Spring Roundup: Marvin Ridge soccer cruises in win

Alex Tsumas and Cameron Joffe each scored a pair of goals Tuesday in leading Marvin Ridge to a 7-1 nonconference girls’ soccer victory at Butler.
Sofia Brotherton got the victory in goal for the Mavericks.
Featured performers
Lexi Marke (Ardrey Kell softball): Marke hit three home runs as the Knights swept a doubleheader from Harding 15-0 and 23-1.
Megan Rapp (South Mecklenburg softball): Rapp, a freshman, doubled and tripled, driving in four runs in the Sabres’ 18-2 rout of West Mecklenburg.
Chloe Winchester (Concord Cannon School softball): Winchester’s two doubles and a triple helped her team trounce Concord First Assembly 12-2.
Boys’ tennis
Charlotte Country Day 6, Gaston Day 1: Tarun Prakash (No. 2 singles) and Bennett Turner (No. 3) posted victories, then teamed to win No. 1 doubles for the Buccaneers.
Lancaster 5, Indian Land 1: Isaac Thomas and Brevan McKinney took the first two singles matches, leading the Bruins.
Girls’ soccer
METROLINA 8
Gaston Day 4, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0: Ella Smith’s two goals led the victors. Cameron Harris got the shutout in goal.
MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE
Ardrey Kell 1, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1: Hailey Valenti scored Sun Valley’s goal.
Charlotte Country Day 2, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 1 (OT): The Buccaneers got the winning goal in the second overtime.
Christ the King 4, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 0
Community School of Davidson 2, Lake Norman Charter 1
Garinger 2, West Mecklenburg 2
Gaston Christian 3, Carmel Christian 0
Hickory Grove Christian 6, High Point Christian 2: Hickory Grove scored four times in the second half.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 9, Hopewell 0
Mallard Creek 2, Kannapolis Brown 0
Olympic 2, Independence 1
Southlake Christian 2, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0
West Charlotte 3, Harding 0: Diana Zing, Amarja Harris and Tanaea Armstrong each scored a goal for the Lions.
SANDHILLS 4A
Richmond Senior 3, Pembroke Purnell Swett 2: Kaitlyn Huff, Chloe Wiggins and Avy Lucero scored goals for the Raiders.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Gastonia Highland Tech 3, Cherryville 1
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 8, Bessemer City 0
OTHER NONCONFERENCE
Belmont South Point 2, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1
Boone Watauga 9, Ashe County 1
Boonville Starmount 5, Statesville 0
Central Cabarrus 6, Unionville Piedmont 0
Concord Jay M. Robinson 5, China Grove Carson 4
Davie County 3, West Rowan 0: Ryler Corriher was busy in goal for the Falcons, making 12 saves.
Hickory 7, South Iredell 0: Izzi Wood scored three goals and added an assist, and Ayden Vaughan had two goals and an assist.
Hickory Christian 7, Alexander Central 1
High Point Wesleyan 3, Concord Cannon School 2
Indian Land 1, Monroe Parkwood 1 (Indian Land won 3-1 on penalty kicks)
Mooresville 5, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0
Morganton Patton 9, West Lincoln 0
North Lincoln 1, North Gaston 0
Salisbury North Hills Christian 2, East Rowan 0
Shelby 7, Gastonia Ashbrook 1
West Iredell 5, South Caldwell 0
Wilkes Central 5, Lenoir Hibriten 0
Girls’ softball
I-MECK 4A
Hough 12, Hopewell 2
SOMECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 15, Harding 0: Lexi Marke homered and Sarah Smith had three hits as the Knights won the opener of a doubleheader.
Ardrey Kell 23, Harding 1: Lexi Marke slammed two home runs and Grace Kegley had three hits for the victors.
South Mecklenburg 18, West Mecklenburg 2 (3 innings): Megan and Macy Rapp led the way for the Sabres, with Megan, a freshman, driving in four runs; and Macy, a sophomore, going 3-for-3 with three RBI. Sydney Yoder doubled and homered, driving in four runs.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Independence 10, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 9: Brianna Grant drove in four runs and Abrianna Berry had three RBI for the Patriots. Each hit a home run. Ally Todaro drove in three runs on two hits for Hickory Ridge.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 19, East Mecklenburg 4
PAC 1A
Mooresville Bradford Prep 15, Community School of Davidson 12
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 12, Mooresville Langtree Charter 1: With seven freshmen in the starting lineup, the Pride rolled. Freshman Kate Hoffman had two hits and four RBI, and freshman Reagan Luby smacked three hits and scored three times.
MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE
Hickory Grove Christian 20, High Point Christian 1 (3 innings): Maddie Schen hit for the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring four. Hickory Grove scored 16 runs in the first inning.
Marshville Forest Hills 11, Charlotte Country Day 3: The Yellow Jackets took advantage of eight Country Day errors. Jamie Hearn and Grace Gardner each had two hits for Country Day.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Boone Watauga 8, West Caldwell 5
Marion McDowell 6, Hickory St. Stephens 1
South Caldwell 11, Alexander Central 4: The Spartans smacked 13 hits, scoring five times in the first inning.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 15, Gastonia Forestview 1: The Jaguars were held to two hits.
Kings Mountain 13, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0
Lawndale Burns 21, Gastonia Ashbrook 1
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 12, Northwest Cabarrus 0
Concord 1, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0: The Spiders broke a scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Marvin Ridge 15, Weddington 0: Mauri Murray and Taylor Walker each drove in three runs for the Mavericks.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 15, Thomasville 0
Ledford 15, South Rowan 0
Midway Oak Grove 15, Lexington 0
North Davidson 10, East Davidson 0
West Davidson 12, Salisbury 0
FOOTHILLS 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill 7, Morganton Patton 6
Lenoir Hibriten 3, West Iredell 0
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 13, Lake Norman Charter 1: Kaitlyn Britton singled, tripled and homered, driving in four runs. Teammate Ashtyn Hopson had two hits and three RBI. Jenna Carter had three of Lake Norman Charter’s five hits.
East Lincoln 9, West Lincoln 0: Katelynn Crowe homered, and Katie Hogue went 3-for-3 for the Mustangs. Paige Baker tossed a one-hitter for East Lincoln.
North Lincoln 22, Lincolnton 0
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
East Rutherford 10, Belmont South Point 0
Forest City Chase 16, East Gaston 2
R-S Central 10, Shelby 0
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Cherryville 15, Gastonia Highland Tech 0: The Ironmen scored 10 times in the top of the sixth, breaking the game open.
Lincoln Charter 19, Gastonia Piedmont Community 0
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 17, Albemarle 0
North Moore 13, South Davidson 3
OTHER NONCONFERENCE
Concord Cannon School 12, Concord First Assembly 2: Chloe Winchester slammed two doubles and a triple, and Gabby Polsky had a single and two triples for Cannon School.
Davie County 11, South Iredell 1
Fort Mill Nation Ford 6, York 2: Nation Ford scored five times in the bottom of the sixth for the victory. Kaiden Quinn drove in both York runs.
Lancaster (SC) Buford 12, Chesterfield (SC) 2
Rock Hill 6, Columbia Spring Valley 0
West Stanly 4, China Grove Carson 0
Report results of your school's spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
