandon Ellington scored 26 points for North Rowan (28-2), which faces Bishop McGuinness in the 1A West final. Community School of Davidson finished 27-4.
TUESDAY’S GIRLS TOP PERFORMERS
Hailey Nance, Butler: Nance finished with 12 points – 10 of them in the second half, as the Bulldogs beat Jamestown Ragsdale 62-56. Most of her scoring came on plays where Butler beat the Ragsdale press.
Michaela Lane, Butler: Lane had a team-high 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked five shots.
Regan McKinney, Avery County: McKinney hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in regulation, enabling her team to rally from a big deficit and force overtime against Murphy. But Avery lost 68-63 in overtime.
TUESDAY’S GIRLS RECAPS
Butler 62, Jamestown Ragsdale 56: The Bulldogs went on a 10-1 run in the third quarter and advanced to the 4A West Regional final. There were nine lead changes in a first half which ended with Ragsdale up 33-32. But Butler overcame Ragsdale’s pressing defense and outscored the Tigers 17-9 in the third quarter.
It’s the farthest Butler has advanced in the girls’ tournament since the Bulldogs won the state title in 2010.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 63, Asheboro 43: The Cavaliers (28-3) led only 28-22 at halftime but went on a 6-0 run to open the third quarter and were never in trouble again. They advance to the 3A West Regional final against Morganton Freedom.
Morganton Freedom 62, China Grove Carson 46: The Patriots (30-1) built a 33-18 lead in the second quarter, but Carson narrowed the gap to 35-26 at halftime. Freedom opened the third quarter with an 8-2 run and pulled away.
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 71, East Burke 66: The Cavaliers (24-6) ended their season with a loss to unbeaten (29-0) Mountain Heritage in a 2A regional semifinal. It was the same margin of difference as in the teams’ Jan. 9 game in Burnsville. Mountain Heritage outscored East Burke 27-16 in the fourth quarter, and there were five lead changes in the closing two minutes.
East Bend Forbush 55, Salisbury 41: Early foul troubles hurt the Hornets, who finished 25-5. It was Salisbury’s only home loss of the season. Forbush (27-3) faces Mountain Heritage in the 2A West finals.
Murphy 68, Avery County 63 (OT): Avery (21-7) trailed 55-45 with 1:30 left but rallied and tied the game on a Regan McKinney 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. Murphy (26-4) then won in overtime.
East Surry 64, Monroe Union Academy 47: The Cardinals’ best-ever girls’ basketball season ended with a 27-3 record. The game was tied 43-43 with 2:31 left in the third quarter, but East Surry (26-2) scored 10 straight points off four Union Academy turnovers and led 53-43 after three quarters.
