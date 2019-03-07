Baseball Roundup: Mooresville pitcher 1-hits North Meck

Strong pitching tends to dominate in cold weather, and Mooresville’s Nick Merriman was among a number of Charlotte-area pitchers who had big outings Tuesday.
Merriman, a sophomore, hurled the Blue Devils to a 3-0 victory over host North Mecklenburg in an I-Meck 4A Conference opener.
Merriman fired a one-hitter and didn’t walk a Viking. He struck out 10.
Much of Mooresville’s offense came from Quin Ferguson, who hammered a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Tuesday’s top performers
Matthew Calvello (Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter): A junior Calvello struck out 18 in six innings and pitched a three-hitter in a 9-0 victory over Monroe Union Academy.
Michael Gracer (Northwest Cabarrus): Gracer pitched a four-hitter as his team beat Central Cabarrus 4-0.
Cameron King (Queens Grant Charter): King, a sophomore, fired a no-hitter and struck out 11 in his team’s 16-0 rout of Mooresville Carolina International. King walked only one.
Baker Olin (Providence Day): Olin singled, homered and knocked in three runs as the Chargers trounced Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 10-0.
Tuesday’s other results
I-MECK 4A
Hough 11, Hopewell 3
Vance 7, Mallard Creek 4
SOMECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 19, Harding 0 (4 innings): Bryce Bynum hurled a shutout for the Knights.
Ardrey Kell 13, Harding 0
Olympic 23, Berry Academy 0 (5 innings): Brock Fowler drove in five runs and scored three, and Dylan Weybrecht had two hits, walked twice, scored twice, and drove in two runs.
South Mecklenburg 19, West Mecklenburg 0 (4 innings): The Sabres scored 12 runs in the fourth. Owen Wilson had two hits and five RBI, and Matt Hill had two hits and scored three times.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 17, Rocky River 0 (5 innings): Eight four-inning runs helped the Bulldogs roll. Freshman Ryan Wilson had two hits and two runs, and Kyle Ziefert scored three times.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 7, East Mecklenburg 0: Nick Wernli and Michael Starrs held the Eagles to two hits.
PAC 1A
Mooresville Langtree Charter 9, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 5: Logan Probst drove in three runs and Easton Duncan had three hits for the victorious Lions. Grant Phillips tripled for Pine Lake Prep.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 9, Monroe Union Academy 0: Matthew Calvello pitched six innings of shutout ball, allowing only three hits. Tyler Sellers homered.
Queens Grant Charter 16, Mooresville Carolina International 0 (5 innings): The Stallions scored 11 runs in the top of the fourth, rolling to a conference victory. Freshman Alwin Duran singled, slammed two home runs, and drove in seven runs.
OTHER MECKLENBURG
Concord Cannon School 3, Hickory Grove Christian 3: The game was halted by darkness.
High Point Wesleyan 13, Charlotte Christian 3: Freshman Calvert Clark had two hits for Charlotte Christian.
Marvin Ridge 9, Providence 0: Kyle McKernan got the victory and Drew Cognac pitched in relief, as the Mavericks blanked the Panthers. Henry Jackson and Andrew Kerry each had two hits for Marvin Ridge.
Providence Day 10, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0: Baker Olin singled and homered, driving in three runs for the Chargers. Owen Tappy also homered.
Southlake Christian 7, Statesville Christian 2: Casey Hagaman singled and homered, driving in two runs for Southlake.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Boone Watauga 10, West Caldwell 0
Hickory St. Stephens 2, Marion McDowell 1
South Caldwell 6, Alexander Central 2: Curtis Masagee and Clay Canale each had two hits, and Hunter Ingle homered for the Spartans.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 7, Gastonia Forestview 0: The Jaguars were held to two hits.
Kings Mountain 9, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 4: Bryce Fisher slammed three doubles, and Boone Cartee smacked a single and two doubles for the Mountaineers. Cartee also drove in three runs.
Lawndale Burns 9, Gastonia Ashbrook 1: Matthew Pittman pitched the Bulldogs to victory.
North Gaston 13, Gastonia Huss 0: The Wildcats scored four in the top of the first and four more in the second.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Jay M. Robinson 18, Concord 1 (6 innings): Down 1-0 after four innings, the Bulldogs scored seven runs in the fifth and 11 more in the sixth. Preston Stoner and Austin Dayvault each had two hits, with Stoner driving in four runs.
Northwest Cabarrus 4, Central Cabarrus 0: Caden Parker’s two RBI led the victors.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Weddington 3, Monroe Parkwood 2
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Ledford 16, South Rowan 0
Midway Oak Grove 17, Lexington 0
North Davidson 3, East Davidson 0
Salisbury 10, West Davidson 4: The Hornets scored six times in the bottom of the sixth inning. Bo Rusher and Jack Fisher each had two RBI.
FOOTHILLS 2A
Lenoir Hibriten 3, West Iredell 2: Senior Tyler Watson singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the Panthers. Teammate Jack Stevens smacked a two-run triple.
Morganton Patton 11, Claremont Bunker Hill 1: Patton scored six times in the top of the seventh.
Newton Foard 13, East Burke 2
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 4, Lake Norman Charter 3: Ivan Huffman drove in two runs for Bandys. Jared Ryan doubled for Lake Norman Charter.
Maiden 19, Newton-Conover 8
North Lincoln 10, Lincolnton 0: The Knights scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning and cruised. Jack Quilla and Jake Soorus each had two hits.
West Lincoln 6, East Lincoln 2
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Forest City Chase 11, East Gaston 0
R-S Central 11, Shelby 1
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Bessemer City 5, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 1: Winning pitcher Tyler Lambert fired a four-hitter, striking out nine.
Cherryville 10, Gastonia Highland Tech 0: Dalton Pence had two hits and two RBI for the victorious Ironmen.
Lincoln Charter 16, Gastonia Piedmont Community 0: A pair of Lincoln Charter pitchers threw a no-hitter. Anish Patel struck out eight in three innings, and Vinnie Disabato had six strikeouts in two innings.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
West Montgomery 10, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1
OTHER NONCONFERENCE
China Grove Carson 9, Mount Pleasant 1: Senior Luke Barringer went 4-for-4, scoring three runs and knocking in four runs for Carson.
Davie County 15, South Iredell 5
East Bend Forbush 9, Ashe County 5
East Wilkes 16, Avery County 1
Fort Mill 9, Carolina Royals 3: J.T. Marr had two hits, two RBI and scored three runs for the Yellowjackets.
McBee (SC) 15, Camden (SC) Military 0: The hosts scored seven runs in the first inning.
North Iredell 7, North Wilkes 5
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
