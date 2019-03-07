Spring Roundup: Hough girls soccer wins again, prepares for big weekend match

Hough is off to a big start in girls’ soccer, running its record to 3-0 Wednesday with a 3-1 victory at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.
Sophomore Camden Poole led the way, scoring two goals. Julia Daley had the Huskies’ other goal. Poole has three goals and an assist this season.
Hough has beaten three solid opponents – Providence, Concord Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge – and the Huskies have another tough foe waiting them.
They are scheduled to face Charlotte Catholic at 3 p.m. Saturday. That is part of a soccer showcase event at Charlotte Latin School.
Featured performers
Lili Bowen (Providence softball): Bowen went 3-for-3, including a home run, and drove in four runs as the Panthers walloped Myers Park 11-1.
Makayla Cuthbertson (Butler softball): Cuthbertson, a junior, hit two home runs and knocked in seven runs as the Bulldogs blanked Rocky River 26-0.
Kelley Goodrun (South Iredell softball): Goodrun, a sophomore, hit a single, double and home run, driving in three runs, as her team beat Valdese Draughn 7-5.
Braley Hamilton (Cramerton Stuart Cramer softball): A freshman, Hamilton had a big day at the plate. She hit a single, double and triple in her team’s 17-2 victory at Statesville.
Belle Hardwick (South Mecklenburg girls’ lacrosse): Hardwick’s eight goals and two assists helped the Sabres beat Monroe Parkwood 12-8.
Dalia Hernandez (Marshville Forest Hills soccer): Hernandez, a sophomore, had four goals and two assists as the Yellow Jackets routed West Charlotte 8-0.
Lejla Mehmedovic (West Rowan soccer): Her three goals and an assist helped West Rowan blank Mount Pleasant 8-0.
Noelle Roberts (North Mecklenburg soccer): A freshman, Roberts scored all of her team’s goals in a 4-1 victory at East Mecklenburg.
Annalise Shelley (Independence soccer): Shelley, a senior, had six goals and an assist as the Patriots downed Monroe 8-0.
Boys’ lacrosse
Lake Norman Charter 10, Christ the King 7: Brandon Webster and Peyton Turner each scored three goals for the victors.
Raleigh Ravenscroft 14, Concord Cannon School 6: Timmy Jones scored four goals and Miles Edmiston had three takeaways for Cannon School.
Boys’ tennis
East Mecklenburg 9, Berry Academy 0: Gaven Ciganek and Hart Walker took the No. 1 and 2 singles matches, then teamed to win in No. 1 doubles. All three matches were decided by 8-0 scores.
South Iredell 7, Alexander Central 2: Carter Patterson captured the No. 1 singles match for Alexander Central, but the Vikings won four of six singles events and swept the three doubles matches. Harrison Cole and J.T. Last won in singles for South Iredell and teamed for a doubles victory.
Girls’ lacrosse
Hough 20, Lake Norman Charter 5: Morgan Bordeaux had four goals for Lake Norman Charter.
South Mecklenburg 12, Monroe Parkwood 8: Belle Hardwick (eight goals, two assists) and Lauren Linares (three goals, two assists) led the Sabres.
Girls’ soccer
MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE
Independence 8, Monroe 0: Annalise Shelley’s six goals carried the Patriots to an easy home victory.
Marshville Forest Hills 8, West Charlotte 0: Four goals and two assists from Dalia Hernandez lifted the Yellow Jackets. Ahjiyah Sullivant added three goals and an assist, and Katrina Beltran got the shutout in goal.
Monroe Union Academy 7, Charlotte Christian 1: The Cardinals built a 5-1 halftime lead and coasted. Sarah Brown (two goals, two assists) and Catie O’Grady (two goals) led the attack.
North Mecklenburg 4, East Mecklenburg 1: Noelle Roberts’ four-goal outburst provided the Vikings with their offense. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Julia Ruffin made five saves in the victory.
Olympic 9, Gastonia Ashbrook 9
Providence 11, Myers Park 1: Lili Bowen slammed a home run and had two other hits, lifting the Panthers. Jenna McCauley added a single, double and two RBI.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 9, Thomasville 0
Midway Oak Grove 9, Lexington 0
North Davidson 5, East Davidson 1
Salisbury 5, West Davidson 0
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, South Stanly 0: A pair of sophomores led the way, with Peyton Disser and Anna-Grace Sumner each scoring three goals. Disser added two assists.
