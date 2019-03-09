West Charlotte reaches NC 4A final with dominant win over Reynolds

The West Charlotte Lions are one game away from an NCHSAA 4A boys’ basketball state championship.
In their best game of the playoffs to date, the Lions exploded for 26 second-quarter points and rolled to an 85-51 win over the Winston-Salem Reynolds in the West Regional final.
West Charlotte (25-6) will play Winterville South Central in the N.C. 4A championship game at noon Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State in Raleigh.
For the Lions, it was a perfect time for a nearly perfect game. After a so-so start, West Charlotte caught fire in the second quarter, outscoring the Demons 26-7 for a 45-22 halftime lead. It was the same story in the second half as the Lions kept the pedal to the metal and winning by 34 points.
West Charlotte coach Jacoby Davis admitted that he didn’t sleep well on Friday night. Even he wasn’t sure his team could put together such a dominant performance against Reynolds.
“Mentally I’m thinking that we can, but you don’t want to start thinking like that,” Davis said. “In my mind, I felt like if we can get the ball inside and pressure the way we can pressure, that we could get up early. I thought we did a great job of doing that.”
Reynolds (22-7) had no answer for Patrick Williams, West Charlotte’s All-American and Florida State recruit. The senior led all scorers with 23 points to go along with five assists and two blocks. Close behind, as usual, were senior teammates Quinton Thomas and Cartier Jernigan.
Thomas finished with 19 points, three assists, two blocks and two steals, while Jernigan had 16 points, seven assists and five steals. Not to be forgotten was senior Devontez Walker, who was a 3-for-3 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line for 13 points.
Mysta Goodloe led the Demons with 10 points, six points below his average. Devin Graham was the only other Reynolds player to finish in double figures with 10.
The bigger, taller Lions were unstoppable underneath. But when the Lions needed quickness and defense to counter the athletic, speedy Demons, they had the answer for that, too.
THREE WHO MATTERED
Devontez Walker, West Charlotte: Senior finished in doubles figures, was perfect form the field and free-throw line, and led the Lions off the bench with 13 points.
West Charlotte defense: Held Reynolds to its second-lowest point total of the season (51) and yielded just seven points to the Demons in the second quarter.
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: Dominant in all phases and led all scorers with 23 points. Also had four consecutive dunks in the fourth quarter.
WORTH MENTIONING
▪ West Charlotte last won a state championship in 2011 when they bested Millbrook 78- 69. The following year, the Lions advanced again to the state title game but lost to New Hanover 67-56.
▪ Independence is the reigning 4A state champions with a 71-60 victory over Heritage in 2018.
▪ In advancing to the 4A West Regional final, West Charlotte knocked out Vance 59-53, Olympic 78-75, and Ardrey Kell 69-53.
▪ Patrick Williams, Quinton Thomas, Josiah Dow and Marcus Magness were the only West Charlotte players to play in all 31 games this season.
THEY SAID IT
“As a team coach tells us not to gamble and stay solid and continue to do what we do on defense. He tells us to play like West Charlotte Lions and that’s what we did.” — Senior guard Quinton Thomas on on the Lions’ smothering defense Saturday night.