North Stanly 9, Albemarle 0: The Comets led 7-0 at halftime.
South Davidson 3, West Montgomery 0
NONCONFERENCE
Boiling Springs Crest 2, Polk County 2
Concord 7, Unionville Piedmont 0: Elena Foley scored three goals and added an assist in the Spiders’ home victory. Julia Patrum added two goals and three assists.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 17, Statesville 2: Braley Hamilton’s three hits and two RBI and Carley Womack’s three hits and three runs led the Storm’s attack.
Forest City Chase 2, Morganton Patton 1
Gastonia Forestview 4, Lincolnton 2: Katie Thomas and Mallory Craig each scored twice for the Jaguars.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 6, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0
Lake Norman 1, Greensboro Page 0
Lawndale Burns 9, Gastonia Highland Tech 1: The Bulldogs are 3-0, having outscored opponents 25-2.
Maiden 1, Newton Foard 1
Monroe Central Academy 5, West Iredell 0: The Cougars got a shutout from goalkeeper Heidi Picazo-Gonzales, and Makenna Melchor scored two goals and added an assist.
North Iredell 9, East Wilkes 0
South Caldwell 3, East Burke 0
Valdese Draughn 3, Catawba Bandys 0
West Rowan 8, Mount Pleasant 0: Lejla Mehmedovic and Mackenna Clifton each had three-goal hat tricks for the Falcons. Goakkeeper Rylie Corriher earned the shutout, making five saves.
Girls’ softball
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 26, Rocky River 0 (3 innings): The Bulldogs scored 18 times in the top of the first inning. Makayla Cuthbertson drove in seven runs and scored four times, and Hannah Harmon smacked a pair of home runs.
MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE
Ardrey Kell 5, Hopewell 4: The visiting Titans scored twice in the top of the seventh, tying the game, but the Knights won it in the bottom of the inning.
Berry Academy 26, Mallard Creek 24
Lake Norman Charter 14, Christ the King 0: Jenna Carter slammed a single, double and home run, scoring three times and driving in three runs. Four other Knights had two hits.
Olympic 1, Independence 0: The Trojans captured this pitching battle, scoring in the top of the third. Olympic had three hits, Independence managed two.
South Mecklenburg 3, North Mecklenburg 2: The Sabres’ Rosalie Magner had a single, a walk, scored a run, and batted in a run.
SANDHILLS 4A
Richmond Senior 8, Pembroke Purnell Swett 1
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Kannapolis Brown 22, Concord Cox Mill 9 (5 innings): The Wonders scored nine runs in the top of the third inning and bashed out 21 hits in the game.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Unionville Piedmont 6, Monroe Parkwood 5: Brianna Steed smacked a double and drove in three Piedmont runs.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
East Davidson 19, South Rowan 1
Ledford 8, West Davidson 1
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Lincoln Charter 5, Bessemer City 3: Hailey McGee’s two hits and two runs led the victors.
NONCONFERENCE
Catawba Bandys 4, North Gaston 1
Claremont Bunker Hill 16, North Wilkes 0 (3 innings): The Bears scored nine times in the top of the third.
East Henderson 5, Forest City Chase 4
East Lincoln 5, Lake Norman 2: Kylie Thress hit two home runs and drove in four runs for the Mustangs. Teammate Taliyah Thomas added two hits.
Marshville Forest Hills 2, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 10, Gastonia Highland Tech 0: Savanna Doyle had three hits, scored twice, and drove in two runs. Teammate Chloe Hatzopoulos had two hits, two runs, and three RBI.
Morganton Patton 10, Morganton Freedom 5
R-S Central 12, Chesnee (SC) 2
South Iredell 7, Valdese Draughn 5: Kelley Goodrun’s three hits and three RBI led the Vikings.
West Lincoln 14, Lawndale Burns 4: West Lincoln scored eight times in the bottom of the first inning. Morgan Chapman had three hits and scored three times for the victors.
West Rowan 10, Mooresville 1
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
